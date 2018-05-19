Texas Santa Fe High School shooter is a commie satanist

Here’s what we know about the teenager who, we are told, shot 11 dead (10 students and a teacher) and wounded another 10 (including a law enforcement officer) with a sawed-off shot gun yesterday morning at Santa Fe High School, Houston, Texas.
- Name: Dimitrios Pagourtzis
- Age: 17
- Former member of the school’s football team.
- Said to have been bullied by other students and a teacher.
- He was dressed in a “Born to Kill” T-shirt and a trenchcoat with a Soviet hammer-sickle red-star pin; Nazi iron cross; Imperial Japan’s rising sun; and the Baphomet.
- He posted a pic of the trenchcoat to his Facebook page (since deleted), with this explanation for the symbols:
Should have shot himself first.
The media will suppress these details along with his facebook pages. I cannot believe he acted alone. I have read that explosive devices were discovered but haven’t seen any details. I have the feeling this will go the way of Las Vegas. Remember that and how all details just dried up?
The simple solution to these Freemasonic-conspired-massacre’s is to have the kids learn AT HOME, ON THEIR COMPUTERS.
BUT THAT’LL NEVER HAPPEN. Schools are being used for EXACTLY this reason.
Wanna get America back to peace? Get rid of Russia’s Lodges and their members that are here in America. Kick Satan out….and let the SON Shine in.
I read this piece today that claims the shooter was a “Colombiner” (whatever that is).
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/did-texas-school-shooter-dimitrios-pagourtzis-have-links-to-antifa-or-was-he-just-copying-columbine/
The article claims that the symbols worn are the same as the shooters at Columbine. Also, that is supposed to be his fascination with trench coats.
Some of the other students are said to be questioning why no one did anything besides students complaints about his demeanor and behavior.
I’ll leave it there. I don’t believe the kid with the ear wound. I also can’t imagine just sitting there while some kid whips off his trench coat, pulls out a shot gun and revolver and starts blasting. Didn’t anybody rush him. I would.
From having read FOTM, Dr. Makow and a number of other blogs and sites, this is what I have noticed what is happening with these school and public massacres, whether they are false flag events or not: What began in the Masonic lodges with their disguised satanic rituals and associations has been aped and imitated by their teenaged children and translated into the public violence Masonry, ultimately, calls for.
What Freemasonry aims at, the gold it seeks, is the transfer of power from Christendom unto itself, so that it rules as Christendom is destroyed. If revolution is too horrible to behold and upsets the public too much (or if it is too much trouble to pull off), then we can have that transfer of power by evolution.
Let me be clear: No Mason or lodge member in his right mind wants to see these public massacres, to the best of his conscious knowledge; But it is, ultimately, what their Luciferian religion calls for, in so many phases, in so many acts, in so many years, through so many lies and deceptions, and on and on and on.
In other words, Yes, we need Japan to attack us. A false flag event at Pearl Harbor can be arranged. Or, “We need a new Pearl Harbor,” said the PNAC document. Yes, we can arrange for the demolition of a skyscraper complex and satisfy the Luciferian demand for a ritual sacrifice at the same time which will allow governmental powers and operations to expand into infinity, while successfully deceiving enough of the public for long enough to pull off some more wars based upon lies. And the public can have its moral indignation, too, as the Luciferian Movement moves on to “its next abomination,” as the late George Carlin has duly noted.
So when a satanistic teenager or young man in his twenties goes out and pulls some atrocity on his own, we who are in on “Our Thing” can put on a good show and feign indignation, consternation and disdain! We can truthfully say we did not put this young man up to this! We do not approve!
Why, Yes, they DO NOT “approve,” for one lone nut—the key player in assassinations the CIA has insisted upon for decades—has surfaced and done this on his own.
THIS is how the “man behind the curtain,” the “Wizard” pulling all the levers, reasons. This is how he thinks, along with his cohorts, as they run the show with their Luciferianism. Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy spoke out about it. Thousands of bloggers and commenters on the internet have written and spoken about it.
Ultimately, evil and wickedness have a pathology, and an Evil Intelligence, known to Christians as THE DEVIL, leads men on the path down into his Pit of Darkness known as HELL. An entire Power Structure has been built to promote this, and those in the Power Structure condemn these lone wolf attacks not out of love for God or Mankind, but because these lone wolves risk an unmasking of motives on the one hand, or governmental action in them on the other. In one way or the other, the evil “trickles down” or “leaks out” so that a lone wolf takes matters into his own hands. How does this lone wolf benefit? What does he get out of it, to his own twisted mind? Off the top of my head, it seems to me like he enjoys a “romantic suicide” without actually killing himself: He gets to sacrifice himself—or at least his reputation and his liberty—and gets to enjoy all the self-pity he can muster. In his own way he can imitate Judas Iscariot, in his own mind, and pull it off or consummate it and have his “reward.” He gets to have his cake and eat it, too.
These are but some of the levels of evil we are dealing with or witnessing in recent years, and the depravity, on every level, knows no end.
