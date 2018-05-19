Yet another school shooting: Atlanta Mt. Zion High School; 1 dead

Just 12 hours after the Santa Fe High School shooting in Houston, Texas, with 10 dead and 10 wounded, there was another school shooting at 8:45 p.m.

This time it was at the graduation ceremony of Mount Zion High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

WSB-TV 2 reports:

A shooting after a high school graduation has left one woman dead and another injured, and police say a shooter is on the run.

The shooting happened near Mount Zion High School at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Police told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon the graduation was being held for the Perry Learning Center in Clayton County.

After the ceremony, investigators said an argument broke out in the parking lot outside Mount Zion High School.

That argument led to two women being shot, one fatally.

The woman who was killed was shot multiple times in the chest. The other woman was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her wounds.

Multiple police and emergency agencies rushed to the scene on the ground and in the air.

So far, there has been no arrest in the case because there has been no sign of the alleged shooter.

Glenda Norman told Wilfon that her grandson was at the school when the shooting happened.

“He went there for something tonight. And I said, ‘Oh my God. I’m going to go down and check on him,’” Norman said.

Investigators said a third woman, who is 36 weeks pregnant, was thrown to the ground in the chaos from the shooting, but is expected to be alright.

Police continue to search for the shooter.