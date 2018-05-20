When you have no clue about firearms: USA Today writes about “less lethal” weapons used in Santa Fe shooting

After the Santa Fe shooting on Friday since it was discovered that the shooter didn’t use an AR-15, USA Today tweeted the following:

“Two details set the Santa Fe shooting apart from other recent deadly attacks: explosives and the use of less-lethal weapons. https://usat.ly/2rTfjyA.”

Ten people dead from a .38 revolver and a shotgun. How’s that “less lethal” narrative working for you, USA Today?

Why couldn’t USA Today write about the MULTIPLE ILLEGAL ACTS committed during this shooting with “less lethal” weapons:

The shooter committed murder, which is illegal .

. At 17, the shooter was not allowed to purchase the guns and stole them from his father, which is illegal .

. The shooter carried guns and ammunition at the school, which is illegal .

. The shooter was not eligible for a “License to Carry” (conceal carry in Texas) and hid his guns, which is illegal .

. The shooter deployed inoperable explosive devices, which is illegal.

Yet USA Today is going to run with firearms being “less lethal” than others. These people will do and say anything to spin their gun control confiscation narrative.

h/t Twitchy

DCG