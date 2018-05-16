MS-13 gang members kill man, burn his body in car trunk in Virginia

ms 13 gang members prince william county police photo

Violent MS-13 gang members roaming the US/Prince William County Police Photo

From WJLA: WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WJLA) – Police arrested four MS-13 gang members for allegedly murdering a man, dumping his body in the trunk of his car, and setting it on fire at Veterans Park in Woodbridge, Va.

Manuel Enrique Robles Lopez, 21; Erick Alexander Contreras Navarro, 23; Denis Ludwin Espinal Alvares, 19; and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in March. All four were charged in the murder of 25-year-old Santos Arquimidis Sorto Amaya.

Lopez is charged with murder-accessory after the fact, Navarro and Alvares are both charged with murder, and the teen boy is charged with murder, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators say Amaya was abducted by the gang members in front of his home on March 13. The victim was leaving for work when the incident occurred.

On March 14, Amaya’s family called police to report him missing after they didn’t hear from him.

According to Prince William County Police, Amaya was shot multiple times. The victim’s body was placed in the trunk of his car. The gang members then burned the car with his body inside the vehicle at the park.

3 responses to “MS-13 gang members kill man, burn his body in car trunk in Virginia

  1. Disgusted | May 16, 2018 at 4:46 am | Reply

    Another story the MSM will ignore.

  2. Cabin 1954 | May 16, 2018 at 4:49 am | Reply

    Those pushing the New World Order are very tired of those of us in America resisting their efforts to bring America into line. So they decided that the only way America will be made subservient is to allow invaders from foreign countries to bring us to our knees. Allowing open borders and the invasion of people from other countries, they are hoping works. War is inevitable. May the Lord have mercy

