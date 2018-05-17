Las Vegas to host world’s biggest orgy

This is decadence redolent of the last days of the Roman Empire and the pre-Nazi Weimar Republic.
Las Vegas Weekly reports that Las Vegas will host the world’s biggest orgy at “Sin City 8” in Embassy Suites on Swenson St., Las Vegas, from May 30 to June 3.
The 5-day sex “festival” by an outfit called Menage Life will include:
- Workshops on “Sensual Bondage Basics” and the oxymoronic “Laughter Belongs in the Dungeon”.
- Sex toy demos.
- Naughty parties, such as a kickoff party called Foreplay, and the Bunny Style pool party as a tribute to Hugh Hefner (who died from fecal E. Coli infection).
- An attempt to break the record for the world’s largest orgy — a title currently held by a 2006 Tokyo mass orgy of 250 women and 250 men.
The Menage Life website vows to “blow” the Tokyo orgy “out of the water” — “We are anticipating 1,000-plus [participants] for this monumental event. This is Sin City after all.”
“Players” attending Sin City 8 must purchase a pass (for the orgy, it’s $200 for couples, $25 for single women) and arrive with a registered partner (no single men are allowed) and photo ID. Security officers “who are members of the lifestyle” will strictly enforce mutual consent — those making advances without permission or failing to heed the word “no” will be removed from the premises.
Participants will receive free condoms, lubricants, towels, hand sanitizer and other sex complements, with event organizers promising a clean space with clearly marked and separate receptacles for waste and linen disposal. Menage Life will also distribute masquerade party-style masks for those seeking anonymity.
Can you just imagine the rancid odors of sweat and other sloshing bodily fluids, not to mention the STDs?
Just reading about this makes me sick to my stomach. This is so sick. So evil. So Satanic. Wow. Dear Lord, this evil world we live in has surpassed Sodom and Gomorrah when oh when will you come?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hollywood will be in attendance when SLICK WILLIE cuts the ribbon, Obongo, Michael and old Joe will push Harry Reed on his new wheelchair, party, party, party all night long, oh yeah!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can wrap it up by all jumping off the Dam!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They may even dig up Babs.
LikeLike
Well, Satan is the Lord of Filth so no surprises here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disgusting in the worse way. With all the sin and crimes in this world already, the city honoring a permit for this “event” makes it all the worse. I would never go back to that city and stay in any hotel, yuck.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Want to go yummy
Mary
>
LikeLike
???
LikeLike
Really????
LikeLike
They must be running a special on antibiotics at your local clinic.
LikeLike
I also want to go!
Armed with a flamethrower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephen King may have been onto something when Las Vegas was nuked in his epic novel, The Stand.
The Embassy Suites should be condemned after the orgy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somewhere in heaven Abraham is pleading with the Lord, “If there are ten righteous men in Las Vegas, will you destroy it?”
Daniel McGuire’s Vision: Las Vegas Earthquake
https://hitchhikeamerica.wordpress.com/2013/01/03/daniel-mcguires-vision-las-vegas-earthquake/
LikeLike
No doubt that SPLC will be there dressed as pigs and tigers.
LikeLike
Every location for this “festival” should be permanently tagged as an STD hotspot.
Offtopic: can we have a pitbull thread? Love dogs and cats but the past year or two there are people walking ENORMOUS pit bulls they couldn’t control if they wanted to.
https://www.dogsbite.org/dog-bite-statistics-multi-year-fatality-report-2005-2017.php
LikeLike
And I thought that the Berkeley Sexual Freedom League in the 1960s was the end. But this one clearly surpasses that by at least a factor of 100! Look out, Purgatorio, here we come, sliding by you on our way to the Inferno!
LikeLike
It just gets worse and worse and worse! Where do these people come from? This story is absolutely nauseating. The fact that something like this goes on in the world, SO OPENLY, is proof that the dark side is desperate to keep up their sick, Satanic behavior and shove it in everyone’s face. I pray that anyone with any morals, at the very least, boycotts all Embassy Suites from now on. I mean, can you imagine how disgusting Embassy Suites in Las Vegas will be after this? Bed bugs, crabs, lice and God only knows what else! There is no way they will ever be able to scrub that place clean unless they burn it!
LikeLike