Las Vegas to host world’s biggest orgy

This is decadence redolent of the last days of the Roman Empire and the pre-Nazi Weimar Republic.

Las Vegas Weekly reports that Las Vegas will host the world’s biggest orgy at “Sin City 8” in Embassy Suites on Swenson St., Las Vegas, from May 30 to June 3.

The 5-day sex “festival” by an outfit called Menage Life will include:

Workshops on “Sensual Bondage Basics” and the oxymoronic “Laughter Belongs in the Dungeon”.

Sex toy demos.

Naughty parties, such as a kickoff party called Foreplay, and the Bunny Style pool party as a tribute to Hugh Hefner (who died from fecal E. Coli infection

An attempt to break the record for the world’s largest orgy — a title currently held by a 2006 Tokyo mass orgy of 250 women and 250 men.

The Menage Life website vows to “blow” the Tokyo orgy “out of the water” — “We are anticipating 1,000-plus [participants] for this monumental event. This is Sin City after all.”

“Players” attending Sin City 8 must purchase a pass (for the orgy, it’s $200 for couples, $25 for single women) and arrive with a registered partner (no single men are allowed) and photo ID. Security officers “who are members of the lifestyle” will strictly enforce mutual consent — those making advances without permission or failing to heed the word “no” will be removed from the premises.

Participants will receive free condoms, lubricants, towels, hand sanitizer and other sex complements, with event organizers promising a clean space with clearly marked and separate receptacles for waste and linen disposal. Menage Life will also distribute masquerade party-style masks for those seeking anonymity.

Can you just imagine the rancid odors of sweat and other sloshing bodily fluids, not to mention the STDs?