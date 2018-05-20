This is Chiraq: A start to their weekend includes 11 shot, 4 killed on Friday

From MyFoxChicago: CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) – Four people were killed, and another seven were wounded, in gun violence Friday across Chicago, including a 65-year-old man who was found shot to death in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 11:30 p.m., officers found 65-year-old Earnest Wilson lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his face in the 7100 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson lived in the same block as the shooting.

Earlier in the evening, two people were killed in a Back of the Yards shooting. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of South May. Erica Frazier, 47, and a 51-year-old man were both struck in their torsos and died at University of Chicago Hospital, officials said. Frazier lived in the same block as the shooting. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

About 2 a.m., a man was found shot to death in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Officers found Ronald Brooks, 32, shot in the chest in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, authorities said. Brooks was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He lived in Englewood.

In Friday’s most recent nonfatal shooting, three men were wounded in the Austin neighborhood. About 10 p.m., the men were standing in an alley when a dark-colored car drove up in the first block of North Leclaire and someone inside fired shots, police said. A 20-year-old was shot in his shoulder and arm. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park in serious condition. The two other men, ages 30 and 34, were shot in their legs and were taken to the same hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

About 4:45 p.m., a 26-year-old man was wounded in the Fernwood neighborhood. The man was shot in the chest in the 300 block of West 104th Place, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn by paramedics in serious condition. He was not able to tell investigators about the circumstances of the shooting and witnesses at the scene were uncooperative.

Two men, ages 27 and 19, were wounded in a shooting about 2:30 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The older man was walking outside in the 11600 block of South Indiana when the younger man got into an argument with a group of males inside a vehicle, police said. Someone in the vehicle fired shots and the older man was struck in the left leg and the younger man was struck in one of his feet. Paramedics took both men to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the West Lawn neighborhood. The man was sitting in a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 66th Place when someone fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in both his legs and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

In addition to the seven people wounded in gun violence, a man accidentally shot himself Friday evening in Englewood. The 25-year-old shot himself in the leg about 5:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Union, police said. His condition stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear if he would faces charges.

