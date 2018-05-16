The ‘Naked Commie’ Caption Contest

This is the 176th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: On May 1, 2018, celebrated by commies as International Workers’ Day, a man mocks President Trump in the streets of Seattle, Washington.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Liberalism really is a mental disorder.
~Eowyn
Seven (7) Seattle P.D. Libtards admiring ‘street junk’.
How do you like my new work clothes?
Don’t I resemble your previous mayor? Did he look this good?
“I shall now mock your president by revealing my shortcomings to the entire world! Bwa ha ha ha!”
“See Me Now……!”
