Charlotte city council member compares police to terrorists

She seems like a nice womyn.
From Fox Insider News: A Charlotte, North Carolina, city councilwoman is receiving backlash after she compared police officers to terrorists on social media.
In the tweet, which was originally posted in March and has gained traction during National Police Week, LaWana Mayfield wrote, “Being black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms.”
She posted the tweet, which included the hashtag #AReckoningIsComing, after the deadly officer-involved shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento, California.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said the tweet was “offensive” and “hard to stomach.”
FOX 46 Charlotte caught up with Mayfield Wednesday afternoon.
“They find an opinion offensive. When you do the research how many black men and women have lost their lives or been assaulted, then we can have this conversation,” Mayfield said.
This is not the first time the councilwoman has come under fire for a controversial social media post.
In April, she shared an article pushing a 9/11 conspiracy theory, which sparked an online petition calling for her resignation that has received more than 1,700 signatures.
This past October, she tweeted that President Trump is a “disgrace to the nation.”
DCG
Well, this womyn is obviously suffering badly from TDS. Another libtarded screwball.
Nevertheless — although Trump isn’t responsible — I can’t say that I totally disagree with her remark about police officers. In general, they truly are a scourge in the nation. Essentially tax revenuers who are not a whole lot different in their psychological make-ups as the criminals they are supposed to oppose.
I have a lot of personal experience with police officers, having been a Police Explorer scout for years as a teenager and having worked for a police department. And I am decidedly NOT A FAN of most of them.
The vast majority of cops have a pronounced “Us Against Them” mentality, and the “Them” is anyone who doesn’t wear the blue.
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Long ago I worked for the police department, they were just one blue color with one common denominator, fight crime, no distinction of whites or blacks. Yes, things have changed thanks to the politicians at city hall that divided and conquered the force that protected the citizens – that division opened the door to the “bad cop” the “shoot the Ns dead” and “beat the whites to a pulp”. Let’s hope this “council woman” is able to handle herself in an assault, and pray her scorn towards the President diminishes her chances when she’s up for re-election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know whqt planet steven mccarthy lives on. IMHO a smaller % of police officers are corrupt than most other professions. A huge % of politicians, media ‘experts’ and internet trolls way out number bad cops.
If you don’t cooperate with the police when you interact with them then I don’t have much sympathy for you. I have had interactions with police and I’ve never gotten my ass kicked of shot. Whether right or wrong. Some them respect if you want the same.
See How to avoid an ass whooping. Funny but true. by Chris Rock.
LikeLike