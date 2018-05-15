Irony alert: Seattle socialist councilmember Kshama Sawant selling her book on Amazon

Socialist Kshama Sawant has a new book coming out (well, you have to wait until September 2019)! Price is only $9.99!
From her Amazon book listing:
“In 2013, Kshama Sawant became one of the most unlikely and most exciting politicians in the United States not only because she grew up in Mumbai and earned a PhD in economics, but also because she ran for Seattle City Council as a militant socialist, basing her campaign on a bold push to raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, more than double the national minimum wage. She won the election, and in 2014, Seattle’s mayor signed into law a $15 minimum wage.
This is the story of how Sawant toppled a sixteen year incumbent who was backed by a powerful Democratic Party establishment, and reshaped Seattle’s political culture around demands for economic and social justice, reviving national debate around municipal socialism in the process.
This is an inspiring call for more movements to speak to the scores of young and old people who are looking for alternatives to capitalism.”
More irony:
Sawant has been spearheading the call for the “head tax” on big Seattle businesses, and has been very vocal against Amazon (the Seattle City Council approved the tax on Monday). She says that Amazon contributes to the city’s rising real estate prices and income inequality.
Sawant led a march at Amazon headquarters calling for them to pay the tax for affordable housing.
Sawant called Jeff Bezos a “bully” for threatening to take his business expansion elsewhere if the city approves the new head tax.
So in looking for alternatives to capitalism, this socialist is now selling her book on “Bully” Bezo’s web site, the largest internet retailer in the world?
You can’t make this stuff up!
DCG
Don’t ever expect a Leftist to be consistent or even true in matching her behavior to her professed beliefs.
Socialists are the worlds biggest hyocrites. Once in position they don’t live by the rules they enforce upon everyone else instead they think of themselves as elite guides directing the masses towards some ill defined utopia. The only purpose they serve is that of a mirror held up to the ignorance of people looking to get something for nothing.
To bad our founders did not have the foresight to demand any and all political offices be held by “Natural Born U.S. Citizens” only. May be then even the true definition would have survived.
seattle politics appears to be infested with foreign socialists.
Why do you fixate on Sawant’s birth in India as the problem, instead of her socialist beliefs? There are many foreign-born and not “natural born” US citizens who are patriots, e.g., Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, who was born in the U.S. of Indian parents. And there are even more “natural born” US citizens who are socialists, e.g., Bernie Sanders. The Democrat Party is teeming with them.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” -Martin Luther King, Jr.
My comment is not specifically intended as racial. I just find it to common place that immigrants do bring with them their political ideals and incompatible cultures, with the purpose of change for us rather than them selves.
I realize also that there are enemies of our freedom and Constitution who can claim to be “Natural Born” citizens, but it would be prudent to trace their actual heritage and/or up bringing.
Infiltration has long been a very effective way to destroy nations.
Will it come in two-ply?
Seattle needs to get this woman out of office before her lousy book even comes out!
Like a “good” socialist, she MUST share the proceeds with the working class, the less fortunate class, the exploited masses, she is not to receive a single penny or else she is capitalizing -all for me none for you. Is there anybody left out there so stupid to believe these communists?
Warehouse price for toilet paper, 24 rolls, $9.99 buy one, get one free, no taxes, sale ends September 2019.
