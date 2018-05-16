What is wrong with Hillary?

I know, I know. The answer to that question is as numerous as stars in the heavens.

Recently, DCG did a post on a strange bulge under Hillary’s jacket.

Hillary had sported strange bulges on her back before — under her green jacket at a private fundraiser on the evening of February 24, 2016 in the home of Lisa and Joseph Rice in Charleston, SC. At the time, Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit thought the bulges are from a defibrillator vest.

Hillary is on another book tour — in New Zealand and Australia, where tickets to “useful idiots” for her talk, An Evening with Hillary, start at $195.

In every appearance, she’s in a coat-jacket with a huge scarf, although it’s not cold. The current outdoor temperature in Sydney, Australia is a mild 61° F.

Here she is, wrapped up like an Eskimo:

She reminds me of Aunt Marge in Harry Potter. I expect her to keep inflating until she floats away like a balloon.

Is she wearing an exoskeleton suit?

What’s next?

A full space suit? LOL

~Eowyn