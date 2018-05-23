Obama’s deep state DOJ and FBI willfully obstructs Congress in the pursuit of justice

By Kelleigh Nelson, reblogged from News With Views:

President Trump was mocked for claims he made that the Obama regime and their weaponized intelligence agency assets had wire-tapped his communications and Trump

Tower. Evidence has since proven that his claim was, in fact, a true statement. The slow-walking of documents and general obstruction by the agencies involved, the DOJ under AG Jeff Sessions, and the FBI under Wray, has left America largely uninformed as to the level of corruption and anti-American activities of the illegitimate Obama regime.

On Laura Ingraham’s May 15th show, former US attorney Joe diGenova stated that there was absolutely no legitimate basis for a counterintelligence investigation, let alone a criminal investigation. He explained that John Brennan was at the head of the group of people who were going to create a counterintelligence investigation against Trump by creating false information they would feed through Carter Page and patsy George Papadopoulos so that it would be picked up, reported back to Washington and provide the basis for a fake counterintelligence investigation and it was all Brennan’s doing.

Why is it then that Robert Mueller has never requested an interview with Brennan who started the entire spying vendetta on candidate Trump in April of 2016? Because there was no dirt on Trump to dig up!

Former Director of the CIA John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper both committed perjury when testifying to Congress, yet neither have been charged. And both were part of Obama’s counterintelligence investigation of Donald Trump.

FBI’s Slow and Redacted Incriminating Documents

As I mentioned in my last article, prior to the Obama administration, the DOJ and FBI have always responded promptly to any requests by Congress for documents and back then a congressional committee didn’t need a subpoena to get information from the FBI.

Now however, the entire DOJ is using every obstacle and impediment to keep Congress from learning the truth, and we know why…to cover their own backsides. Congress has to subpoena nearly everything they want, it takes months for the FBI to release, and when they get it, the documents are heavily redacted. They tell Congress their lack of transparency is necessary for the protection of national security, vital intelligence, and investigative operations. What absolute horse hockey and Devin Nunes and others know it because they’ve seen the unredacted forms.

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein’s reaction to reports of possible impeachment for failing to respond to congressional subpoenas was to proclaim that, “the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted.” What? The DOJ/FBI is obligated to give Congress everything they request. Who the hell allows your existence and funds you Rosenstein? What hubris!

Rosenstein, as acting AG after Sessions’ foolish recusal, must believe he is above the law. He has authorized unlimited investigations of the administration he supposedly serves. Mark Penn writing for The Hill states, “The Constitution gave the elected representatives of the people the right to decide whether to impeach public officials for failure to comply with completely lawful subpoenas and appropriate oversight. They even provide Congress with immunity included in the Constitution to prevent threats from people like Rosenstein.”

There was no criminal premise to justify any investigation of any Trump campaign official, but the Obama administration used the DOJ/FBI for counterintelligence against the opposition hoping they would find something criminal, which they have not. Link

Sessions is failing the President and American people by not telling Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray to release the requested documents immediately and dethroning and ejecting Rosenstein and Mueller. Too many innocent lives have been financially ruined. We want to know who the planted FBI spy was in the Trump campaign! Get out from under that rock AG Sessions and do your job!

Persecution of Lt. Gen. Michael T Flynn

Guess who is weighing in on General Flynn!? None other than former NYC Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik. He believes Mueller pressed the General to take a plea deal so the Special Counsel would not be caught in their lies and corruptions. Remember too that this is a process crime plea by Flynn made in order to stop the financial drain of legal costs and to protect his son from prosecution by Mueller and gang, a prosecution created out of thin air. Michael Flynn never lied to anyone, including VP Pence.

But now the lies of the Special Counsel are coming out into the open! Mike Flynn was set up because of the deep animosity of the intelligence community especially Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Don’t forget that former CIA Director James Woolsey also tried to undercut and destroy General Flynn.

Michael Flynn is hated because he knows all about the intelligence community and the 17-year decay that has seeped into it since Mueller became the FBI Director in 2001.

Grassley Demands all DOJ/FBI Info on Flynn

Sara Carter reports that Chuck Grassley’s May 11th letter to Director Wray and Deputy AG Rosenstein demands they produce the transcript of Flynn’s intercepted calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak and the FBI’s 302’s by May 25th. Why give them time, demand them now! The 302s are the FBI agents’ reports of interviews which are written up after the fact.

