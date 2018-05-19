Charlotte city council member compares police to terrorists

She seems like a nice womyn.

A Charlotte, North Carolina, city councilwoman is receiving backlash after she compared police officers to terrorists on social media.

In the tweet, which was originally posted in March and has gained traction during National Police Week, LaWana Mayfield wrote, “Being black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms.”

She posted the tweet, which included the hashtag #AReckoningIsComing, after the deadly officer-involved shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento, California.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said the tweet was “offensive” and “hard to stomach.”

FOX 46 Charlotte caught up with Mayfield Wednesday afternoon.

“They find an opinion offensive. When you do the research how many black men and women have lost their lives or been assaulted, then we can have this conversation,” Mayfield said.

This is not the first time the councilwoman has come under fire for a controversial social media post.

In April, she shared an article pushing a 9/11 conspiracy theory, which sparked an online petition calling for her resignation that has received more than 1,700 signatures.

This past October, she tweeted that President Trump is a “disgrace to the nation.”

