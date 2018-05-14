Strange energy pulse traversed America in 21 minutes

According to a YouTuber who calls himself MrMBB333, seismographs show that beginning at around 2:48 AM on Saturday, May 12, 2018, a wave of energy went from America’s east coast to the west coast in 21 minutes.
Assuming it’s 3,000 miles from coast to coast, this means the energy pulse traveled at a speed of 8,571 mph, which is 11.5 Mach.
The energy strength was the same all the way across the country. If it were an earthquake, which it wasn’t, it would be of 2.0 magnitude.
Below are the times when the energy wave hit each state, followed by a map of the USA on which I’ve painted (in red) the times:
2:48 AM – Maine
2:48 – Massachusetts
2:50 – New York
2:50 – Pennsylvania
2:50 – North Carolina
2:51 – Florida
2:52 – Virginia
2:52 – West Virginia
2:52 – Ohio
2:52/53 – Michigan
2:53 – Indiana
2:54 – Alabama
2:54 – Tennessee
2:55/56 – Mississippi
2:56 – Missouri
2:56 – Iowa
2:57/58 – Minnesota
2:58 – Kansas
3:02 – Oklahoma
3:02 – Texas
3:03 – Wyoming
3:04 – Colorado
3:02/05 – Montana
3:06 – Arizona
3:07 – Idaho
3:08 – Oregon
3:09 – Washington
↓Click map to enlarge↓
What do you think it was?
~Eowyn
New HAARP tech?
Whatever it was, they’re likely contemplating experimenting on us. How long it takes to “spread” something? Yikes!
Well, I think the Space Station orbits at about 12,000 MPH. Escape velocity is about 16,000 I believe. My guess is something from space or some new hypersonic weaponry.
Ordinary seismic waves (p-wave in that range)
https://study.com/academy/lesson/p-waves-definition-velocity-quiz.html
Interesting. However, there is nothing “ordinary” about p-waves.
From your link:
“Primary (P) waves are compressional seismic waves that occur during an earthquake. ”
There was no earthquake in U.S. on May 12.
I would guess that anything traveling that fast through the atmosphere would produce quite a wave. When that meteor (or whatever it was) in Russia was either shot down or exploded naturally, many windows were broken over a vast area.
So something massive and fast passed over the U.S.?
I don’t know. The question was posed as a “guess”. I’m just saying that something (even relatively small) traveling very fast would generate a “wave” that might be felt like a sonic boom.
I sent out an email asking for anyone trained or educated in something like this. Perhaps everyone could.
I did too, to an email list of U.S. & Australian military officers, retired & active. I’ll report back when I hear from them.
Two replies so far. More will come.
(1) From an active military in Australia:
“I’d want to see whether any other seismic and “other” sensor registers owned by other sources could cross qualify the events and timing. eg there should be common reference points like timing, depth, duration at sensor points that can be cross checked. then you have to look at historical data to see if there are any similar patterns (even if shorter at the linear level). hard to say without looking at all the data from multiple sources”
(2) From a retired US lieutenant colonel:
“Sounds to me like the wake of a Mass Coronal Discharge – quite possibly reflected off the Moon. A solar event of this type generates waves that travel at light speed and is followed by “wake” turbulence that travels at much slower speeds.”
Allow me to add to my answer. There is no question that something passing above would go unnoticed. They might not tell us that, but you can take it to the bank. Likewise, anything traveling through the oceans are the same.
That leaves “waveforms” traveling through the ground. The rate is too slow for electromagnetic sources and too fast for sound. I liked your Lt. Col.’s answer, although the speed would indicate something propagated, not direct.
P-waves can circumnavigate the globe several times.
There were 58 M2.5+ earthquakes worldwide on May 12th
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/#%7B%22feed%22%3A%221526336472743%22%2C%22sort%22%3A%22newest%22%2C%22basemap%22%3A%22grayscale%22%2C%22restrictListToMap%22%3A%5B%22restrictListToMap%22%5D%2C%22timezone%22%3A%22utc%22%2C%22mapposition%22%3A%5B%5B-85%2C0%5D%2C%5B85%2C360%5D%5D%2C%22overlays%22%3A%5B%22plates%22%5D%2C%22viewModes%22%3A%5B%22list%22%2C%22map%22%5D%2C%22listFormat%22%3A%22default%22%2C%22autoUpdate%22%3Afalse%2C%22search%22%3A%7B%22id%22%3A%221526336472743%22%2C%22name%22%3A%22Search%20Results%22%2C%22isSearch%22%3Atrue%2C%22params%22%3A%7B%22starttime%22%3A%222018-05-12%2000%3A00%3A00%22%2C%22endtime%22%3A%222018-05-12%2023%3A59%3A59%22%2C%22minmagnitude%22%3A2.5%2C%22orderby%22%3A%22time%22%7D%7D%7D
2 were M5 in the mid north atlantic ridge about the time described
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us1000e3fb#executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us1000e3ew#executive
Since there’s probably an earthquake SOMEWHERE on Earth every day, then by your reasoning, there would be this energy wave traversing across America every day. But the YouTuber says the energy pulse is unusual.
Many Youtubers are unusual 😉
A 5.1 in the mid north atlantic would propagate outward like a pebble dropped in a pond. It would cross the US east to west.
If you look at the heliplot in the YT image, it starts at UTC 02:00, with pulses appearing some time later.
The M4.7 was 2018-05-12 02:26:36 UTC
The M5.1 was 2018-05-12 02:35:01 UTC
Either would coincide with the seismograms heliplots.
That’s a GREAT answer. Makes sense to me. I could be wrong but I can’t conceive of a day without an earthquake somewhere.
