Please pray for a brother who’s lost

My heart is heavy because a reader of FOTM has lost his way, and I need your help.
K. and I have been in email correspondence for several years — a correspondence that he initiated. He sends me jokes and news tips, and is supportive and complimentary of FOTM.
In his youth, he went to Bible college but did not become a minister. He became an expert mechanic who specializes in British autos.
Three days ago, he startled me when, out of the blue (we weren’t discussing Christianity or any religion), he declared that he no longer believes but thinks Christianity to be illogical, irrational, bogus, deceptive, and oppressive.
I wrote back, that I am sorry for him and that I will pray for him.
He responded with venom, accusing me of being mean to him, and described me as a fool who is “duped,” among other insults.
I pointed out that it is he who is mean and insulting, and asked that he cease emailing me.
He responded with more venom, accusing me of not forgiving him as a Christian should while, at the same time, trashing Christianity and flinging even more insults at me, calling my Sunday Devotional posts “crap”.
I replied that his behavior, consistent with previous incidents, displays a Jekyll-Hyde, passive-aggressive quality that I find frightening, and informed him that I’ve instructed Gmail to delete his emails to Spam.
I am heart sick and at a loss to account for his sudden change of attitude and behavior.
Please pray for our brother who is lost.
Thank you,
~Eowyn
Something has happened to him Dr. E. I have family like this and I continually pray for the scales to fall from their eyes. So, let us just lift him up to the Lord and put it all in God’s Hands.
Lord God, You wish for none to be lost. You are the creator of all, and You know every heart, you even know the number of the hairs on our heads, and when a sparrow falls. So we come to You today pleading for this man who is now filled with hatred for the truth of Christianity. Whatever is happening in his life, we ask for You Lord to help him, that You will show him the way, the truth, and life. We ask that You put those who can minister to this man in his path, to change his heart and ease whatever horror and pain has come into his life. And Lord, ease the pain in Dr. E’s heart at this shock, and comfort her.
We ask all as always, in Jesus’ precious name. Amen and Amen
Thank you, CZ. I am in tears….
Wow, that’s bad. Praying.
This has happened to me, though not quite so bad did it ever come verbally, not with others present. Our own life pains are of course no excuse whatsoever, but usually sudden changes like this are NOT normal, all the same.
While it could be this was a pent-up release building over time, my money is on a sudden shift. Perhaps, and hope not, another Christian wronged him, and sent him over the edge. That, or tragedy has struck.
Lord Jesus, have mercy on those of us who have lost our way, that we may return to you, renewed daily in your patience and Love. Holy spirit let us not speak against you, especially! Always overtake our hearts with guilt for sin. For K. and for myself, and all those weighed down with great burdens, I pray in the name of the Lord Jesus the first and true Messiah, Amen.
Also, FOTM is among the least “duped” sites out there. Your constant effect includes exposing how others, including other Christians, have been duped.
Thank you, Jurist. ❤
I will pray for “K,” and I also ask everyone for their prayers. I, too, have been lost for years, and I myself am absolutely sick of it. (I am up early this Sunday morning and I have every intention of making Mass today).
What is it about being lost? I was raised in the Church, and I remember the Old Tridentine Mass. I also remember the change that came with Vatican II. MARK MY WORDS: I am absolutely convinced that John XXIII and his initiative, in which Freemasonry finally succeeded in infiltrating and subverting the Church and leading the Faithful astray, has cost some two billion people (or more) their very souls.
But I cannot blame this Infiltration, this KIDNAPPING, alone for my predicament. I remember my Catholic upbringing, all right, with the tight and rigid controls and the feeling of always being watched. (Actually, we ARE always being watched, by God, who Sees our every move beforehand).
So what can account for “K’s” turning away, as well as my own laxity? I think it can be, in large part, this. How should a man think of himself? Should a man be self-conscious in any way? As sinners, we like to think of ourselves as naturally good—and nothing could be farther from the truth, because, according to our Nature, we are fallen and pre-disposed to moral disorder and sin. Yes, it is SIN that is the default position of every last one of us, believer and unbeliever alike.
I think it is a certain moribund and morose self-awareness one has that makes on slip away. With me it was the constant fatigue of being watched, of being called on my behavior, even when I did nothing wrong. And then one day I remembered the story of the young rich man who approached Our Lord. “Oh Lord, what must I do to gain Eternal Life?” Yes, the little Talmudic Scholar walked away from Our Lord sad and disappointed, because he approached Him with anything but a true understanding of what Christ really expected of him. Did Christ make the young rich man morbidly self-conscious? I answer, No: He had already been unwholesomely self-conscious.
This, at least in part, is what I believe moved “K” to walk away. Some misunderstanding of the Truth he perceived and misjudged, aroused in him a certain disgust—at the Faith, at others in the Faith, or at himself, or any combination of the three. From 2002 (after 9/11 caused me to almost become homeless) to 2008, I shared an apartment with a fellow driver I had known for about 15 years. I thought that, as he was separated and we had known each other, that all would be well. It was the worst strategic mistake of my life: He harped and carped and criticized and critiqued my every move. And if he could find no mistake in me, he made it up. (Take my word for it, the power of the tongue can be deadly). He made me feel like a loser. He would not let me, a person who wanted to forget about my mistakes and my past, remember, and remember SORELY. This, if you have ever witnessed it, even from afar, is, truly, a horrible torture (and it a part of the torture the damned feel, unceasingly, in Hell).
I wanted to forget. But my now-former roommate, at that time, would never allow me to forget. This, I know from my own experience, is why I initially left the Faith: Others, so I thought (whether I was right about it or not) would not allow me to—FORGET. There is a certain flesh-crawling quality of being morbidly or morosely self-conscious. The normal man or woman does not like it and BRISTLES because of it.
THIS, I believe, is why “K” has left the Faith, and why he so viciously attacked you. How old is “K?” Because if he is in his 30’s or 40’s, as it sounds to me he very well may be, then he is undergoing a second adolescence: Yes, many men in their 30’s and 40’s undergo the “midlife crisis” which is really a repeating of one’s first adolescence. Seriously: Yes, the “‘dog’ does return to his own vomit!” This is what is what I believe is happening to “K,” and it is a manifestation of ACEDIA, a spiritual torpor in which one is unable to “get over the hump,” so to speak.
