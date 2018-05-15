We have a winner!

. . for FOTM’s 175th Caption Contest!

There were 59 submissions! — many of which are very clever and funny!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 175th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

This is the winning caption:

Nana is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here is her caption:

And here is a manhole without a cover.

Larry, Slimeballactor, and Smokie are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

Larry: “Well, you see officer, I saw this hole in the assphalt and I…” Slimeballactor: “Welcome To D.C. Take a right at the Hemorrhoid!!” Smokie: “He could be a great congressional candidate. He already knows how to assume the position”

Alma, Brian Heinz, Denis Couture and pigpen51 are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Alma: “Beware, sink hole ahead!” Brian Heinz: “What’s a guy got to do to get a booty call in the capitol. I thought Congress was in session?” Denis Couture: “Is this what they call a ‘stink hole’??” pigpen51: “Gay leapfrog?”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, SmKay!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

