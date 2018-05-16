Bill Clinton ogles young women with his fly undone

Remember Bill Clinton salivating at the sight of Ivanka at President Trump’s inauguration?

DCG sent me a pic of Bill Clinton for our Caption Contests which, upon close examination, I decided it deserves a post of its own.

Here it is (source: Barstool Sports):

As you can see, the pic is of Bill Clinton standing at a street corner, leching after two blonde women holding a child.

Look closer:

His fly is undone.

Worse still, he has his left hand in his pants pocket.

Was he diddling himself?

This is a former President of the Unites States of America.

I sure hope the pic is a photoshop. Can some techie FOTM reader help us out?

~Eowyn