Saturday Funny: GQ’s massive photoshop fail

GQ (formerly Gentlemen’s Quarterly) is an international monthly men’s magazine based in New York City. Founded in 1931 as a men’s fashion magazine for the clothing trade, it was rebranded in 1967 into a general men’s magazine, associated with metrosexuality, in competition with Esquire.

A metrosexual is a man who is especially meticulous about his grooming and appearance, and spends a significant amount of time and money on shopping for those products.

On April 19, 2018, the editors of GQ published an article titled “21 Books You Don’t Have To Read,” deeming The Lord of the Rings and Catch-22 as “overrated” and criticizing the Holy Bible as “repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned”.

This is the cover of GQ’s 2018 Comedy Issue, of three so-called comediennes Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and the decidedly unfunny and revolting Sarah Silverman with nine hands/arms instead of six, and seven feet instead of six.

How that ridiculous cover could get by GQ’s phalanx of editors and copy-editors boggles the mind.

GQ had to publish a cringe-inducing apology on May 17, 2018, with a gratuitous jab at President Trump who, of course, has NOTHING to do with the magazine’s photoshop fail:

GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know. Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ‘s rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature. In an effort to ensure that an error of this magnitude never happens again, and because this sounds like the right thing to say, GQ will be conducting a thorough internal audit of our cover-development process. To demonstrate our commitment to transparency, we will release the results of the review, quietly, in 17 months, on Medium. And to you, our respected readers, we know that GQ must work doubly hard to earn back your trust. Until then, we’ll be ignoring our mentions. Come back to GQ.com next week to read the profiles of our three wildly talented, extremely two-handed cover stars. In the meantime, we’ll be praying that Donald Trump tweets something about Chrissy Teigen in the next hour so everybody forgets all about this.

Given the gratuitous jab at President Trump, it should come as no surprise that GQ is relentlessly left-wing:

If you still believe the pics you see of “celebrities” to be accurate images of what they look like, this GQ photoshop fail should disabuse us of that fantasy.

