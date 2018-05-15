Hillary Clinton directed U.S. diplomats to spy on and gather DNA of foreign officials

Posted on May 15, 2018 by | 7 Comments

This is weird.

In July 2009, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a classified directive to U.S. diplomats to spy on and gather biometric information — including the DNA, fingerprints and iris scans — of United Nations officials.

DNA double helix

As reported by The Guardian, the UN officials include Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and his aides; undersecretaries; heads of specialized agencies and their chief advisers; heads of peace operations and political field missions, including force commanders; and the permanent Security Council representatives from China, Russia, France and the UK.

The secret “national human intelligence collection directive” was sent to US missions at the UN in New York, Vienna and Rome; 33 embassies and consulates, including those in London, Paris and Moscow. In addition to the State Department, the operation involved all of Washington’s main intelligence agencies — the CIA’s clandestine service, the US Secret Service and the FBI.

The directive came to light when WikiLeaks published classified U.S. diplomatic cables, dated between December 1966 and Februry 2010, which had been sent to the State Department by 274 of its consulates, embassies, and diplomatic missions around the world.

To read the 2009 National Human Intelligence Collection Directive, click here.

Spying on UN officials is illegal, according to:

  1. The 1946 UN convention on privileges and immunities which states: “The premises of the United Nations shall be inviolable. The property and assets of the United Nations, wherever located and by whomsoever held, shall be immune from search, requisition, confiscation, expropriation and any other form of interference, whether by executive, administrative, judicial or legislative action”.
  2. The 1961 Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, which covers the UN, also states that “the official correspondence of the mission shall be inviolable”.

When asked whether Barack Obama is also responsible for the illegal directive and should resign, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said “the order is so serious it may well have been put to the president for approval”, and that “Obama must answer what he knew about this illegal order and when. If he refuses to answer or there is evidence he approved of these actions, he must resign.”

The UN is not the only target. Since 2008, i.e., the last year of the Bush Administration with Condoleezza Rice as secretary of state, the State Department has issued at least nine directives to embassies around the world. In one directive, Washington ordered staff in Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda to obtain biometric information of leading figures in business, politics, intelligence, military, religion and in key ethnic groups.

What would the U.S. do with the DNA of foreign officials?

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in conspiracy, crime, deep state, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Obama, Supreme Court, United Nations, United States, US Presidents, Wikileaks and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

7 responses to “Hillary Clinton directed U.S. diplomats to spy on and gather DNA of foreign officials

  1. Lorrenzita | May 15, 2018 at 6:52 am | Reply

    I know it is off-topic for this post, but I find that it is quite interesting to note that the UN recognizes the problems ‘administrative’ branches of government can cause, while the US Constitution only notes the executive, judicial, and legislative branches. It is the administrative one in the USA that steals children from families.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Dr. Eowyn | May 15, 2018 at 7:05 am | Reply

      Dear Lorrenzita:

      Thank you for reading FOTM.

      Your IP address is in Bolivia, so I can understand that you don’t know this — the executive branch of the US federal government is the administrative branch.

      Definition of executive branch (https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Executive+Branch):

      The branch of the U.S. government that is composed of the president and all the individuals, agencies, and departments that report to the president, and that is responsible for administering and enforcing the laws that Congress passes.

      Like

      • Lorrenzita | May 15, 2018 at 7:58 am | Reply

        Yes, I am that singled out dot on the map in South America on DC Clothesline. I’m from the USA, born and raised in corn country Indiana. If I’d have known that my first job detassling corn would help lead to hybrid corn, I wouldn’t have taken the job, I’d have mown lawns or something, anything. A lot of what you post on here is why I am here now, and not back up there. I’m only one person and I can’t win that war they are waging.

        Like

  2. kommonsentsjane | May 15, 2018 at 7:03 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your information.

    Reason for the DNA- in case she needed to blackmail them.

    kommonsentsjane

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 1 person

  3. bubbachip | May 15, 2018 at 7:03 am | Reply

    fits right in with her Satanism and Voodoo Rituals

    Virus-free. http://www.avast.com

    Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. * *Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act. — Dietrich Bonhoeffer

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Mrs M | May 15, 2018 at 7:24 am | Reply

    You can electromagnetically harass someone with their dna. Many lone gunman say “voices in their head” made them do it. Just watched a video about it.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s