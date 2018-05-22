Masked men fire AK-47s in strict gun-control France

France is a strict gun-control country with intricate laws, in accordance with the European Firearms Directive:
- A hunting or shooting sport license is required to purchase a weapon.
- No civilians are prohibited from carrying fully automatic firearms, such as AK-47s; firearms of a caliber greater than 20mm; handgun magazines with a capacity greater than 20 rounds; and rifle or shotgun magazines with a capacity greater than 31 rounds.
- Individuals cannot own more than 12 handguns, more than 10 magazines or more than 1,000 rounds per firearm.
- For handguns, there is a quota of 2,000 rounds per year with a maximum of 1,000 in stock.
- You need an ID or resident card and an authorization of ownership to buy ammunition.
- Furthermore, all registered guns and ammunition must be stored in a gun safe in a way that prevents easy access, e.g., via a lock or having the safe attached to a wall. (See “Gun laws in France“)
And yet, despite all the gun-control restrictions, yesterday a gang of masked men firing AK-47s brazenly abducted a youth from the streets of Marseilles, France.
The Guardian reports:
The local newspaper La Provence reported that the armed gang appeared to be looking for someone and threatened locals before firing several times into the air. They then grabbed a youth and drove off. …
… Amateur film footage posted on Twitter showed at least half a dozen black-clad gunmen firing, apparently at random, on the estate. Witnesses said the group brandished several semi-automatic rifles and at least one handgun.
How can this happen in strict gun-control France? I just don’t get it. /sarc
H/t The Daily Wire
~Eowyn