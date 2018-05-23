California considering tax-payer funded health care for illegal aliens

Run with this demorats. It will be sure to help your much anticipated November “Blue Wave!”

From San Diego Tribune: Amid escalating tension — and even legal battles — between California and the Trump administration over immigration, an effort is underway to expand health care coverage for unauthorized immigrants illegal aliens in the state.

Just last week, President Donald Trump met with state and local leaders from California at the White House, including Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and county supervisor Kristin Gaspard, to applaud them for taking stands to oppose state immigration policies his administration finds unconsitutional. Meanwhile, Politico is describing this health care effort from Democrats in Sacramento as “one of the most daring examples yet of blue-state Democrats thumbing their nose at Trump.”

These bills combine two of America’s most complex and most talked about public policy issues: immigration and health care.

Here’s what you should know.

What is the legislation?

There are currently two proposals to expand health care coverage for unauthorized immigrants illegal aliens older than 19 in the works in California, one in the Senate and one in the Assembly. The lawmakers who wrote them come from the Central Valley and Los Angeles County and their bills are identical.

In the Senate, a bill has been introduced by Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens. Read it here. In the Assembly, the bill was introduced by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. Read it here.

Both extend eligibility for full Medi-Cal benefits to individuals of all ages who would otherwise be eligible for those benefits but for their immigration status.

How would this work?

Plans would be administered through Medi-Cal and require copayments and premium contributions like other Medi-Cal plans. Funding is a key obstacle for these efforts.

Both bills say they would seek federal funding but use state funds if federal funds are unavailable. Medi-Cal is partially administered and funded by the federal Medicaid program.

Supporters suggest California’s billions of dollars in surplus taxpayer money could cover the cost. The state’s legislative analyst’s office estimates the state’s total net cost would be $3 billion in the 2018-19 budget year.

How does health care currently work for unauthorized immigrants illegal aliens?

At least 1.8 million unauthorized adult immigrants illegal aliens in California are uninsured, according to The Sacramento Bee, and most depend on expensive emergency room visits for health care. Lara made that point in a recent interview with Politico about the legislation.

“We are trying to address the fact that, whether you like it or not, our undocumented illegal community needs the care, and we are paying for it anyway,” he said.

Medi-Cal coverage is available for unauthorized immigrants illegal aliens seeking emergency or pregnancy-related services if they meed certain requirements.

What else do I need to know?

There is precedent for such a health care expansion in California. In the 2015-2016 state budget, Medi-Cal coverage was extended to unauthorized illegal children.

