Chicago “gun-sharing” station uses art to make point about gun violence

The art though, does not accurately depict truth.

You don’t need “art” in Chiraq to “spark conversation” about gun violence. All one needs to do is take a look at the gun violence statistics in strict gun-control Chiraq to start a conversation.

From MyFoxChicago: An art installation called “The Metro Gun Share Program” is on display at Daley Plaza in Chicago.

The installation looks like a bike-sharing rack but instead of bikes, it appears that AR-15s are available. The guns are not real.

The installation is meant to “spark conversation” and raise money for the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

According to CNN, Brady Center press secretary Max Samis said, “Our hope is to raise awareness of this important issue. We’re hoping the Chicago community can take advantage of this … and learn how simple it is for a civilian to obtain a weapon of war.”

According to Samis, since the Parkland school shooting in Florida in February, the Brady Campaign has advocated for three policy changes:

Extending background checks for all gun sales.

Banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

Passing extreme-risk protection order laws that allow courts to prohibit someone from owning a gun if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Apparently Max has never actually served in war as he would know that an AR-15 is NOT a warfare weapon.

And apparently the Brady Center has not read the MULTITUDE of firearm laws already enacted by the Illinois General Assembly. See the following (which is not all of the encompassing firearm laws in the state):

(430 ILCS 65/) Firearm Owners Identification Card Act (which includes background checks)

(430 ILCS 66/) Firearm Concealed Carry Act (which includes background checks)

I guess it is much more effective to promote “art” which has nothing to do with the realities in Chicago.

Maybe Max should do some research to understand the true cause of gun violence in Chiraq. It’s not the lack of laws, the availability of “weapons of war” nor the high capacity magazines. It’s the politics and policies and subsequent economic impacts that persuade gangs to flourish.

DCG