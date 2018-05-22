Sanctuary California: Two previously deported rapists re-arrested in California

From KESQ: Border Patrol agents arrest two convicted sex offenders in Calexico suspected of making an illegal entry into the United States on two separate occasions this week.

Eduardo Murillo-Lobo, 21, a citizen and national of Honduras, was arrested Monday night at around 11:30 pm after being spotted by agents operating the Remote Video Surveillance System climbing over the international border fence. Border Patrol agents were notified and they arrested and transported Murillo-Lobo to El Centro Station for identification and processing.

Record checks revealed that Murillo-Lobo had a prior conviction in 2015 for Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Dangerous Crimes against Children. Murillo-Lobo will be prosecuted for illegal entry into the United States.

Jesus Montejano-Robles, 36, a Mexican citizen, was arrested Tuesday at around 1:45 a.m. after agents working near the Imperial Valley Outlets observed him enter the United States illegally. Border Patrol agents arrested Montejano-Robles and transported him to the El Centro Station for identification and processing.

Records checks revealed that Montejano-Robles had a felony conviction for Rape by Force/Fear. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison. Montejano-Robles will be prosecuted for illegal entry into the United States.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector has arrested 19 sex offenders.

