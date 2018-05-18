Homeless dog brings friend to rescuer

Judy Obregon works for The Abandoned Ones animal rescue in Fort Worth, Texas.
Obregon had noticed a female German Shepherd living in the woods near Echo Lake Park, a notorious dumping ground for unwanted pets. With great patience, Obregon worked at gaining the dog’s trust.
Obregon wrote: “At first, once she saw my truck she’d run. Every morning I’d go to feed her.”
Then one morning, Obregon showed up and the dog was there waiting for her. That’s when Obregon “knew we were close” to rescuing her.
After many days of feeding, the dog finally revealed a secret.
She went into the woods and brought out a friend: a frightened pit bull with scars all over his face.
Obregon said the German Shepherd made it clear: “If you take me, you take my friend, too!”
No one knows how the dogs got there or how they found each other, but they clearly had become friends and protectors of each other.
Obregon eventually was able to coax the dogs into her car.
Iris the German Shepherd and Clover the pit bull have visited the vet. Happily, neither has heartworm. Clover’s face has already healed. 🙂
On May 10, 2018, The Abandoned Ones posted an update on Iris and Clover — Iris had a cyst removed during her spay surgery; Clover would be spayed the next day. He is healing and is on antibiotics.
The dogs are recovering at the vet. Both need fostering.
- If you are interested in fostering or adopting the dogs, please contact www.taoanimalrescue.com.
- To donate to their medical care, call Dr . Gibbs at (817) 294-9798.
- To donate to The Abandoned Ones animal rescue, go here.
H/t PawMyGosh
~Eowyn
If only humans would mimic these beautiful animals. Doc you made my day again. THANKS
LikeLiked by 2 people
Animals are brilliant. It was a cloudy day and not a good pool day so I started cleaning house. A ruckus occurred on my wraparound porch and I opened the double doors from the bedroom to the porch to find an agressive bird flittering, screaming at my walls, and bouncing into the walls. I followed the bird to the trees beside the pool thinking her in danger or some such event caused her to call out for help.
This lasted for a couple hours with me trying to find the culprit to my failure.
That bird did not give up and my attention went to other household duties and was forgotten.
The next morning, I went to clean the filter in the pool and found the cause of the bird’s behavior. There were four newborn birds in the filter. How they got there one can only guess; blown out of the nest into the pool by the swaying branch during the storm would be mine.
That mama was agressively trying to get me to go to the pool and rescue her babies.
Amazing, huh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What happened to the baby birds?
LikeLike
Good Iris!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is so beautiful, and what good people they are. Moving story. Reblogging you, this should be seen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those beautiful doggies are on the road to recovery, outside and INSIDE, whoever adopts them will be rewarded with love and LOYALTY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Anna Cottage and commented:
Such a moving story that should be seen. Please help such a good cause if you are able.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for helping to publicize this, Anna. I’ve donated to The Abandoned Ones. 😀
LikeLike