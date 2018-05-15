Irony alert: Seattle socialist councilmember Kshama Sawant selling her book on Amazon

Socialist Kshama Sawant has a new book coming out (well, you have to wait until September 2019)! Price is only $9.99!

From her Amazon book listing:

“In 2013, Kshama Sawant became one of the most unlikely and most exciting politicians in the United States not only because she grew up in Mumbai and earned a PhD in economics, but also because she ran for Seattle City Council as a militant socialist, basing her campaign on a bold push to raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, more than double the national minimum wage. She won the election, and in 2014, Seattle’s mayor signed into law a $15 minimum wage.

This is the story of how Sawant toppled a sixteen year incumbent who was backed by a powerful Democratic Party establishment, and reshaped Seattle’s political culture around demands for economic and social justice, reviving national debate around municipal socialism in the process.

This is an inspiring call for more movements to speak to the scores of young and old people who are looking for alternatives to capitalism.”

More irony:

Sawant has been spearheading the call for the “head tax” on big Seattle businesses, and has been very vocal against Amazon (the Seattle City Council approved the tax on Monday). She says that Amazon contributes to the city’s rising real estate prices and income inequality.

Sawant led a march at Amazon headquarters calling for them to pay the tax for affordable housing.

Sawant called Jeff Bezos a “bully” for threatening to take his business expansion elsewhere if the city approves the new head tax.

So in looking for alternatives to capitalism, this socialist is now selling her book on “Bully” Bezo’s web site, the largest internet retailer in the world?

You can’t make this stuff up!

DCG