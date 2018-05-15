Why you need the Second Amendment: Six men storm into California home during early morning invasion

Hey #GunControlNow crowd, please tell me why you believe one doesn’t need large capacity magazines to defend themselves against SIX intruders?
From SFGate: Six men armed with a handgun and prybar invaded a Bayview (CA) home early Sunday morning to rob three people, authorities said.
The incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Carroll Avenue, according to a San Francisco Police Department report.
The victims, two men in their 50s and one woman in her 60s, were reportedly sleeping when the suspects broke down the front door. Police said the suspects robbed the victims at gunpoint and made off with a purse, cash, cell phones, laptops and a tablet.
In addition to a handgun, police said the suspects were also armed with a prybar.
The suspects are described as six males between the ages of 25 and 30. At least one of the victims was injured, but none of the injuries were life threatening, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
DCG
That’s a great argument for full automatic. Frankly, I don’t know what business they have regulating that either. There should have been a lot of late night coroner activity.
Gee, why didn’t the cops save them? It’s just by the grace of God that they didn’t all die. I hope I never have to deal with something like that, but I can say that once someone breeches my door, all bets are off.
If they left my house they’d be perforated.
And we need clips holding at least 30 rounds. Are we supposed to ask the invaders to wait while we reload?
Well, I think if you post a sign they’re “required” to. Isn’t that how it works?
Yes, liberals told me this is how that works:
Six males between 25 and 30. Well, that narrows it down.
Yeah, let me guess. Dark complected, brown eyes, short cropped hair….
I cannot even begin to imagine the emotional distress at the prospect of six men having broken down your door to gain entrance. People need whatever equipment they need in order to save themselves in this type of situation!
