Heard at the Royal Wedding Today

Posted on May 19, 2018 by | 6 Comments

Be Thou My Vision

This will not be a complaint about the wedding today.

As I was watching the wedding today I was moved by the great hymn, “Be Thou My Vision,” being sung as Harry and William stood awaiting the bride, wearing military uniforms. Regardless of the details of their lives, nothing tarnishes the soaring theme of this anthem of devotion and praise.

6 responses to “Heard at the Royal Wedding Today

  2. Stephen T. McCarthy | May 19, 2018 at 9:04 am | Reply

    Yes, excellent song, TrailDust!

    This rendition below comes from my favorite Van Morrison disc:
    (Hopefully this will post correctly. We’ll see…)

    ~ D-FensDogG
    STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’

  3. Alma | May 19, 2018 at 11:09 am | Reply

    A beautiful wedding -there were portions that seem out of place in a royal setting. May these young couple enjoy many years together.

  4. kommonsentsjane | May 19, 2018 at 11:28 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your information.

    kommonsentsjane

  5. Maryaha | May 19, 2018 at 11:32 am | Reply

    Beautiful song…thanks TD!

