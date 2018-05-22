Obamas ink producing deal with Netflix

Another reason I will never subscribe to Netflix.

From Hollywood Reporter: President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are officially getting into business with Netflix.

The Obamas have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series with the streaming giant, Netflix announced on Monday. The pair will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features under their Higher Ground Productions banner.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said President Obama in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The former first lady added in her own statement: “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

The unprecedented deal is Obama’s first big move after exiting the White House in 2017. While previous former presidents have limited their post-White House pacts to book deals, the deal is the latest talent feat for Netflix as the streamer continues to expand its unscripted and informational original programming. Netflix’s recent deal with mega-producer Ryan Murphy is said to be worth as much as $300 million.

The Obamas also have a $65 million deal with Penguin Random House to publish individual books.

Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. “We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

Read the rest of the story here.

6 responses to “Obamas ink producing deal with Netflix

  1. traildustfotm | May 22, 2018 at 10:49 am | Reply

    Wow! The Obamas’ influence on American society, and the larger world, was catastrophic! And now Netflix wants to make the influential again? I guess we know where Netflix’s political money went to in the last 10+ years.

    Here’s what Wikipedia says:

    Ted Sarandos, Netflix CEO

    Philanthropy
    Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, held a fundraiser for President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign in Southern California in 2009, and raised over $700,000 for the Democratic candidate.

    Personal life
    In 2009, Sarandos married former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas (2009-2011), Nicole Avant, the daughter of former Motown Chairman Clarence Avant…
    Sarandos has said he is Catholic.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Dr. Eowyn | May 22, 2018 at 10:51 am | Reply

    Yet another reason why I canceled my Netflix and will never go back.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Anonymous | May 22, 2018 at 11:04 am | Reply

    And the audience for their stuff? (Oh, I seem, it’s a crony gift in return for all the “pork” over 8 years… )

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Goldbug | May 22, 2018 at 11:25 am | Reply

    Last night on Red Eye Radio, the guys had some suggested titles for the Obummers’ new flicks, e.g., Three Days of the Clapper .. All the President’s Neutered Aides. LOL. Bye-bye Netflix.

    Like

  5. Diane Wilson | May 22, 2018 at 11:34 am | Reply

    “Most respected”????????????????????????????? I never subscribed to Netflix and never will.

    Like

