The ‘Naked Commie’ Caption Contest

Posted on May 16, 2018 by | 5 Comments

This is the 176th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

May Day 2018 Seattle

About the pic: On May 1, 2018, celebrated by commies as International Workers’ Day, a man mocks President Trump in the streets of Seattle, Washington.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Liberalism really is a mental disorder.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

5 responses to “The ‘Naked Commie’ Caption Contest

  1. Norm Wherrett | May 16, 2018 at 3:21 am | Reply

    Seven (7) Seattle P.D. Libtards admiring ‘street junk’.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. True Dan | May 16, 2018 at 3:25 am | Reply

    How do you like my new work clothes?

    Like

  3. True Dan | May 16, 2018 at 3:26 am | Reply

    Don’t I resemble your previous mayor? Did he look this good?

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Mad Celt | May 16, 2018 at 3:44 am | Reply

    “I shall now mock your president by revealing my shortcomings to the entire world! Bwa ha ha ha!”

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Kevin J Lankford | May 16, 2018 at 5:29 am | Reply

    “See Me Now……!”

    Like

