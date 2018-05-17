Irish urged to house ‘refugees’ in their spare rooms

Virginia Hale reports for Breitbart, May 16, 2018, that the Irish Red Cross has launched a national campaign urging homeowners in Ireland to “put empty space to better use” by pledging to house “migrants” in their spare beds, spare rooms, second homes or any vacant properties for periods of up to a year as part of the government’s Irish Refugee Protection Program:
“Pledging a vacant property or spare room will play a significant and valuable role in helping Syrian refugees rebuild their lives and settle in Irish communities.”
Any asylum seeker or refugee housed through the scheme would be given a caseworker who provides them with education, healthcare, and employment support, explains the Irish Red Cross on its website.
Founded by Dublin nurse Elizabeth O’Herrin in 1939, the Irish Red Cross is administering the Refugee Protection Program as part of Ireland’s effort to resettle 4,000 asylum seekers from camps in Greece and Italy.
The Irish Red Cross and Irish media used the “success” story of Mary O’Reilly to propagandize the refugee resettlement program.
O’Reilly claims to being “enriched” by her decision to welcome a 26-year-old Syrian man named Wassim into her home looking out onto Dublin Bay. She told Dublin Live that Wassim has become “like one of the family”:
“I have a house here with a spare room and I heard somebody say — and it was so true — the only difference between them and us is luck and it is, it’s just luck. Maybe it’s just me, maybe it’s my nature, but lots of people take in an Irish person. What’s the difference, are we not all the same?
I love different cultures. I went to Cuba this year. I love travelling and I would love to have gone to Damascus, but now I have this culture come and live with me.
If there’s one downside to having Wassim stay with me it’s that he gets on a little too well with Lolly, my Tibetan terrier. It’s double the tidbits for her.”
A similar appeal was made in 2015. In that campaign, although hundreds of free rooms and vacant homes were pledged, only 88 translated into actual accommodation for migrants, with many people withdrawing their offers once they were contacted by the Irish Red Cross.
~Eowyn
And, unfortunately, most Irish are dumb enough to fall for this. I wonder what the translation of Erin go bragh is in arabic?
More of soro$$ open borders and the destabilization of the EU to further the islamic effect into the western culture to break it down from within.
Who is Wassim going to rape first? The Irish harpy or the dog?
Virtue signaling Irish tart is going to live to regret shacking up with Wassim.
Why aren’t government officials housing the refugees in their homes? After all, they have the necessary connections to “help” and resettle all of these people. I wonder if ANY volunteered to help?
RED FLAG🚩 Look out motherland England -housing “immigrants” in Ireland may wake up sleeping cells and the separatists resurgence! These days, experts say the INLA (Irish National Liberation Army) is known as much or more for its participation in the drug trade and other criminal activities as it is for outright terrorism. Mixing these two is dynamite ready to explode.
England is not the motherland of Ireland. Ireland is an entirely separate and independent country. Only Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom. UK = Great Britain (England, Wales, Scotland) and Northern Ireland.
I’d rather have a nest of killer bees in my spare room.
Why on earth would the Irish or any nation want to willingly welcome a people who oppose goodness, health in spirit and soul into their country and now their home???? These people have a goal of world domination and destruction of every other culture not like their’s. This is insane! I’ll bet this Syrian changes her and her family much, much more than they change him, if at all. The change began the moment she entertained the thought of bringing him into her home. She doesn’t have a clue who or what this guy is – would she do this for a poor Irishman??? I’ll bet not. There’s so many homeless Irish – why hasn’t she done this for one of them? This displaced and totally unrealistic idea of taking in middle Easterners, a warring and tyrannical people is accepted without any discernment or discrimination. They are not seeking asylum but invading every country they can. They are not weak and helpless people and are completely capable of changing their country if they so choose. But that isn’t their goal, is it? The globalists are strategically placing these false asylum seekers into every nation so as to take each one down into an abyss of death and hell, and then bring in their evil one world as the answer to earth’s problems. People really must stop being so gullible and stop allowing themselves in being manipulated and used all to their detriment and detriment of their nation. This idea of a one-world with no borders is insane, and I really the difference in cultures. If we all become the same, why would I travel anywhere. This is just one more attempt by the global elites at making our lives dull, boring, hellish and mechanical (like a machine). I’m still praying for Earth and her people. Do the rosary daily for the conversion of souls.
