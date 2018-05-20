Pentecost Sunday: The Holy Spirit

John 14:19, 18, 16-17

“the world will not see me anymore…

I will not leave you as orphans;

I will come to you.

And I will ask the Father,

and He will give you another advocate

to help you and be with you forever….”

Last Sunday, the universal Church remembered and celebrated our Lord Jesus Christ’s Ascension.

Having created us, He knows full well our psychology — how bereft His followers would be by His leaving: “grief has filled your hearts” (John 16:6). Loving us deeply, Jesus promised “I will not leave you as orphans” and that the Father would send “another advocate” to help and be with us forever and “always until the end of time” itself (Matthew 28:20).

What a comforting thought!

Today, we celebrate the miracle of the Pentecost — the fulfillment of Jesus’ promise when the Holy Spirit descended on the Apostles.

Acts 2:1-4

When the time for Pentecost was fulfilled,

they were all in one place together.

And suddenly there came from the sky

a noise like a strong driving wind,

and it filled the entire house in which they were.

Then there appeared to them tongues as of fire,

which parted and came to rest on each one of them.

And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit

and began to speak in different tongues,

as the Spirit enabled them to proclaim.

Given His importance, it is distressing how little we actually know about the Third Person of the Triune Godhead.

The Holy Spirit is mentioned in these places in the Bible:

Acts 1:8: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you….” Acts 2:1-4: “ When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place. Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting. They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them . “ Acts 2:38: “Then Peter said to them, Repent and be baptized, every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” 1 Chronicles 12:18: “T hen the Spirit came on Amasai, chief of the Thirty, and he said: ‘We are yours, David! We are with you, son of Jesse! Success, success to you, and success to those who help you, for your God will help you.’ So David received them and made them leaders of his raiding bands. “ 1 Corinthians 2:13: “And we speak about them not with words taught by human wisdom, but with words taught by the Spirit , describing spiritual realities in spiritual terms.” 1 Corinthians 6:19: “Do you not know that your body is a temple of the holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own?” 2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” Ephesians 1:13-14: “In him you also, who have heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and have believed in him, were sealed with the promised holy Spirit, which is the first installment of our inheritance toward redemption as God’s possession , to the praise of his glory.” Ezekiel 36:26-27: “I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh. I will put my spirit within you so that you walk in my statutes, observe my ordinances, and keep them. “ Galatians 5:22-23: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control . Against such there is no law.” Isaiah 11:2: “The spirit of the L ORD shall rest upon him: a spirit of wisdom and of understanding , a spirit of counsel and of strength , a spirit of knowledge and of fear of the L ORD “ John 3:6-8: “ Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit. You should not be surprised at my saying, ‘You must be born again.’ The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit.” John 14:16-17: “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever ; the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive , because it sees him not, neither knows him: but you know him; for he dwells with you, and shall be in you. “ John 14:26: “ But the Advocate , the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you. “ John 15:26-27: “Jesus said to his disciples: ‘When the Advocate comes whom I will send you from the Father, the Spirit of truth that proceeds from the Father, he will testify to me. And you also testify, because you have been with me from the beginning.'” John 16:7-15: “Nevertheless I tell you the truth, it is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Advocate will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you. When he comes, he will prove the world to be in the wrong about sin and righteousness and judgment : about sin, because people do not believe in me; about righteousness, because I am going to the Father, where you can see me no longer; and about judgment, because the prince of this world now stands condemned. I have much more to tell you, but you cannot bear it now. But when he comes, the Spirit of truth , he will guide you to all truth . He will not speak on his own, but he will speak what he hears, and will declare to you the things that are coming. He will glorify me, because he will take from what is mine and declare it to you. Everything that the Father has is mine; for this reason I told you that he will take from what is mine and declare it to you.” Judges 3:10: “ The Spirit of the LORD came on him, so that he became Israel’s judge and went to war. The LORD gave Cushan-Rishathaim king of Aram into the hands of Othniel, who over power ed him. “ Luke 11:13: “I f you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him ! “ Luke 24:49: “ I am going to send you what my Father has promised; but stay in the city until you have been clothed with power from on high .” Matthew 12:31-32: “ And so I tell you, every kind of sin and slander can be forgiven, but blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven. Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven , either in this age or in the age to come. “ Micah 3:8: “ But as for me, I am filled with power , with the Spirit of the LORD, and with justice and might , to declare to Jacob his transgression , to Israel his sin . “ Romans 8:2-6: “ because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death. For what the law was powerless to do because it was weakened by the flesh, God did by sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh to be a sin offering. And so he condemned sin in the flesh, in order that the righteous requirement of the law might be fully met in us, who do not live according to the flesh but according to the Spirit. Those who live according to the flesh have their minds set on what the flesh desires; but those who live in accordance with the Spirit have their minds set on what the Spirit desires. The mind governed by the flesh is death, but the mind governed by the Spirit is life and peace . “ Romans 8:26: “ In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. “ Romans 15:13: “ May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. “

From the above passages, these are the attributes of the Holy Spirit:

He is a gift from God the Father, through the Son.

the Father, through the Son. He is the first installment in our inheritance toward redemption , which implies there will be more gifts following the gift of the Holy Spirit.

, which implies there will be more gifts following the gift of the Holy Spirit. He is in-dwelling: He dwells in us and abides in us forever.

and abides in us forever. He enabled the Apostles to speak foreign languages .

. He enables us to observe God’s commandments .

. He teaches us “all things” , especially “everything” Jesus told us.

, especially “everything” Jesus told us. He glorifies Jesus .

. He tells us “the things that are coming “.

“. He gives us “power from on high” — not power to do what we will, but power to do justice and to declare transgressions and sins .

— not power to do what we will, but power . He helps us when we are weak , and intercedes for us .

, and . He is “ the spirit of truth ” who guides us to all truth, but whom the world neither knows nor accepts. That implies that when we follow the Holy Spirit and proclaim the truth, the world will also reject us.

” who guides us to all truth, but whom the world neither knows nor accepts. That implies that when we follow the Holy Spirit and proclaim the truth, the world will also reject us. He fills us with hope .

. How do we know when something is of the Holy Spirit? These are His fruits: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.

And all we have to do is to ask the Father and He will send the Holy Spirit to us! How marvelous is that?

A Prayer to the Holy Spirit, by St. Augustine:

Breathe into me, Holy Spirit, that my thoughts may all be holy. Move in me, Holy Spirit, that my work, too, may be holy. Attract my heart, Holy Spirit, that I may love only what is holy. Strengthen me, Holy Spirit, that I may defend all that is holy. Protect me, Holy Spirit, that I may always be holy.

And may the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you!

~Eowyn