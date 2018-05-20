Black man in MAGA hat harassed-threatened by Florida Cheesecake Factory staffers

Liberals are just so tolerant!

Ryan Saavedra reports for The Daily Wire that on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, employees at a Cheesecake Factory in Miami, Florida, verbally attacked and made threatening gestures toward a black man who was dining with his girlfriend’s family simply because he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, according to multiple witnesses interviewed by The Daily Wire.

According to multiple witnesses and 22-year-old Eugenior Joseph‘s own account, a woman who worked at the restaurant walked up to him and started pointing at his hat, signaling for the other employees to come over. About a dozen or so employees approached the table and began making comments about the hat, with some saying they wanted to punch Joseph in the face. Witnesses said some of the employees also referred to Joseph as a “n**ger” in their conversations among each other.

One witness told The Daily Wire:

“Her finger was literally on top of his head, we were all looking at her like ‘what is happening?’ She was pointing at him, calling her other coworkers, telling them to look at this guy wearing a Make America Great Again hat. So then all the employees started standing there, saying things out loud, like, ‘I’m going to knock his head in so hard his hat’s going to come off.’“

One of the employees gave Joseph intimidating looks, clenching his fists and making hand gestures that appeared to indicate that he was ready to engage in a fistfight. Employees at the restaurant continued to mock and intimidate Joseph after he got up to use the restroom.

Joseph told The Daily Wire that one employee “got behind me and another coworker came by and they were staring at each other and he fist bumped him and then he started looking at me, balling his fists, smacking his fists, trying to scare me. I got up and went to the restroom, my girlfriend followed me, and as we were walking back, a group of [the employees] came out from the back and they just started clapping and yelling, and just screaming things at me.”

Another witness verified Joseph’s account, saying that the employees in the kitchen were loudly booing Joseph as he walked by. The event was so traumatic and threatening that an elderly female diner had to take medication to calm herself down.

Multiple witnesses said that as Joseph and his companions exited the restaurant the manager followed them out and told them that some of the employees admitted to their actions and that one of the employees had been sent home. By now, police had arrived, documented the incident in the police report, but did not file any charges.

The Daily Wire contacted the Cheesecake Factory and spoke to a manager who refused to answer any questions and instead took down reporter Ryan Saavedra’s contact information. When Saavedra asked the manager whether or not he could confirm the incident had taken place in the restaurant, the manager’s tone became slightly hostile as he reiterated: “I’m going to have someone get in touch with you.”

The Daily Wire viewed multiple video clips and photos that validate the claims made by the witness:

One of the photos showed the man described by the witnesses as being the one who made the threatening hand gestures, making the fist bump with another employee.

A video showed a young girl crying at the table, afraid of the hostile environment created by The Cheesecake Factory employees.

Another video showed Joseph in a state of disbelief over what had just unfolded as other witnesses were visibly angry over the way he had been treated.

Joseph says he has not heard from anyone at The Cheesecake Factory about how he was treated. Joseph says that he wears the MAGA hat because he thinks Trump “is a really good president,” and that he is disappointed that a black man can’t wear a hat to support the president without being attacked.

In a statement issued the next day, Alethea Rowe, Senior Director of Public Relations at The Cheesecake Factory, wrote:

No guest should ever feel unwelcomed in one of our restaurants and we are taking this matter very seriously. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately apologized to the guests in person. We are conducting an investigation and will take the appropriate corrective action.

How come the recent Philadelphia Starbucks incident (of two black men being arrested because they refused to leave) is all over the media, but the MSM gave scant, if at all, attention to the abuse received by Eugenior Joseph, also a black man?

~Eowyn