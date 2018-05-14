Hillary: I lost because America hates women

Clinton said, “There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership, and so the easiest way to kind of avoid having to look at someone on her merits is to dismiss her on her looks.”

Read at: http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/05/11/hillary-clinton-large-portion-us-uneasy-angry-women-seeking-power/

Hillary, I would make a slight adjustment to your excuse, to make it more accurate.

Adjustment:

LARGE PORTION OF U.S. HAS ANGER, RAGE ABOUT EVIL WOMAN NAMED HILLARY CLINTON SEEKING POWER

See? Just 4 additional words make Hill’s statement more believable.

