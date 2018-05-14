Hillary: I lost because America hates women

Clinton said, “There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership, and so the easiest way to kind of avoid having to look at someone on her merits is to dismiss her on her looks.”
Read at: http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/05/11/hillary-clinton-large-portion-us-uneasy-angry-women-seeking-power/
Hillary, I would make a slight adjustment to your excuse, to make it more accurate.
Adjustment:
LARGE PORTION OF U.S. HAS ANGER, RAGE ABOUT EVIL WOMAN NAMED HILLARY CLINTON SEEKING POWER
See? Just 4 additional words make Hill’s statement more believable.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Make sure that you DO NOT read passed those words….”women seeking power.” The fact is, it SHOULD read …”women seeking office,” however, Hillary exposes herself for what she it….a power seeker…..NOT an “office seeker” who does good for the people (supposedly).
Yet another excuse. Yawn….
I’m with kitty . . . coming from Killary, this is just another big yawn! If a man had carried on in this manner after having not been elected–people would be outraged. Frankly, this particular aspect of the “feminine mystique” isn’t very easy to swallow. It rather turns me off as a voter.
Hillary lost because America hates Hillary….
Um YES!!!!
True George . . . . You are spot on in that comment! That goofy woman just will not accept the fact that she is not perceived of by the American people as someone that they want heading the country. PERIOD. Good grief! At what point is she going to go away? I certainly hope it will be soon.
Um, no…
Let’s see that performance in its full glory. No words necessary.
No, Hill, I only hate power hungry, thieving, dishonest, murdering women. I love capable confident, honest women of any color.
Steve . . . . God Bless You! Great comment.
Women seeking power off the backs of all the dead bodies they’ve left behind. What a total shrew in serious denial. JUST STOP TALKING!
i dont hate women,i love them! they the best mans gift,God’s gift…hillary is a woman…she cant except she lost,they never thought she will lose…hillary is a woman…i love women!!…yes,hillary is a woman,but she is an octopus woman,she is a different woman,all she wanted is to have POWER…i love women! i hate her,for she is a criminal woman,a traitor of her own nation,and hope she will burn in hell,where she can be a president for looong,loong time
I love to see how KILLARY ROTTEN CLINTON is being “used” by the networks helping to increase their ratings. Eaten by her greed to be president and having to swallow the bitter pill losing twice -first to an unknown political homosexual negro and second to a white billionaire man, has turned this egomaniac into a vicious woman —she is unladylike, and her mere presence and air of superiority are repulsive. The networks should reconsider before contracting this misanthrope and steer away from this Medusa of modern times.
Excuse No. 98
Excuse No. 97 – the graphic artist that designed my campaign logo caused me to lose. They sneakily pointed my ‘Forward’ arrow to the right instead of the left, to subliminally mislead my supporters.
I guess her supporters are that easily misled. Ha-Ha-Ha
What a turd.
YouKnowWho I like turds better. If you flush them they go away. This Clinton keeps coming back like a bad dream. Also it would be less disturbing if the “Deep State”, press and media persist in their attempted coup.
*did not persist
The U.S. doesn’t hate all women – they don’t like Hillary Clinton.
The trail of Hlllary Clinton did not just start. Her history started in her first job when she was fired from the Watergate scandal.
Why was she fired:
Jerry Zeifman said he supervised Hillary Rodham Clinton as she worked on the team that worked on the Watergate impeachment inquiry, and that during the investigation Hillary Clinton had “…engaged in a variety of self-serving, unethical practices in violation of House rules.”
And she has continued this unethical practice throughout her years. Now, she wass involved with purchasing a dossier of President Trump in cahoots with the Obama/Dem’s in criminal activity in trying to over throw the government, her Benghazi crime, and Comey/Hillary and unclassified government data being used and leaked.
How much more proof that this is the most hated women in the world – not just the U.S.
She continues to put herself and words out in the public and now is being ridiculed for just being Hillary. She needs to take up a new line of work because what she is doing just makes her more hated.
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane . . . . You are absolutely correct. I believe that because Killary is has such immense moral flaws in her character . . . she just cannot conceive that other’s will just go along with her. It is beyond what she can conceive that other people would find her repugnant due to her duplicitous nature.
No, Hillary: You lost because YOU hate America!
(Isn’t this woman ever going to go away?!?!)
I saw this, and I simply HAD to put it here. Remember,I am just a retired CFW, or common foundry worker. So you should pardon my weird sense of humor sometimes.
https://thevulgarcurmudgeon.wordpress.com/2018/05/13/these-people-really-are-stupid/
By all means, let Hillary continue to screech her excuses. Even the Demwits try to disown her sorry butt now.
Hillary who?
