Traitor Hanoi Jane and other elderly actresses star in new movie, “Book Club”

Just what everyone wants to see: A bunch of elderly women getting excited because of the book, “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

This new movie opens on May 18 and stars Hanoi Jane, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen. The premise, from Rotten Tomatoes:

“Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.”

Some of the movie reviews.

From Hollywood Reporter: “Instead, sit back and watch four dazzling pros inhabit a sitcommy world like nobody’s business, providing whatever dimension it has and selling lines that have no business being sold.”

From the A.V. Club: “The script is so lazy and outdated in its humor, it condescends to the same audience it purports to empower.”

From the Mercury Entertainment: “Were “Book Club” an actual book, a page turner it would not be. The romantic comedy would be more of a lazy read — its plot developments range from sloppy to almost non-existent — but one with reasonably appealing characters.”

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

See also:

DCG