Pray for all those in authority

“A king’s heart is like streams of water in the LORD’s hand: He directs it wherever He chooses.” – Proverbs 21:1

“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.” – 1 Timothy 2:1-4

He makes wars cease to the ends of the earth. He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; he burns the shields with fire.

– Psalm 46:9

The following is an intercessory prayer based on the above scriptures.

Father, we pray that You would this day take hold of the hearts of all in authority in every sector of every nation or tribe on earth, from the least to the greatest, both the wicked and the good, and turn their hearts to do Your will, even when they are against You. We base our request on these scriptures, which will not return to You void, but will accomplish the purpose for which they were given. We do this in the name of Jesus, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness, and that the gospel of the kingdom may cross all borders unhindered. Amen

♞