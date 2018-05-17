Traitor Hanoi Jane and other elderly actresses star in new movie, “Book Club”

Just what everyone wants to see: A bunch of elderly women getting excited because of the book, “Fifty Shades of Grey.”
This new movie opens on May 18 and stars Hanoi Jane, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen. The premise, from Rotten Tomatoes:
“Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.”
Some of the movie reviews.
From Hollywood Reporter: “Instead, sit back and watch four dazzling pros inhabit a sitcommy world like nobody’s business, providing whatever dimension it has and selling lines that have no business being sold.”
From the A.V. Club: “The script is so lazy and outdated in its humor, it condescends to the same audience it purports to empower.”
From the Mercury Entertainment: “Were “Book Club” an actual book, a page turner it would not be. The romantic comedy would be more of a lazy read — its plot developments range from sloppy to almost non-existent — but one with reasonably appealing characters.”
Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.
DCG
Have seen the previews of this and as far as I am concerned if hanoi jane is in it I will never watch it. More over sexed sitcom appeal to minds that are sinful. Will be a massive amount of wasted time.
REALLY? Hanoi Jane??? She was young when she got involved in that event. One would THINK it was time to stop using this sensationalism so one can get noticed and have others rant with indignation about what she did FIFTY YEARS AGO!!! Time to grow up…eh? There are more important things to talk about…more important things going on in the world RIGHT NOW that this writer could be writing about to wake people up. To get them informed with information that could make their lives easier…get them prepared for what’s coming down the pike. Not this old…old…very old past of Jane Fonda.
I will never get past what she did to the military of this country she is a traitor in my book and always will be sorry but she gets what she deserves.
On the contrary, Hanoi Jane remains a Communist and a traitor. She has never apologized for her actions during the Vietnam War, just made excuses: oh, golly, gee, she didn’t realize …..
Here’s some more current news about Hanoi Jane’s current views. Once a traitor, always a traitor.
And if you don’t like my blog posts and my sensationalism, feel free to ignore them!
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/10/19/traitor-jane-fonda-says-shes-not-proud-of-america/
Your post are some of the best out there DCG and I appreciate all of them myself.
Thanks!
DCG, I read your posts as well, your references are up-to-date and true. You, Dr. E. Chemtrail, Truck, bring us themes I don’t ordinarily look for, and what’s best your honesty, courage and love for this country.
Thanks Alma!
Yep, there are more important things to talk about. Too bad Fonda didn’t have the GUTS to speak up to prevent more sexual abuse when she KNEW about Weinstein. Why didn’t SHE say something to “wake people up” and “get them informed?”
She’s a COWARD:
“Jane Fonda: I knew about Weinstein, and I’m ‘ashamed’ I didn’t say anything”
http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/12/media/harvey-weinstein-jane-fonda/index.html
PS: MY blog post so I’ll post WHATEVER I WANT.
“REALLY? Hanoi Jane??? … There are more important things to talk about…more important things going on in the world RIGHT NOW that this writer could be writing about to wake people up.”
Hanoi Jane. Hanoi Jane. Hanoi Jane. Hanoi Jane. Hanoi Jane. Hanoi Jane.
Who are you to decide what’s “important”? Every day DCG writes posts on “important things going on in the world RIGHT NOW” — including about Hanoi Jane.
You don’t like what we post on FOTM? GET OUT!!!!
I’m in all the way!!!
You know, when I was a bit younger I thought that maybe we should let the Hanoi Jane thing go too because, as you said, we all make stupid mistakes when we are young. But the truth is, I had not known the details at the time when I had these sentiments. I had no idea that she actually tore up messages that the POWs had slipped to her and so much more, I only knew generalities. So if you have not looked at the particulars of what she ACTUALLY did, then I suggest you do so, because what she did was inexcusable and had nothing to do with youth. If you have looked at the details, and you can condone what she did as a sin of youth, then I would say you are incapable of seeing the actual character of a person. As others have pointed out here, the spoiled hardhearted communist brat who did the hideous things to our servicemen has only changed into an arrogant old communist.
Yeah, I’m a Viet Nam Vet too and I don’t begrudge anybody who hated that stupid war. I didn’t like it either, didn’t do me any good, but I’m not ashamed to say it.
It was all the other stuff, like you just described, that made her behavior an outrage. I disagreed, was drafted, and served. She disagreed and committed an act of treason while disrespecting those that did their duty.
If I had refused to go I would have gone to prison. She became something of a leftist hero and she’s going to die a multi-millionaire. It’s a good thing I believe that justice belongs to the afterlife.
