Saturday Funny: GQ’s massive photoshop fail

GQ (formerly Gentlemen’s Quarterly) is an international monthly men’s magazine based in New York City. Founded in 1931 as a men’s fashion magazine for the clothing trade, it was rebranded in 1967 into a general men’s magazine, associated with metrosexuality, in competition with Esquire.
A metrosexual is a man who is especially meticulous about his grooming and appearance, and spends a significant amount of time and money on shopping for those products.
On April 19, 2018, the editors of GQ published an article titled “21 Books You Don’t Have To Read,” deeming The Lord of the Rings and Catch-22 as “overrated” and criticizing the Holy Bible as “repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned”.
This is the cover of GQ’s 2018 Comedy Issue, of three so-called comediennes Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and the decidedly unfunny and revolting Sarah Silverman with nine hands/arms instead of six, and seven feet instead of six.
How that ridiculous cover could get by GQ’s phalanx of editors and copy-editors boggles the mind.
GQ had to publish a cringe-inducing apology on May 17, 2018, with a gratuitous jab at President Trump who, of course, has NOTHING to do with the magazine’s photoshop fail:
GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know. Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ‘s rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature.
In an effort to ensure that an error of this magnitude never happens again, and because this sounds like the right thing to say, GQ will be conducting a thorough internal audit of our cover-development process. To demonstrate our commitment to transparency, we will release the results of the review, quietly, in 17 months, on Medium.
And to you, our respected readers, we know that GQ must work doubly hard to earn back your trust. Until then, we’ll be ignoring our mentions.
Come back to GQ.com next week to read the profiles of our three wildly talented, extremely two-handed cover stars. In the meantime, we’ll be praying that Donald Trump tweets something about Chrissy Teigen in the next hour so everybody forgets all about this.
Given the gratuitous jab at President Trump, it should come as no surprise that GQ is relentlessly left-wing:
- GQ magainze: It’s your civic duty to ruin Thanksgiving by bringing up Trump
- Cop hater Kaepernick to grace GQ as ‘Citizen of the Year’
- Pro homo GQ loves the Pope
If you still believe the pics you see of “celebrities” to be accurate images of what they look like, this GQ photoshop fail should disabuse us of that fantasy.
Even though the women on the cover do not appear to be that funny, the photoshop blunders seem to fit within the issue’s theme of comedy. Instead of apologizing, they should have owned it.
Those were not Photoshop mistakes. They were intentional. They were telling their readership, “Pretty much as we have been raising the dead to vote, we will get extra hands to get into anything we want and extra legs to spread twice as wide, so you all can whore, steal and screw as much as you want; that’s our little gift to you, the assurance that we will get you what you want even as we speak.” And mentioning Trump was just along the same lines, “Let’ not forget that haters hate with gusto, so let’s bring up the liberal’s most hated man ever! – and that’s for those of you that can’t get what this cover is all about and need diversion: remember, this is supposed to be our comedy issue.” Liberal retards who laugh together, stay together.
I have to say that GQ’s so-called apology strikes me as perhaps tongue-in-cheek. When I first saw the cover I assumed it was a well-justified send up of Sarah Silverman, who is as creepy as she is crawling, in my opinion of course. GQ’s taking 17 months. Isn’t that a lot of time to issue a timely apology? Unless it is a part of the sendup. Just saying….
“I assumed it was a well-justified send up of Sarah Silverman”
Don’t think so. She is a darling of the Left.
“GQ’s taking 17 months.”
??? The June Comedy issue of GQ will be on newsstands in New York and LA on May 22, and nationwide on May 29.
Why do these quirks spend their time ridiculing each other instead of using their time spending quality time accepting each other’s life? We spend such a short time on earth – so why not spend that time for good rather than evil.
kommonsentsjane
