Please pray for a brother who’s lost

My heart is heavy because a reader of FOTM has lost his way, and I need your help.

K. and I have been in email correspondence for several years — a correspondence that he initiated. He sends me jokes and news tips, and is supportive and complimentary of FOTM.

In his youth, he went to Bible college but did not become a minister. He became an expert mechanic who specializes in British autos.

Three days ago, he startled me when, out of the blue (we weren’t discussing Christianity or any religion), he declared that he no longer believes but thinks Christianity to be illogical, irrational, bogus, deceptive, and oppressive.

I wrote back, that I am sorry for him and that I will pray for him.

He responded with venom, accusing me of being mean to him, and described me as a fool who is “duped,” among other insults.

I pointed out that it is he who is mean and insulting, and asked that he cease emailing me.

He responded with more venom, accusing me of not forgiving him as a Christian should while, at the same time, trashing Christianity and flinging even more insults at me, calling my Sunday Devotional posts “crap”.

I replied that his behavior, consistent with previous incidents, displays a Jekyll-Hyde, passive-aggressive quality that I find frightening, and informed him that I’ve instructed Gmail to delete his emails to Spam.

I am heart sick and at a loss to account for his sudden change of attitude and behavior.

Please pray for our brother who is lost.

Thank you,

~Eowyn