Lophatt you just said what I meant to say, but forgot to add in my writing frenzy…that is, none of those young men asked to go fight that stupid war. As you said, the war was a separate matter. To this day, I can’t believe the arrogant, viscious, mean spirited ignorance of how so many of the antiwar crowd treated our vets when they came home, spitting on them and more, when they had NOTHING to do with being there and fighting except they were forced to. For those that signed up thinking they were doing their patriotic duty …well that is what I call a forgivable mistake of youth. I can only chalk up the failure by the antiwar crowd to differentiate between the young soldiers themselves and the war to the pea size brain of budding communists.
Sgoodstone is one of those morons who forgives traitors and murderers. Make no doubt about what her crimes are. Hanoi features her photos in their “peace” museum. But then again people like snowflakes burn the US flag and spit on veterans. So I long for the day I can drink to her memory and piss on her grave. She’ll need it being on the 9th ring of hell.
How much pot do you have to smoke to make such a ludicrous statement?
You can always count on snowflakes to ignore the legacy and sins of some critters while preaching to the rest of us about morality. May she burn on the 9th ring of hell for all those she betrayed and for those murderers she cheered on.
You can always judge people by their heroes and those they defend.
The women of “Golden Girls” were younger than these four. Just another movie with a bunch of old commies in it. They are not funny.
One to skip. Eww. How to grow old ungracefully without dignity or honor. These botoxed, face- and other parts-lifted actresses are a joke, especially Hanoi Jane Fonda.
I saw the movie trailer on Roku and was going to warn our readers about this disgusting movie. Thank you, DCG!
I don’t think you have to warn anyone who is a regular here Dr. Ewoyn -we are pretty much of the same mind as the title of your website indicates. I saw the trailer too and found it utterly embarrassing that mature women are being portrayed in the manner that this movie does. Just plain stupid in my opinion- hope it falls flat on it’s face.
I used to give Hanoi Jane the benefit of the doubt because she was raised without religion; My understanding is that her father, actor Henry Fonda, was a secular atheist. But as I read your post here, I recalled that, years ago, Jane Fonda said she was, at that time, “a Christian.” Wow, that was a fad.
If one converts to, or sticks with, a real Christian worldview and ethos, Our Lord WILL set out to test that person’s RESOLVE. As is all Good: Our Lord is completely WITHIN HIS RIGHTS to test: He already Knows how FULL OF CRAP we all are, at one point or another. That’s not the problem: At the end of the Game, as we approach His White Throne of Judgment, WE shall know whether we were true or not. We shall know if we truly repented and changed and turned toward Him or not.
So why now NOW? After all, NOW is the time to stop our sin, to turn to Christ, to repent, to change our lives: Once we are before His White Throne of Judgment, it shall be TOO LATE!!!
THIS is PRECISELY what Jean-Paul Sartre’s problem was. Ditto his lesbian (?) friend, Simone deBeauvoir. Ditto Voltaire, Henry Fonda and millions of other sinners. It appears to me that THIS is what Jane Fonda’s problem is.
A lot of veterans love to rip Jane Fonda for what she did. They may be within their rights to do so (despite what Christ Said about forgiving our enemies). But let’s put things in context: Wasn’t LBJ’s crime of lying us into war in Viet Nam the bigger crime? Yes, I would say so, especially since now we know what he also did, later, with the attack on the USS Liberty.
In the meantime, Jane Fonda seems to seek out any and every so-called remedy for her existential alienation EXCEPT the ONE THING that could really cure it, ONCE AND FOR ALL: Our Blessed Lord.
I, too, have this problem, and I am resorting to prayer, on a daily basis, and I am keenly aware of my own spiritual torpor and worn-outness called ACEDIA. Every day I am dogged by a feeling of being worn-out, of wondering what might have been had I been different, etc., etc. I may have to live with this LOUSY FEELING for the rest of my life: It still remains as NO EXCUSE not to keep plodding forward.
So this is my estimation of Jane Fonda’s real problem, and I have some identification, albeit from the negative side of the equation. I hope she comes to the Truth in another Book, the Bible, and really tries Christianity this time around, before it is too late for her.
It’s already too late for people like her father, Albert Camus, and a number of other people whom we have never heard of. And given the state of affairs the World is entering into right now, we’re all going to need all the Christ we can possibly get.
“A lot of veterans love to rip Jane Fonda for what she did. They may be within their rights to do so (despite what Christ Said about forgiving our enemies).”
Did she ask Vietnam veterans, including the many who died, for forgiveness? Did she express remorse? Are we to forgive people who are unapologetic, unremorseful, and who continue to be in our faces?
