Harvard gives award to Hillary for ‘transformative impact’; Planned Parenthood CEO gets human rights award

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” –Isaiah 5:20

“In their case the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers.” -2 Corinthians 4:4

In our upside down America, a massive political failure is given a prestigious award by the country’s premier university, while the CEO of a baby-killing mill is given a human rights award.

Steven Nelson reports for Washington Examiner that this Friday, May 25, 2018, Harvard University will honor Hillary Clinton with the Radcliffe Medal during graduation ceremonies in Cambridge, Mass., for her “transformative impact on society” — whatever that means.

The AP reported that organizers selected Hillary for the award because they consider her a “champion for human rights,” a “skilled legislator,” and “an advocate of American leadership” in the world.

Rapist Bill Clinton’s Secretary of State Madeleine Albright — who, during the 2016 presidential election, threatened American women that they would go to hell if they didn’t vote for Hillary — will deliver a “personal tribute” to Hillary, while Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also is expected to participate in the ceremony.

Yesterday, at Yale University, Hillary took jabs at President Trump and invoked the entirely bogus claim of a Russian-Trump collusion. Then, in an apparent reference to Trump, whom she never mentioned by name. she had the shameless temerity and blindness-to-herself to actually say this:

“The radicalization of American politics hasn’t been symmetrical. There are leaders who blatantly incite people with hateful rhetoric. Waging a war on the rule of law and a free press, de-legitimizing elections, perpetrating shameless corruption, and rejecting the idea that our leaders should be public servants undermines our national unity.

Then, this woman — who trashed her husband’s sex-assault victims as “bimbos”, dismissed the Americans whose vote she sought as “deplorables”, and blames her presidential loss on, among others, white people, male chauvinists, and women who only listened to their misogynist husbands — actually said this:

“Healing our country is going to take, what I call, radical empathy. As hard as it is, this is a moment to reach across divides of race, class and politics.”

To no one’s surprise, she said “No, I’m not over it. I still think about the 2016 election.”

Good. I hope she goes to her grave with her failure still sticking to her craw.

Meanwhile, on May 16, 2018, at the 42nd annual Herbert H. Humphry Civil and Human Rights Award Dinner, some outfit called the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights gave its top human rights award to Cecile Richards, who had recently stepped down as president of the abortion mill Planned Parenthood.

The award is in recognition of someone who best exemplifies “selfless and devoted service to the cause of equality.”

LifeNews‘ Steven Ertelt points out:

Under her leadership, Planned Parenthood aborted approximately 3.5 million unborn babies and reaped in billions in taxpayer dollars. Since 2006, Richards has drawn in a huge, nearly seven-figure salary leading the “non-profit.” During her tenure, Planned Parenthood saw huge drops in patient numbers and actual health services and scandal after scandal involving aborted baby body parts trafficking, sexual abuse cover-ups, Medicaid fraud and more. At the same time, the abortion chain reaped in record profits, including billions in taxpayer funding, and maintained a corner on the American abortion market. It ramped up its political advocacy and attacked numerous efforts to protect unborn and born babies from abortion.

See also:

Eowyn