Homeless dog brings friend to rescuer

Judy Obregon works for The Abandoned Ones animal rescue in Fort Worth, Texas.

Obregon had noticed a female German Shepherd living in the woods near Echo Lake Park, a notorious dumping ground for unwanted pets. With great patience, Obregon worked at gaining the dog’s trust.

Obregon wrote: “At first, once she saw my truck she’d run. Every morning I’d go to feed her.”

Then one morning, Obregon showed up and the dog was there waiting for her. That’s when Obregon “knew we were close” to rescuing her.

After many days of feeding, the dog finally revealed a secret.

She went into the woods and brought out a friend: a frightened pit bull with scars all over his face.

Obregon said the German Shepherd made it clear: “If you take me, you take my friend, too!”

No one knows how the dogs got there or how they found each other, but they clearly had become friends and protectors of each other.

Obregon eventually was able to coax the dogs into her car.

Iris the German Shepherd and Clover the pit bull have visited the vet. Happily, neither has heartworm. Clover’s face has already healed. 🙂

On May 10, 2018, The Abandoned Ones posted an update on Iris and Clover — Iris had a cyst removed during her spay surgery; Clover would be spayed the next day. He is healing and is on antibiotics.

The dogs are recovering at the vet. Both need fostering.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting the dogs, please contact www.taoanimalrescue.com .

. To donate to their medical care, call Dr . Gibbs at (817) 294-9798.

To donate to The Abandoned Ones animal rescue, go here .

H/t PawMyGosh

~Eowyn