What exactly does “forgiveness” mean, stevenbroiles? Do define it for us, and tell us how you have “forgiven” those who had done you wrong. I seem to remember you referring in comments, again and again and again, how you had been abused and mistreated when you were a school teacher, including by certain women whom you identify to be satanists and witches. Have you forgiven them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a minor or negative way, I have forgiven my abusers, at least to this extent: They may remain wrong and unrepentant. If they are, I do not own that problem. I made up my mind to get on with my life, because that’s all I can do. I have no choice but to leave the rest up to God.
This may not constitute a theological definition of forgiveness, per se, but I recall what my mother told me, time and again, including one of the last times I saw her: “Bad things happen to everyone, Steven, but you DWELL in them.”
I know I’ve held grudges and resentments for YEARS. I cannot afford to hold them anymore, so I don’t. This may not gain me any merit, but at least it’s one negative I no longer carry.
Jane Fonda is flawed, and she’s still wrong for what she did. I don’t remember if she apologized for her disgraceful conduct in Viet Nam or not. But I’m not going to waste time steaming over her, any more than I will waste any more time steaming over my last assistant principal in education. My last A.P. never apologized to me; I don’t need it. But I’m not going to dwell in misery over what she did, and that’s ditto for the others—I have my own guilt to deal with.
I gather by your comment that your CONTEXTUAL definition for “forgiveness” is to not dwell on it. I don’t believe VN vets still “dwell” on Jane Fonda’s betrayal — no one is having sleepless nights because of her; she’s not that important. You are confusing not forgetting what she did with not forgiving.
To forget the wrong that someone did is to put yourself at risk of being wronged again. That’s being stupid. Jesus said to forgive; He didn’t command us to forget.
For what its worth, Jane Fonda doesn’t mean enough to me to care. People spit on me and called me names for doing what I was required to do. She will have to answer for her decisions, the others for theirs.
She is entitled to her political views even if I don’t agree with them. I respect that. I probably would not have argued with her about that war, or others. I have often thought that what I elected to do was cowardly. I could have stood on my convictions and gone to jail.
Of course nothing is as simple as that. I had a father that loved me and others who respected me. They would not have understood such a decision. My father went through the entirety of WWII in the tank corps and was wounded six times. He didn’t glorify war, or his service, but he taught me that it was my duty for my country.
Jane Fonda has the right to express her beliefs. She should have paid for her actions, however. Just like the recent put upon ball fetcher who wouldn’t stand for the flag. I say “fine”, I respect your right. Now, you’re fired.
Hanoi Jane -fake Jane, her money spent on so many surgeries to look young and attractive, the other three seem to be more conservative in their looks, somewhat real, still these are old Hollywood hags no longer making the great marquee of seasons past. There’s no real comedy in these women, and Jane, her fancy clothes, her upscale lifestyle, I see nothing of the real communist in her, she doesn’t mingle with the women marching, no donations to the poor, NO EMOTIONS FOR THE WOUNDED WARRIORS, Jane is a product of children brought up in an empty world where love and compassion was only in a movie script.
Just the trailer is beyond belief. African Americans are going to love the token Mammy or Aunt Jemima, updated as a fat-lady TSA agent who talks like Rochester, who’s apparently inserted in the film to imply negro acceptance of Hollywood’s kinky limousine liberals. It’s about as condescending as having an elderly black maid looking up from cleaning the dirty toilets in one of the star’s mansions to say, You go, girl. When the heck are blacks going to wake up and realize what Hollywood really thinks about them? The male characters are even more pathetic than the Aunt Jemima character from what little I see, playing their parts as if their love interests were gay men, which may be what appeals to narcisstic old crones with plasticized faces.
To see a person’s real character show me his heroes. Then show me those he hates. If he tolerates cancer, sexually transmitted diseases and the plague he will forgive Jane Fonda and her ilk. If he accommodates typhoid fever and hemorrhoids he will embrace Jane Fonda and call himself a Christian. You can bet they forgive Stalin, Marx and Hitler too.
Jane Fonda handed a note given to her by an American POW back to her North Vietnamese Handlers. A more heartless, nasty, evil treasonous woman does not exist. Seeing the photo of her ass sitting on a north Vietnamese (Russian) anti aircraft gun makes me sick. Fuck Jane Fonda and all who make excuses for that treasonous bitch.
I need to clarify my last comment concerning Jane Fonda. A good friend of mine was in the battle for Khe Sahn. It took knowing him for 20 years to get him to tell me how bad it was in Vietnam and how many Young Marines he loaded into body bags during that battle. I should have been even more direct expressing my views about that traitor than I was. My apologies.
