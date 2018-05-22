Sanctuary California: Two previously deported rapists re-arrested in California

From KESQ: Border Patrol agents arrest two convicted sex offenders in Calexico suspected of making an illegal entry into the United States on two separate occasions this week.
Eduardo Murillo-Lobo, 21, a citizen and national of Honduras, was arrested Monday night at around 11:30 pm after being spotted by agents operating the Remote Video Surveillance System climbing over the international border fence. Border Patrol agents were notified and they arrested and transported Murillo-Lobo to El Centro Station for identification and processing.
Record checks revealed that Murillo-Lobo had a prior conviction in 2015 for Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Dangerous Crimes against Children. Murillo-Lobo will be prosecuted for illegal entry into the United States.
Jesus Montejano-Robles, 36, a Mexican citizen, was arrested Tuesday at around 1:45 a.m. after agents working near the Imperial Valley Outlets observed him enter the United States illegally. Border Patrol agents arrested Montejano-Robles and transported him to the El Centro Station for identification and processing.
Records checks revealed that Montejano-Robles had a felony conviction for Rape by Force/Fear. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison. Montejano-Robles will be prosecuted for illegal entry into the United States.
In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector has arrested 19 sex offenders.
DCG
See also:
- Sanctuary California: Two previously-arrested, deported sex offenders re-arrested in Cali
- Sanctuary California: Illegal alien who killed 6-year-old was previously deported twice and arrested for DUI
- Sanctuary California: Previously deported illegal alien and child molester re-arrested in California
- Sanctuary California: Illegal alien working as Uber driver arrested for four rapes, could possibly be more cases
- Sanctuary in California: Illegal alien on the run after sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl
DCG
Last October, when California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the “sanctuary state” bill into law, he said: “These are uncertain times for undocumented citizens and their families, and this bill strikes a balance that will protect public safety, while bringing a measure of comfort to those families who are now living in fear every day.”
http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article177212866.html
The victims of repeat rapists Eduardo Murillo-Lobo and Jesus Montejano-Robles should sue Brown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These parasites should be executed by firing squad, hell, I’ll even donate the rounds (for a handsome tax write-off of course).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Until the ‘REAL” government uses the laws on the books of the Constitution and marks the governor – Brown – and the AG as law breakers (working outside the law) and quit playing “patty cake” with them – we will continue see-sawing and they will continue this revolving door with these illegals. If the AG in the U.S. – Sessions – would put his foot down – it could end all of this lawlessness that has been going on since the beginning of Obama and his lawlessness.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
One word: GITMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have all heard the saying: “Birds of a feather flock together”….right??
Well, the ONLY thing keeping our Politicians in D.C. from being Felons….is a thing called Diplomatic Immunity (that and their association to Freemasonry).
Anyway, exactly WHO is coming to these sanctuary cities?…..murderers, rapists, liars thieves, and FREEMASONS (MS-13 IS Freemason sponsored).
Basically, the Felons In Office want more of their “species” in this Christian Nation.
So they just set it up where birds from their own flock can flock to America to help fullfill the agenda’s of the Felons in Office.
Felons in Office.
Felons in our Cities.
Same Flock, same agenda’s.
This word “felon” is interesting. Let me use it in a sentence for you: “And then this Felon In Office just “”fell-on”” my bayonet.”
LikeLiked by 1 person