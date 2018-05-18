Emma Gonzalez: If you want to shoot assault weapons, go serve your f*cking country

According to Emma an AR-15 isn’t “imperative.”

Set aside the fact that an AR-15 is not an assault weapon. And set aside her fantasy that civilians should not own any of these weapons. And set aside the Second Amendment…

Here’s several reasons why an AR-15 may be imperative:

But hey Emma, you and Media Hogg keep on talking all you want. You’re doing a bang up job for the NRA:

DCG

11 responses to “Emma Gonzalez: If you want to shoot assault weapons, go serve your f*cking country

  1. Yahoo | May 18, 2018 at 10:48 am | Reply

    These little Crisis Yackters make my blood boil.
    Here is how I keep up with the Hogglet:

  2. dee | May 18, 2018 at 10:55 am | Reply

    Isn’t she sweet? Just want to squeeze her TIGHT!

  3. Goldbug | May 18, 2018 at 10:58 am | Reply

    One of the days, if this little twit keeps mouthing off, she will learn that a “fist” is also an assault weapon.

  4. marblenecltr | May 18, 2018 at 11:00 am | Reply

    EG with faux dog tag, bracelets for who knows how many causes, dungarees torn in so many places but none by labor, to use an old Army saying, “Get a haircut!”

  5. Alma | May 18, 2018 at 11:01 am | Reply

    She could care less, Her cause is not weapons and children but to have a voice and presence in the LGBT movement.

  6. Brian Heinz | May 18, 2018 at 11:08 am | Reply

    Cute little puppets makes you want to lean over and cut the wires holding them in place so you can watch the total melt down. I wish they would hurry up and eat their own so we don’t have to look at there stupid faces any more.
    It’s almost like a 4th grade education arguing with a professor and not realizing that no matter what you say he is going to slam dunk you with his words.

  7. Maryaha | May 18, 2018 at 11:15 am | Reply

    Hey, I hear the NRA is desperately looking for more people to man their new membership phone lines. Emma and Hoggy are doing a great job!😇

  8. Anonymous | May 18, 2018 at 11:29 am | Reply

    Nazi much, Emma? (Funny how progressives always go there… )

  9. lophatt | May 18, 2018 at 11:37 am | Reply

    Well, obviously they are paying them to do this. The fact that they chose this gaggle of propaganda trolls is telling. Could you get anymore obnoxious? Apparently this has appeal with someone.

    I didn’t realize I needed “Emma’s” permission to do anything. She needs to move to Red China.

  10. marblenecltr | May 18, 2018 at 11:38 am | Reply

    Note how HH copied Kim Il Un’s hair style! Oh, sorry, wait, it is the other way around.

