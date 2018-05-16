The ‘Naked Commie’ Caption Contest

This is the 176th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: On May 1, 2018, celebrated by commies as International Workers’ Day, a man mocks President Trump in the streets of Seattle, Washington.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Liberalism really is a mental disorder.

~Eowyn