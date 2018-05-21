Animal Funny: I’m too pooped to care

These dogs and cats are natural comedians.

Wait till you see the dog and bird at the 1:23 mark!

And here’s a bonus cutie:

thinking cat

H/t Kelleigh

~Eowyn

One response to “Animal Funny: I’m too pooped to care

  1. Cabin 1954 | May 21, 2018 at 4:09 am | Reply

    Cute and funny. Animals are amazing.

