What is wrong with Hillary?

I know, I know. The answer to that question is as numerous as stars in the heavens.
Recently, DCG did a post on a strange bulge under Hillary’s jacket.
Hillary had sported strange bulges on her back before — under her green jacket at a private fundraiser on the evening of February 24, 2016 in the home of Lisa and Joseph Rice in Charleston, SC. At the time, Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit thought the bulges are from a defibrillator vest.
Hillary is on another book tour — in New Zealand and Australia, where tickets to “useful idiots” for her talk, An Evening with Hillary, start at $195.
In every appearance, she’s in a coat-jacket with a huge scarf, although it’s not cold. The current outdoor temperature in Sydney, Australia is a mild 61° F.
Here she is, wrapped up like an Eskimo:
She reminds me of Aunt Marge in Harry Potter. I expect her to keep inflating until she floats away like a balloon.
Is she wearing an exoskeleton suit?
What’s next?
A full space suit? LOL
~Eowyn
She’s wearing a back brace! I forget the name of the degenerative disease she’s got, which causes all her slips and falls this past year.
I heard Bill likes to stick magnets on her back when she ain’t looking!
His favorite one says, “Kick Me! Hard!”
This is what is being reported to be what has been protruding from Hilarys coat and scarf on recent visit to,Aus. It is a calibrace, a brace worn by people with Parkinsons
Personally, I thought it was a colostomy bag to drain the shit from her brain.
Who/what media outlet said it’s a calibrace? The first pic in my post shows the bulge is angular in shape. I see no angles in the calibrace.
My comment was picked up from a facebook comment Dr. Eowyn. I have gone back to ask that question of the commenter and will let you know. A site I noticed with more speculation is…………..
http://thebeerbarrel.net/threads/is-hillary-wearing-a-back-brace.41424/
Hahahahaha!!! I’ll go with that!!!
To me it looks like a full body brace that is worn sometimes by people also wearing one of those halos around their head with screws tightened to their skull to keep their head from moving and resting on their shoulders. Except Hillary does not have the head brace. What ever it is it is very bulky and noticeable.
I believe that bulge is a bullet-proof vest. She’s very aware the truth is coming out about her (a lot already out there) and I’m sure she’s very concerned a US patriot will put her out of our misery…after all…our patriots have guns and they don’t like anyone sexually messing with children or selling our country to foreign interests for her own self-gain.
