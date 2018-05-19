Texas Santa Fe High School shooter is a commie satanist

Here’s what we know about the teenager who, we are told, shot 11 dead (10 students and a teacher) and wounded another 10 (including a law enforcement officer) with a sawed-off shot gun yesterday morning at Santa Fe High School, Houston, Texas.

Name: Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Age: 17

Former member of the school’s football team.

Said to have been bullied by other students and a teacher.

He was dressed in a “Born to Kill” T-shirt and a trenchcoat with a Soviet hammer-sickle red-star pin; Nazi iron cross; Imperial Japan’s rising sun; and the Baphomet.

He posted a pic of the trenchcoat to his Facebook page (since deleted), with this explanation for the symbols:

