What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Gibberish and confusion during her weekly press conference

After watching this video, one has to wonder if Nancy (age 78) is one of the 16 members of Congress having Alzheimer’s medications delivered?
She sure does display some of the early indications of senile dementia: language problems, rambling speech, and trouble coming up with the right words and using the wrong ones.
Also see Dr. Eowyn’s post from July 2017, “Does Nancy Pelosi have senile dementia?”
There are several other videos in that post (also from The American Mirror) which clearly indicate that not all is right in Nancy’s head and with her ability to verbally communicate.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia, go to alz.org.
DCG
By now, we have enough evidence to conclude that Pelosi has senile dementia. Demonrats really should have an “intervention” and ask her to step down as House Minority Leader and retire from Congress altogether. She’s an embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cannot figure why she is still a speaker other than the democrats all have the same mental problems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FORCED RETIREMENT.
LikeLiked by 3 people