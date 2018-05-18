Emma Gonzalez: If you want to shoot assault weapons, go serve your f*cking country

According to Emma an AR-15 isn’t “imperative.”
Set aside the fact that an AR-15 is not an assault weapon. And set aside her fantasy that civilians should not own any of these weapons. And set aside the Second Amendment…
Here’s several reasons why an AR-15 may be imperative:
- NRA Member Stopped Massacre with AR-15
- Oklahoma Man Uses AR-15 to Kill Three Teen Home Intruders
- Why you need the Second Amendment: Six men storm into California home during early morning invasion
- Man defends himself and roommates with AR-15 (New York)
- Homeowner Defends Himself with AR-15 When Intruder with 9mm Breaks In
- 5 People Who Used An AR-15 to Defend Themselves, and It Probably Saved Their Lives
- This Houston man used an AR-15 to defend himself against a car full of violent thugs
- Illinois Man Uses AR-15 To Save A Life
But hey Emma, you and Media Hogg keep on talking all you want. You’re doing a bang up job for the NRA:
- Record attendance at NRA Dallas convention
- Happy Tuesday: The NRA broke a 15-year fundraising record
- Donations to NRA PAC tripled after Florida shooting
- Media Hogg hardest hit: NRA sees a huge surge in membership interest
h/t Weasel Zippers
DCG
These little Crisis Yackters make my blood boil.
Here is how I keep up with the Hogglet:
http://hoggwatch.com
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t she sweet? Just want to squeeze her TIGHT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the days, if this little twit keeps mouthing off, she will learn that a “fist” is also an assault weapon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
EG with faux dog tag, bracelets for who knows how many causes, dungarees torn in so many places but none by labor, to use an old Army saying, “Get a haircut!”
LikeLike
She could care less, Her cause is not weapons and children but to have a voice and presence in the LGBT movement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cute little puppets makes you want to lean over and cut the wires holding them in place so you can watch the total melt down. I wish they would hurry up and eat their own so we don’t have to look at there stupid faces any more.
It’s almost like a 4th grade education arguing with a professor and not realizing that no matter what you say he is going to slam dunk you with his words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, I hear the NRA is desperately looking for more people to man their new membership phone lines. Emma and Hoggy are doing a great job!😇
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nazi much, Emma? (Funny how progressives always go there… )
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, obviously they are paying them to do this. The fact that they chose this gaggle of propaganda trolls is telling. Could you get anymore obnoxious? Apparently this has appeal with someone.
I didn’t realize I needed “Emma’s” permission to do anything. She needs to move to Red China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note how HH copied Kim Il Un’s hair style! Oh, sorry, wait, it is the other way around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A serious “nazi” would copy Emma’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person