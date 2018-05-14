Strange energy pulse traversed America in 21 minutes

According to a YouTuber who calls himself MrMBB333, seismographs show that beginning at around 2:48 AM on Saturday, May 12, 2018, a wave of energy went from America’s east coast to the west coast in 21 minutes.

Assuming it’s 3,000 miles from coast to coast, this means the energy pulse traveled at a speed of 8,571 mph, which is 11.5 Mach.

The energy strength was the same all the way across the country. If it were an earthquake, which it wasn’t, it would be of 2.0 magnitude.

Below are the times when the energy wave hit each state, followed by a map of the USA on which I’ve painted (in red) the times:

2:48 AM – Maine
2:48 – Massachusetts
2:50 – New York
2:50 – Pennsylvania
2:50 – North Carolina
2:51 – Florida
2:52 – Virginia
2:52 – West Virginia
2:52 – Ohio
2:52/53 – Michigan
2:53 – Indiana
2:54 – Alabama
2:54 – Tennessee
2:55/56 – Mississippi
2:56 – Missouri
2:56 – Iowa
2:57/58 – Minnesota
2:58 – Kansas
3:02 – Oklahoma
3:02 – Texas
3:03 – Wyoming
3:04 – Colorado
3:02/05 – Montana
3:06 – Arizona
3:07 – Idaho
3:08 – Oregon
3:09 – Washington

↓Click map to enlarge↓

What do you think it was?

~Eowyn

45 responses to “Strange energy pulse traversed America in 21 minutes

  1. kjf | May 14, 2018 at 1:00 pm | Reply

    New HAARP tech?

  2. Goldbug | May 14, 2018 at 1:03 pm | Reply

    Whatever it was, they’re likely contemplating experimenting on us. How long it takes to “spread” something? Yikes!

  3. lophatt | May 14, 2018 at 1:12 pm | Reply

    Well, I think the Space Station orbits at about 12,000 MPH. Escape velocity is about 16,000 I believe. My guess is something from space or some new hypersonic weaponry.

  5. Alma | May 14, 2018 at 1:37 pm | Reply

    Sorry, none of the above. It is a wave of Illegals running away from the migra so they are not sent back, O’bongo and the gang, Comey, Lynch, Muller, trying to get away from Killary, and the list goes on, oh wait and what’s left off the swamp, McCain, Red Bernie Sanders, Latrine Waters, Pocahontas………

    Liked by 3 people

    • lophatt | May 14, 2018 at 3:46 pm | Reply

      I think you’re on to something Alma. When I was young I once worked at a place that hired a lot of illegals. Every time La Migra showed up there was a denim-colored “wave” moving up the hillside through the trees.

  6. Hadenoughalready | May 14, 2018 at 2:15 pm | Reply

    Just a thought but isn’t there a time differential between here, the US, and the Middle East? Jerusalem, per se?
    I recall it being said that “our time is not God’s time”…hhmmm
    Perhaps an opposite to “Naqba Day”, anyone?
    Yup! Call me NUTS. No problem…lol

    • Dr. Eowyn | May 14, 2018 at 2:34 pm | Reply

      I have no idea what you mean!

      • Hadenoughalready | May 14, 2018 at 2:43 pm | Reply

        Write me.

        • Dr. Eowyn | May 14, 2018 at 2:53 pm | Reply

          Why can’t you explain on FOTM? I’m sure other readers don’t understand your comment either.

          • Hadenoughalready | May 14, 2018 at 3:13 pm | Reply

            I’ll let you folks ponder it with these things in mind:
            Trump declares Jerusalem capital. Jerusalem acknowledged as Israel’s rightful capital. Embassy move. This is the Year of Jubilees (70 years since Israel re-established – as per prophecy).
            Since “energy” does not stop, but, rather, goes full circle, I just wonder where else this “pulse” was felt/recorded…?
            We can all agree that we’re living in prophetic times, right? Can also agree that nothing should be taken as a “coincidence”?
            Just a thought; as I said.

            • Dr. Eowyn | May 14, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Reply

              “We can all agree that we’re living in prophetic times, right?”

              I don’t.

              What makes you think moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is some fulfillment of God’s plan? Today’s Jews aren’t even bio descendants of the ancient Hebrews.

              Revelation 2:9: “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”

              • lophatt | May 14, 2018 at 3:27 pm | Reply

                Neither do I. I don’t think that the condition of “Israel (the state)” has anything to do with prophecy. Israel “the people of God” are what matters, wherever they find themselves.

              • Hadenoughalready | May 14, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Reply

                And you wonder why people are hesitant to comment.
                Good luck!

                • Dr. Eowyn | May 14, 2018 at 3:32 pm | Reply

                  So what you’re saying is that readers can write whatever comment they want, but woe be to me if I so much as voice my disagreement?

                  Don’t you have the courage of your conviction? If you do, why can’t you disagree with me, using logic, evidence and reasoning?