Grassley, chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee is demanding that the DOJ and FBI adhere to requests made over a year ago and turn over all documentation associated with the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI, despite evidence and admissions from senior FBI officials that he did not lie. Moreover, the letter reveals for the first time the name of the second FBI agent who interviewed Flynn at the White House regarding his conversation with the former Russian Ambassador.

It was former acting AG Sally Yates who marched Strzok and Pientka over to Mike Flynn’s office for an “impromptu interview.” She was fired by President Trump after she refused to defend his executive order to restrict immigration and refugees from several high-risk countries in the Middle East.

Grassley requested that the second FBI Agent Joe Pientka, who was with Peter Strzok when he interviewed Mike Flynn on Jan. 24, 2017, be made available “for a transcribed interview with Committee staff no later than one week following the production of the requested documents.” Investigative reporter Sara Carter says according to numerous law enforcement sources, neither Strzok or Pientka believed Flynn was lying during their interview with him, as reported. Link

Those FD-302s

Agent Joe Pientka also filed an FD 302 form following the interview with General Flynn. Grassley is demanding to see both his and Strzok’s FD 302 forms from that interview. It is well established that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe loathed the General and was a willing participant in the FBI set-up.

The most recent text messages between FBI attorney Lisa Page and Agent Peter Strzok are telling. There is evidence of the “widely held belief” that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told FBI agents Strzok and Pientka to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative.

This is important as it will mean the FBI had to issue two 302 reports, one from each questioning agent, then compare them to filed 302s of submitted evidentiary. They might have been redrafted in which case it is criminal, or if they agree Flynn didn’t lie, it was exculpatory and not revealed, which is also criminal.

When the FBI called for a meeting in Flynn’s office, the General thought it was routine business, and he wasn’t prepared or aware of the impending interview. It was a conspiracy to entrap the General.

Inspector General’s Report

Attorney Joe diGenova on the Deep State’s admission of spying on Trump said, “This is the most unbelievable scandal in history. James Comey was the dirty cop in charge of a bunch of dirty cops. And what you have here is, this was a criminal plot by senior people: John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, senior DOJ officials to suborn the presidency of the United States through the use of false evidence. The false FISA warrants were obtained through lying to the FISA Court.”

The Inspector General’s report is coming out any day now and there is indication that it may rule that FBI and Justice Department officials broke the law in their handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Link Watergate was just a break-in robbery to obtain information. What Obama and his administration did was use devious evil means involving government agencies and resources to spy on a political opponent before, during, and after the election. Then when they lost the election, they attempted a coup to remove Trump from office by any means necessary. This is treason.

The Gordian Knot and Bold Action

Harrison Ford graduated from Maine Township High School East in Park Ridge, Illinois in 1960. I graduated from that same school in 1964, and I knew Harry’s little brother Terry who was a year ahead of me. So many famous names came from our high school, some good, some bad, and both Ford’s, like 1965 classmate Hillary Clinton, are leftists. Harrison Ford’s movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, had a scene that was not in the script, but was impromptu by Ford and left in because it was so perfect. Indiana Jones, played by Ford, meets up with an Arab knife wielder who is out to kill him, and rather than duel to death, Indiana Jones simply pulls his firearm and shoots the guy.

End of problem.

The Gordian knot was given its name applicable to a proverbial term for a problem solvable only by bold action. In 333 BC, Alexander the Great, on his march through Anatolia, reached Gordium, the capital of Phrygia. There he was shown the chariot of the ancient founder of the city, Gordius, with its yoke lashed to the pole by means of an intricate knot with its end hidden. According to tradition, this knot was to be untied only by the future conqueror of Asia. In the popular account, Alexander sliced through the knot with his sword. The phrase “cutting the Gordian knot” has thus come to denote a bold solution to a complicated problem.

End of problem.

Conclusion

President Trump is responsible for his administration’s actions. The buck stops with him. The president has the authority and the duty to ensure that his subordinates honor lawful disclosure requests from Congress. Bold action is required.

The DOJ reports to the President, and our President has the sole power to fire anyone within his administration. He also has the power to declassify every piece of information being withheld from Congress as it relates to this scandalous counterintelligence investigation.

Furthermore, I am of the opinion that President Trump needs to fire Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller.

End of problem.

