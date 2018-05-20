When you have no clue about firearms: USA Today writes about “less lethal” weapons used in Santa Fe shooting

After the Santa Fe shooting on Friday since it was discovered that the shooter didn’t use an AR-15, USA Today tweeted the following:
“Two details set the Santa Fe shooting apart from other recent deadly attacks: explosives and the use of less-lethal weapons. https://usat.ly/2rTfjyA.”
Ten people dead from a .38 revolver and a shotgun. How’s that “less lethal” narrative working for you, USA Today?
Why couldn’t USA Today write about the MULTIPLE ILLEGAL ACTS committed during this shooting with “less lethal” weapons:
- The shooter committed murder, which is illegal.
- At 17, the shooter was not allowed to purchase the guns and stole them from his father, which is illegal.
- The shooter carried guns and ammunition at the school, which is illegal.
- The shooter was not eligible for a “License to Carry” (conceal carry in Texas) and hid his guns, which is illegal.
- The shooter deployed inoperable explosive devices, which is illegal.
Yet USA Today is going to run with firearms being “less lethal” than others. These people will do and say anything to spin their gun control confiscation narrative.
Details, left/libtards aren’t so concerned about ’em…
When the hell is a lethal weapon less lethal? In the hands of a mentally disturbed individual anything is lethal, be it a fork, a car, a gun, his aim is to hurt/kill as many as he wants but, to what degree is he disturbed when he confesses his crime? He was a murderer in the making, forget about his age, he should be dealt as he did to innocent victims. And……..who is behind all these?
Progressive gun-haters are just disappointed the shooter didn’t use an AR-15 (not that he killed a bunch of people, mind you).
Here is another informed article by the safety experts at USA Today…
London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls for knife control amid homicide surge
USA Today › world › 2018/04/09
When you get hit with a bullet it doesn’t matter what firearm shot it. It’s hard to believe how willing the obviously uninformed are to spew nonsense on demand. I mean turn this around. Are they proposing that we shoot each other with smaller weapons?
There seems to be quite a rush to put stupid in power.
Personal responsibility and mental health. What a wonderful message that you won’t here due to the lac of spin and reality in MSM.
