Jim Carrey’s latest movie given limited release after being panned for its vulgarity; “worst acting of his career”

This guy has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Just visit his Twitter account and witness his TDS-inspired “art” for yourself.

Now his latest performance is being resoundingly hammered. Karma can be a you-know-what.

From Daily Mail: He was one of the biggest comic actors of 1990s, landing box office smash after box office smash with the likes of Dumb and Dumber, The Mask and Ace Ventura.

But Jim Carrey’s career has been in free fall for the past decade.

Forgettable movie choices, a turbulent personal life and bizarre and ‘difficult’ behavior has seen Carrey turn from a hugely bankable A-lister to an actor whose last few movies have barely made back their budget.

The movie, Dark Crimes, which focuses on a murder investigation into a slain business man which appears to be identical to a murder featured in a mysterious author’s novel, has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 0% – meaning none of their approved critics had given it a good review. The New York Post’s Johnny Oleksinski called it ‘punishing to watch’ adding ‘That this exercise in vulgarity was made at all is shameful.’

AV Club’s Ignatiy Vishnevetsky wrote that it had been one of the most disappointing performances of Carrey’s career. ‘A few words should be said about Carrey’s performance: It may be the worst dramatic acting of his career, a charmless cartoon of self-repression.’

Rex Reed of the New York Observer was left confused. ‘The screenplay teeters between depraved and confusing (‘Truth is what you make it. Reality is perception.’) Say what?’ he wrote.

The New York Times’ Ken Jaworowski branded it a ‘less successful attempt at noir’ while Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times said the movie left a ‘sour taste.’

Not everyone hated the movie however.

Michael Rechtshaffen from the Los Angeles Times praised Carrey’s ‘quietly exacting, uncharacteristic performance, though not qualifying as a saving grace, hints at some promising new career directions in the same manner Robin Williams successfully tapped a darker side with ‘One Hour Photo.”

It has been a tough few years for Carrey, who once mocked Oscar-winner Charlton Heston in a Funny or Die music video, joking that his movies ‘are no longer in demand.’

He was sued last year by the family of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who claimed he gave her sexually-transmitted diseases and provided the drugs she used when she took her own life in September 2015, aged 30. The wrongful death lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year.

In recent years, he has also become increasingly political through his artwork. Whether that is attacking Republicans in unflattering caricatures or drawing bullet-riddled classrooms after the latest mass shooting.

I would expect the #MeToo movement to be upset with this movie. From Mr. Oleksinski’s NY Post review:

“The days of saying, “Come on, kids. Let’s see the new Jim Carrey movie!” are officially over. The former funnyman’s latest, “Dark Crimes,” begins in a brothel in Poland, where screaming prostitutes are suspended by ropes from the ceiling or led around on leashes and beaten.

That sets the tone for an abysmal film, in which Carrey’s brooding Polish cop tries to solve a murder, the circumstances of which resemble a novel written by a controversial author. It’s a kind of Polish “If I Did It,” punctuated by rapes and other violent acts against women. Carrey’s cop believes the writer is guilty of the crime, and goes rogue to get justice.”

Absolutely disgusting. Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

