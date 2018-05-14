Your feel-good video of the day: Armed mom stops robber

A gunman approaches a group of moms picking up their kids from a private school in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

But he didn’t figure on one of the moms being an off-duty military police officer — 42-year-old Katia da Silva Sastre.

Swift as lightning, she shoots the punk who falls to the ground.

The gunman, Elivelton Neves Moreira, 21, was shot three times and died in the hospital, thereby saving taxpayers the expense of a trial and prison.

H/t Clash Daily