Sorry, none of the above. It is a wave of Illegals running away from the migra so they are not sent back, O’bongo and the gang, Comey, Lynch, Muller, trying to get away from Killary, and the list goes on, oh wait and what’s left off the swamp, McCain, Red Bernie Sanders, Latrine Waters, Pocahontas………
I think you’re on to something Alma. When I was young I once worked at a place that hired a lot of illegals. Every time La Migra showed up there was a denim-colored “wave” moving up the hillside through the trees.
Just a thought but isn’t there a time differential between here, the US, and the Middle East? Jerusalem, per se?
I recall it being said that “our time is not God’s time”…hhmmm
Perhaps an opposite to “Naqba Day”, anyone?
Yup! Call me NUTS. No problem…lol
I have no idea what you mean!
Write me.
Why can’t you explain on FOTM? I’m sure other readers don’t understand your comment either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll let you folks ponder it with these things in mind:
Trump declares Jerusalem capital. Jerusalem acknowledged as Israel’s rightful capital. Embassy move. This is the Year of Jubilees (70 years since Israel re-established – as per prophecy).
Since “energy” does not stop, but, rather, goes full circle, I just wonder where else this “pulse” was felt/recorded…?
We can all agree that we’re living in prophetic times, right? Can also agree that nothing should be taken as a “coincidence”?
Just a thought; as I said.
“We can all agree that we’re living in prophetic times, right?”
I don’t.
What makes you think moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is some fulfillment of God’s plan? Today’s Jews aren’t even bio descendants of the ancient Hebrews.
Revelation 2:9: “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither do I. I don’t think that the condition of “Israel (the state)” has anything to do with prophecy. Israel “the people of God” are what matters, wherever they find themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you wonder why people are hesitant to comment.
Good luck!
So what you’re saying is that readers can write whatever comment they want, but woe be to me if I so much as voice my disagreement?
Don’t you have the courage of your conviction? If you do, why can’t you disagree with me, using logic, evidence and reasoning?
I’m also completely gobsmacked why Americans (1) overlook Israel’s control of U.S. foreign policy, the media, and Hollywood; and (2) Evangelical Americans are simply trembling with joy and anticipation over “the fulfillment of prophecy” — that is, the IMPENDING apocalyptic end of the world, wherein humans, animals and all life end in excruciating agony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this is one of the fundamental differences with some fundamentalist sects. It is far too much like Judaism. There are a “chosen” group. It’s like a game show. If you “win” you get to join in the fun. Somehow, Israel (the state) is necessary to make the prizes arrive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I honestly don’t understand their orgasmic elation anticipating the arrival of apocalypse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither do I. It’s sick and distorted. It may be something, but it isn’t Christianity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Leaving aside humans) To be overjoyed at the imminent suffering and death of Creatures Without Sin — animals, birds, fish, trees, flowers — is just sick. I can’t imagine Jesus the Christ approving of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t take issue with disagreements but I do with condescension. And this is the second time I’ve experienced it here.
My point, should you be interested, and my source of “information” is the Bible.
Jesus said that “a generation shall not pass before the return of the Son of man. This is the timeclock by which I base my theories.
We are 70 years since the re-establishment of Israel and now Jerusalem is the acknowledged capital.
There are many factors to be considered, worldwide, that some overlook. We, as “Christians”, however, should not.
There are NO coincidences when it comes to Scripture and those who choose to ignore it do so at their own peril.
I, for one, would prefer to be ready at a moment’s notice and be wrong, than wait until it’s too late, and suffer the consequences.
And let’s not forget the Tetrad moons and the solar eclipse, all falling on “commanded” Holy Days.
Let’s not forget the recent, Sept. 24th, 2017, “signs in the Heavens; the Virgin birth re-enacted in the stars. These have never, according even to astronomers, happened before nor will they happen again in the foreseeable future.
“I have put the sun, the moon and the stars in the heavens to be as signs”…(paraphrased). Why shouldn’t we follow His advice?
The parable of the fig tree, was that for naught?
Storms. Volcanoes. Earthquakes in diverse places. Drought. Floods. Famine. Disease and pestilence. Human migration en masse.
So many signs. So much evidence.
This was my comment in response to your explanation of your first comment. Do please point to how I was condescending.
“We can all agree that we’re living in prophetic times, right?”
I don’t.
What makes you think moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is some fulfillment of God’s plan? Today’s Jews aren’t even bio descendants of the ancient Hebrews.
Revelation 2:9: I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”
More DATA please.. Duration of pulse, – Frequency of pulse, – Was this an “earthly ground wave” – a super-sonic air wave, – a MW magnetic wave, – an electronic narrow beam wave, A galactic gravitational wave..?? Remember too, that in 21 min. – earth’s surface rotated eastward by some miles dependant on Latitude, as Earth itself travel 62,000 mph thru Space..
How would I know? Ask the YouTuber those questions!
I got to look more into this….
Funny that it split to a North route and South route when it reached Utah-Something to do with Polygamy?
Interesting, friendly or not friendly? Testing? Unworldly? Godly, ungodly? Message? Ability or no ability? I think it is time we pay attention.
I notice Tooele,Utah (Dugway Proving Grounds) looks a LOT different than the surrounding grids-maybe recorded as a negative.
Ah, you mean “Area 52”!
I guess it was AFRAID to cross Nevada…..
HA!
Low-Earth Orbit satellites carrying Google 5G wireless Internet to the masses… just sign the EULA and it’s free for the taking. ;~)
A solar “event” w/solar radiation at a supra “flare level” entering Earth’s atmosphere/hitting Earth at that high level for those 21 minutes…the time it took to traverse our rotation from East to West.
