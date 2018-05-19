What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Gibberish and confusion during her weekly press conference

After watching this video, one has to wonder if Nancy (age 78) is one of the 16 members of Congress having Alzheimer’s medications delivered?

She sure does display some of the early indications of senile dementia: language problems, rambling speech, and trouble coming up with the right words and using the wrong ones.

Also see Dr. Eowyn’s post from July 2017, “Does Nancy Pelosi have senile dementia?”

There are several other videos in that post (also from The American Mirror) which clearly indicate that not all is right in Nancy’s head and with her ability to verbally communicate.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia, go to alz.org.

DCG