                  • Dr. Eowyn | May 14, 2018 at 3:38 pm | Reply

                    I’m also completely gobsmacked why Americans (1) overlook Israel’s control of U.S. foreign policy, the media, and Hollywood; and (2) Evangelical Americans are simply trembling with joy and anticipation over “the fulfillment of prophecy” — that is, the IMPENDING apocalyptic end of the world, wherein humans, animals and all life end in excruciating agony.

                    • lophatt | May 14, 2018 at 3:41 pm |

                      I think this is one of the fundamental differences with some fundamentalist sects. It is far too much like Judaism. There are a “chosen” group. It’s like a game show. If you “win” you get to join in the fun. Somehow, Israel (the state) is necessary to make the prizes arrive.

                    • Dr. Eowyn | May 14, 2018 at 3:45 pm |

                      I honestly don’t understand their orgasmic elation anticipating the arrival of apocalypse.

                    • lophatt | May 14, 2018 at 3:47 pm |

                      Neither do I. It’s sick and distorted. It may be something, but it isn’t Christianity.

                    • Dr. Eowyn | May 14, 2018 at 3:56 pm |

                      (Leaving aside humans) To be overjoyed at the imminent suffering and death of Creatures Without Sin — animals, birds, fish, trees, flowers — is just sick. I can’t imagine Jesus the Christ approving of that.

                  • Hadenoughalready | May 14, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Reply

                    I don’t take issue with disagreements but I do with condescension. And this is the second time I’ve experienced it here.
                    My point, should you be interested, and my source of “information” is the Bible.
                    Jesus said that “a generation shall not pass before the return of the Son of man. This is the timeclock by which I base my theories.
                    We are 70 years since the re-establishment of Israel and now Jerusalem is the acknowledged capital.
                    There are many factors to be considered, worldwide, that some overlook. We, as “Christians”, however, should not.
                    There are NO coincidences when it comes to Scripture and those who choose to ignore it do so at their own peril.
                    I, for one, would prefer to be ready at a moment’s notice and be wrong, than wait until it’s too late, and suffer the consequences.
                    And let’s not forget the Tetrad moons and the solar eclipse, all falling on “commanded” Holy Days.
                    Let’s not forget the recent, Sept. 24th, 2017, “signs in the Heavens; the Virgin birth re-enacted in the stars. These have never, according even to astronomers, happened before nor will they happen again in the foreseeable future.
                    “I have put the sun, the moon and the stars in the heavens to be as signs”…(paraphrased). Why shouldn’t we follow His advice?
                    The parable of the fig tree, was that for naught?
                    Storms. Volcanoes. Earthquakes in diverse places. Drought. Floods. Famine. Disease and pestilence. Human migration en masse.
                    So many signs. So much evidence.

                    • Dr. Eowyn | May 14, 2018 at 4:58 pm |

                      This was my comment in response to your explanation of your first comment. Do please point to how I was condescending.

                      “We can all agree that we’re living in prophetic times, right?”

                      I don’t.

                      What makes you think moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is some fulfillment of God’s plan? Today’s Jews aren’t even bio descendants of the ancient Hebrews.

                      Revelation 2:9: I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”

  7. EddieBG.. | May 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm | Reply

    More DATA please.. Duration of pulse, – Frequency of pulse, – Was this an “earthly ground wave” – a super-sonic air wave, – a MW magnetic wave, – an electronic narrow beam wave, A galactic gravitational wave..?? Remember too, that in 21 min. – earth’s surface rotated eastward by some miles dependant on Latitude, as Earth itself travel 62,000 mph thru Space..

  8. True George | May 14, 2018 at 4:08 pm | Reply

    I got to look more into this….

  9. truckjunkie | May 14, 2018 at 4:24 pm | Reply

    Funny that it split to a North route and South route when it reached Utah-Something to do with Polygamy?

  10. Glenn47 | May 14, 2018 at 4:34 pm | Reply

    Interesting, friendly or not friendly? Testing? Unworldly? Godly, ungodly? Message? Ability or no ability? I think it is time we pay attention.

  11. truckjunkie | May 14, 2018 at 4:35 pm | Reply

    I notice Tooele,Utah (Dugway Proving Grounds) looks a LOT different than the surrounding grids-maybe recorded as a negative.

  12. truckjunkie | May 14, 2018 at 4:38 pm | Reply

    I guess it was AFRAID to cross Nevada…..

  13. cogitoergosumantra | May 14, 2018 at 5:51 pm | Reply

    Low-Earth Orbit satellites carrying Google 5G wireless Internet to the masses… just sign the EULA and it’s free for the taking. ;~)

  14. CalGirl | May 14, 2018 at 5:54 pm | Reply

    A solar “event” w/solar radiation at a supra “flare level” entering Earth’s atmosphere/hitting Earth at that high level for those 21 minutes…the time it took to traverse our rotation from East to West.

