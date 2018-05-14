True warriors: Female stars protest gender inequality at Cannes by posing on red carpet

“Protestors” from left to right:
- Cate Blanchett (net worth $85 million)
- Kristen Stewart (net worth $70 million; salary $25 million)
- Salma Hayek (net worth $85 million)
Thanks for putting up such a brave fight, ladies! (See pictures of their symbolic protest here.)
From Elle Magazine: On Saturday, 82 women in film stood together on the steps of the Cannes Film Festival to protest inequality in the film industry and at Cannes in particular. Cate Blanchett, Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, and Salma Hayek were among the stars who took part in the symbolic demonstration.
“Today, 82 of our sisters gathered on the steps of the @festivaldecannes to symbolize the number of women who have been featured in the festival’s competition over its 71-year history,” #TimesUp wrote on Instagram. “We are proud to be a part of this action with @5050×2020. #TIMESUP.”
The protest was in partnership with 50/50 x 2020, a group working for equal gender representation in the film industry by 2020.
“We are 82 women, representing the number of female directors who have climbed these stairs since the first edition of the Cannes film festival in 1946. In the same period, 1,688 male directors have climbed these very same stairs,” Blanchett said at the demonstration. “The prestigious Palme d’Or has been bestowed upon 71 male directors, too numerous to mention by name, but only two female directors.”
“Women are NOT a minority in the world, yet the current state of our industry says otherwise,” 50/50 x 2020 wrote in a statement on the protest. “As women, we all face our own unique challenges, but we stand together on these stairs today as a symbol of our determination and commitment to progress. We are writers, producers, directors, actresses, cinematographers, talent agents, editors, distributors, sales agents and all involved in the cinematic arts.”
DCG
Who? Where? Who Cares?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hammering on this gender inequality does not help women causes at all. To overcome we need to unite and be ourselves instead of posing almost naked and be the WANT and GREED of unscrupulous men for their only purpose of having sex objects. We don’t need fake boobs, fake asses to show our potential, we need to use our brains and put it together, excell in all fields held by men, use their might and we use our potential, if only we wouldn’t let ourselves fall pray to our own sexism. Where there is need there is desire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When so many of these women continuously traipse around half dressed, and now they complain that they are not taken seriously. As for me, I don’t necessarily want to see women when watching a film . . . that is not a hard and fast rule that I have. It is just a preference. I guess up until such time as I “switch teams” I will always want to see male performers. Yes, its sad, too bad, how many of the men act like strumpets in order to get work? There may be a few. I cannot off hand think of ANY MOVIE WHERE A WOMAN WAS THE LEAD and that I wanted to watch it. I rather think that there are any number of other women who feel the very same way. Hollywood is there to provide the entertainment that the public wants to watch.
Yes, I heard recently of a movie where a woman playing a janitor falls in love with a male fish, or something or other . . . believe me, I did not go to that. The story line is ridiculous, and it sounded like unadulterated garbage.
It is pitiful that the women at the front of the line are high dollar earners . . . so, tell me what’s their beef?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
When does “‘equality for al l fall into play.” When you have millions in your bank account ($85 million) and your still ” busting your britches” still complainin’ – you all are beginning to sound selfish.
You are only making women look bad – stop it.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 3 people
its hard 2b a star nowadays ,espeacially a woman star…the man was lonely in the Garden,one day God saw him upset,n asked him,y u upset,my son?he sed,Father everything that You made for me ,its wonderful! then y u sad,asked God…Father,im alone i need sum1 2b w me,God says ok my son ,so be it,so God created for man the woman…when he saw it her,he sez God! she is so beautiful,so wonderful,thank you ,Father! after awhile,man cried out for God,here i am ,my son ,whats wrong? Father ,i cant anymore,i work hard every day.i come home ,but the woman you made it 4 me want only love,attention,…i just cant anymore! plz take her away from me…God did it…couple days later,God saw the man ,lonely,sad,n crying ,so God asked what is wrong now?Father, i thank you for all,but please,please bring me back my woman,i miss her so much,i miss her laugh , i miss her love,i miss her touch,i miss her smell, i just miss her so much!!! …we all need a loving n carrying woman n mother,she is our shelter,she is our home ,she is our everything ,all you can say about woman …what we dont need is a star woman or women stars,doing bs politics or bs propaganda,but we all know that the system is useing them for their own purposes and for an evil aganda…too bad! things have changed,but why cant we cry out for Gods help anymore? thats another story sorry for this long comment
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rolling my eyes so hard.
Especially with Cate Blanchett at the helm- apologist and supporter of both Woody Allen and Roman Polanski- named her son Roman after the man who drugged and anally raped a 13 year old.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s called “working both sides” of the conflict (in order to keep the conflict alive).
Most Americans could care less about these actresses and what “their script” tells them to do.
You’ll notice that as soon as the people wake up to the fact that Hollywood is an illusion, Hollywood will collapse under its own corruption, of which these women ARE a part of. Their script is telling them what to do, not their “morals.” (of which they obviously have none)
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s enough plastic and silicone in the pictures of those three women alone to keep Mattel supplied for the next 50 years.😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will listen to these women when they walk on the set of their latest movie and announce that they are sharing their mega-bucks salary ‘equally’ with all the employees from janitor to makeup artist to director etc. Yeah… then I will take them and their talk of ‘equality’ seriously.
Otherwise, their stand illustrates and proves that math proficiency is dead in Hollyweird..lol.. When there are as many female directors in Hollyweird as male directors, then you can truly have proportionate equality, right? Idiots all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great idea, enforcing statistical equality on all things Hollywood—it couldn’t happen to a better bunch—, but notice they don’t include studio management in that exhaustive list in the last paragraph. You can bet Jewish legal exceptionalism will ensure there’ll be no 50/50 anything in Hollywood management suites in 2020 or ever, which will remain approximately 50/1 Jewish men until it’s time to bail on the nationn they’ve subverted since they began pirating films using Edison’s stolen motion picture machine a century ago in the backwoods of Hollywood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good catch on the Hollyweird management. Never, ever gonna happen.
LikeLike