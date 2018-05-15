Jimmy Kimmel concedes defeat: Won’t bash Trump at ABC’s Upfront

Tonight, when Jimmy Kimmel takes to the stage in a room packed with network executives, media, producers and advertisers for ABC’s Upfront at Lincoln Center, he told Deadline Hollywood he won’t do Trump bashing.

Of course, Kimmel won’t admit defeat, but instead justifies himself by calling Trump-bashing too easy (“low-hanging fruit”) and using the excuse that “people have had an ass-ful of Donald Trump”.

In response to Deadline‘s question, “Having missed last year, this will actually be your first upfronts of the Trump Era. Having you been saving up a barrelful of barbs for the President and his ongoing big show?,” Kimmel said:

“I don’t know, I don’t know how much focus there will be on that. I think people have had an ass-full of Donald Trump, and I feel like the upfront is a time to look within and make fun of ourselves…. Sometimes there is such low-hanging fruit, you have to choose between 12 jokes on one subject, and picking the right ones is something I obsess over…. Well, I can’t imagine that it will be entirely Trump free, but I’m not planning on that to be my focus. Already I’m seeing a lot of other things to point out, to make fun of.”

“People have had an ass-ful of Donald Trump”?

No, Kimmel. Americans have had an ass-ful of you.

Which is why:

The ratings for the 2018 Academy Awards that Kimmel hosted crashed by double digits to a record all-time low.

that Kimmel hosted crashed by double digits to a record all-time low. According to TV By the Numbers in April 2018, so far this season Jimmy Kimmel Live has averaged only a measly 2.31 million total viewers. As Breitbart ‘s John Nolte points out, in a country of 330 million, that is less than one percent. Statistically speaking, Kimmel’s viewership is a big fat zero.

in April 2018, so far this season Jimmy Kimmel Live has averaged only a measly 2.31 million total viewers. As ‘s John Nolte points out, in a country of 330 million, that is less than one percent. Statistically speaking, Kimmel’s viewership is a big fat zero. After Kimmel stooped so low as to make fun of First Lady Melania’s Slovenian accent — of her pronunciation of “this or that” as “dees and dat” when she read to children during a White House Easter celebration — an online petition calling for a boycott of Jimmy Kimmel Live quickly exceeded its goal of 50,000 signatures.

See also:

~Eowyn