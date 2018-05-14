Your feel-good video of the day: Armed mom stops robber

A gunman approaches a group of moms picking up their kids from a private school in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
But he didn’t figure on one of the moms being an off-duty military police officer — 42-year-old Katia da Silva Sastre.
Swift as lightning, she shoots the punk who falls to the ground.
The gunman, Elivelton Neves Moreira, 21, was shot three times and died in the hospital, thereby saving taxpayers the expense of a trial and prison.
H/t Clash Daily
~Eowyn
Excellent job!
Yes!
And 'Beauty!' as we Hosers say North of the 49th.
Absolute proof that crime does not pay, but an armed law abiding citizenry does.
Dr Eowyn, I tried to repost at least 2 of your items on Facebook and got back messages from Facebook saying that the owner had removed the posts and they could not be commented on.
Is Facebook censoring you?
Also, more of my comments to you have been effectively censored by telling me “duplicate comment detected”, when they weren’t!
For sure Facebook is censoring FOTM. A reader said she got a FB message asking her if a FOTM post contained “hate message”.
As for why you’re getting “duplicate comment detected,” I get that when I think my comment didn’t go through, so I try to post the same comment again. Sometimes WordPress is slow — my guess.
Yes. I think it helps to leave the site and then come back. I guess it helps it “catch up”.
Yea team, way to go!
When I rolled the video here in BC, Canada, I got a warning that it had images that may disturb some people. Why? What’s disturbing about taking down some fool who thought he could steal children and get rewarded for releasing them after ransom. What? Oh, I forgot: liberal progressive SYMPATHIES!
Barf, barf: look up the definitive definition of ‘sympathy’ and see why I wrote as I did.
I got the same message and I thought to myself…what’s offensive about watching one skilled woman protect and defend other women and children by getting rid of the vermin attacking them. How is that offensive. Hell, I could watch that all day long!
HURRAY!!!! Especially for a woman with awesome training and skill. Ladies, to the range with a good trainer!
Great job. I’m glad his “girlfriend” wasn’t armed.
She should have kept shooting him until help arrived.
I think she did! The punk DIED from the 3 shots.
She handled it perfectly. He was down, she kicked the gun away until she could remove it and guarded him for the cops. I see nothing to fault here at all. Once someone makes the decision to stick a gun in someone’s face all bets are off as far as I’m concerned.
We have a duty to protect ourselves and others. She deserves an award. Unfortunately my guess is that they’ll harass her interminably.
Now that’s what a call a Hot Mama with some moves! When it counts, this is the only thing that counts. She acted magnificently.
Crime so bad in Brazil dude was bold to pull a gun on a crowd in broad day light; but live by the gun die by the gun…..
Why is it, lophatt, that we are allowed a SINGLE shot in defense? After that we are in jeopardy of being cited as using ‘excessive force’, which is surely an oxymoron in that such a pre-judgement cannot foresee every outcome, nor its resolution. Some adrenalin-spiked maniacs will come at us after taking 3 rounds, believe me, especially if one has fired at non-lethal points out of kindness [?]. Oy gewalht, Weh ist mir!
Where is it that you only get one shot? I have never heard of this.
Excellent job mom, you saved a family some serious heartbreak from the way he was trying to grab a child. I shiver at the thought.
For the driver of the red car that sped away. Nice job chicken crap, it could have been your child she saved.
She is so dedicated, she would do that at any school whether her child was there or not.
Yay. And they don’t have a second amendment there.
Yay
