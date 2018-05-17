Voter Fraud: 3.5M more registered voters than adults in U.S.

In 2017, Judicial Watch’s Election Integrity Project examined the 2011-2015 data of two groups: the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and the federal Election Assistance Commission.
Deroy Murdock, a Fox News contributor and a contributing editor of National Review Online, tabulated Judicial Watch’s data and found 462 counties (18.5% of the 2,500 counties studied) where the registration rate exceeded 100%. Altogether, there were 3,551,760 more people registered to vote than the adult U.S. citizens in these counties — enough over-registered voters to populate a ghost-state about the size of Connecticut, according to Judicial Watch attorney Robert Popper.
Here are some counties where registered voters outnumber adult citizens:
- 101% registration rate in Delaware’s New Castle County.
- 108% registration rate in Georgia’s Fulton County.
- 112% registration rate (or 707,475 ghost voters) in California’s Los Angeles County.
- 138% registration rate (or 810,966 ghost voters) in California’s San Diego County.
- 154% registration rate in Washington’s Clark County.
- 162% registration rate in New Mexico’s Harding County, where there were 62% more registered voters than adult citizens.
More troubling still are the numbers of ghost voters in battleground states where Electoral College votes can be decided by incredibly narrow margins:
- Colorado: 159,373
- Florida: 100,782
- Iowa: 31,077
- Michigan: 225,235
- New Hampshire: 8,211
- North Carolina: 189,721
- Virginia: 89,979
Murdock points out that in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton’s margins of victory in Colorado (136,386) and New Hampshire (2,736) were less than the numbers of ghost voters in those states, while Trump won Michigan (10,704) and North Carolina (173,315) by fewer ballots than ghost voters in those states.
Dead voters account for some of the over-registration rate.
In May 2016, KCBS-Los Angeles reported that 265 dead voters had cast ballots in southern California “year after year.” In October 2016, CBS Chicago compared local vote records with the Social Security Administration’s master death file, and found 119 dead people had voted a total of 229 times in Chicago in the last decade.
Under federal law (1993 National Voter Registration Act; 2002 Help America Vote Act) states are required to maintain accurate voter lists. But the law is ignored and openly flouted:
- In February 2016, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D), a Clinton crony, vetoed a measure to mandate investigations of elections in which ballots cast outnumbered eligible voters.
- Obama’s Justice Department actually filed a federal lawsuit to stop GOP governor Rick Scott from updating Florida’s voting records by deleting 51,308 dead voters.
H/t Maziel
~Eowyn
Democrats…
Some sort of collusion here. (“Dead Souls?” Humorous novel by Gogol, used names of dead serfs/souls for financial gain.)
Betcha’ there are more than 3.5M illegal voter registrations in California alone. Congress (both Parties) has known this for years, yet they do nothing.
Yeah, they all have driver licenses and they can’t drive but they can vote.
It sure stinks. How can local Republican voter registrars allow this to go on year after year when the voting rolls can be compared with death notices, residency and eligibility confirmed, or in Florida as has been reported, why do they do nothing about critical numbers of Dems whose absentee votes are flown to Israel and mailed back here and who then vote in person later on in Florida without a word.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2012/11/15/why-the-gop-will-not-do-anything-about-vote-fraud/
My father made me promise him that after he died he wouldn’t vote Demorat.
I promise to help you honor your pledge.
Old news…
Why are you so rude? This is new to me — and to many FOTM readers.
I don’t get it: We need all sorts of identification for a passport, a driver’s license and everything else, even buying a gun at a gun show. But voting, no problemo!
No fraud to see here, Folks!
Conservatives have been screaming this for yrs and now Facts that don’t lie but will you hear this on any main stream media not too likely but hey we were right. Now what to do about it?
I hate sounding like a broken record, but they don’t work for us. I realize that we’re a stellar bunch here at FOTM, but this particular problem is one a five-year-old could solve, if they wanted to. Therein lies the rub.
When both “sides” (cough!) ran to pass voter reforms, in the form of electronic voting, I knew something was wrong. This could only mean that they believe that it gives THEM more control of the results. No sane person would design a system with no paper trail.
Every cycle we find dead voters, frauds of every kind. We even had a fraud for president that basically encouraged those who were not eligible to vote anyway. This is a highly attractive formula for leftists. They can promise them anything and they get votes.
The answer, of course, is that there is no legitimate reason not to require photo ID. There is also no reason to issue driver licenses to illegals with the default position being “voter”. It shows how unscrupulous they really are.
Conservatives want to investigate voter fraud. Liberals say there isn’t any so we don’t need to look. If they are so sure, then let’s investigate and when no problems are found the liberals can say I told you so and fling egg egg on face of the conservatives and put the subject to rest.
All voter registration should expire occasionally and if you want to vote re-register.
Nursing homes are hotbeds of voter fraud. Workers routinely collect absentee ballots and vote for the patients that are mentally diminished and not able to cast a coherent vote.
Voter registration should only be allowed in person, at a governmental facility authorized to do so. No voter registration ‘drives’ should be allowed unless potential voters are ‘driven’ to an authorized government operated registration location where they can register themselves.
We need a national voter registration database to prevent people from being registered to vote in more than one jurisdiction.
National Election Day should be made to be a day when all businesses shut down. There will be nowhere to shop or do any other non-medical or life threatening emergency business. You’d have all day to go vote.
NO EARLY VOTING.
Voting must be considered as the most reverent of the God given rights, right along with free speech, right of assembly & association, freedom OF religion and the right to bear arms, all without government interference, control, or regulation.
KEEP MAKING AMERICA GREAT President Trump!
In the sunshine state, Miami, Fl dead people vote, babies vote, illegals vote, except register voters because they say that machines are rigged and corrupt politicians count the votes!
