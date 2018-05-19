What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Gibberish and confusion during her weekly press conference

Posted on May 19, 2018 by | 3 Comments

After watching this video, one has to wonder if Nancy (age 78) is one of the 16 members of Congress having Alzheimer’s medications delivered?

She sure does display some of the early indications of senile dementia: language problems, rambling speech,  and trouble coming up with the right words and using the wrong ones.

Also see Dr. Eowyn’s post from July 2017, “Does Nancy Pelosi have senile dementia?

There are several other videos in that post (also from The American Mirror) which clearly indicate that not all is right in Nancy’s head and with her ability to verbally communicate.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia, go to alz.org.

DCG

This entry was posted in Congress, Health Care, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Taxes, United States and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Gibberish and confusion during her weekly press conference

  1. Dr. Eowyn | May 19, 2018 at 4:36 am | Reply

    By now, we have enough evidence to conclude that Pelosi has senile dementia. Demonrats really should have an “intervention” and ask her to step down as House Minority Leader and retire from Congress altogether. She’s an embarrassment.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. weezy | May 19, 2018 at 5:53 am | Reply

    I cannot figure why she is still a speaker other than the democrats all have the same mental problems.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Ajah | May 19, 2018 at 6:15 am | Reply

    FORCED RETIREMENT.

    Liked by 3 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s