Heard at the Royal Wedding Today

Be Thou My Vision
This will not be a complaint about the wedding today.
As I was watching the wedding today I was moved by the great hymn, “Be Thou My Vision,” being sung as Harry and William stood awaiting the bride, wearing military uniforms. Regardless of the details of their lives, nothing tarnishes the soaring theme of this anthem of devotion and praise.
Yes, excellent song, TrailDust!
This rendition below comes from my favorite Van Morrison disc:
(Hopefully this will post correctly. We’ll see…)
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’
A beautiful wedding -there were portions that seem out of place in a royal setting. May these young couple enjoy many years together.
Hear, hear!
Beautiful song…thanks TD!
