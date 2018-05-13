Sunday Devotional: ‘I will not leave you as orphans’

In the 40 days after He resurrected from the dead, our Lord Jesus Christ appeared several times to His apostles and disciples — in their homes, on the road, by the shores of the lake . . . .
Every time, strangely, they at first did not recognize Him because He is transfigured — a mystery that will remain a mystery until, should we be so blessed, we ourselves are transfigured in our “glorified bodies” when we are resurrected from the dead at the end of this world.
How precious those times must have been which the apostles shared with their risen Lord!
And then, 40 days after His resurrection, His mission on Earth completed, Jesus bade His apostles a last farewell.
John 16:4-5, 28; 17:1, 4-5, 13
“I did not tell you this from the beginning,
because I was with you.
But now I am going to the one who sent me….
I came from the Father and have come into the world.
Now I am leaving the world and going back to the Father….”
When Jesus had said this, he raised his eyes to heaven and said,
“Father, the hour has come….
I glorified you on earth
by accomplishing the work that you gave me to do.
Now glorify me, Father, with you,
with the glory that I had with you before the world began….
But now I am coming to you….”
Acts of the Apostles 1:8-9
“When he had said this,
as they were looking on,
he was lifted up,
and a cloud took him from their sight.”
Every time I read those passages from John 16, I weep — as I imagine how wrenching it must be for the Apostles to say goodbye to their Lord, master and friend forever.
But of course, Jesus would not just abandon His apostles — nor us.
John 14:19, 18, 16-17
“the world will not see me anymore . . .
I will not leave you as orphans;
I will come to you.
And I will ask the Father,
and He will give you another advocate
to help you and be with you forever — the Spirit of truth.
The world cannot accept Him,
because it neither sees Him nor knows Him.
But you know Him,
for He lives with you
and will be in you.”
Not only did the Father send us the Holy Spirit, who lives with us and will be in us, Jesus also left us His Body and Blood:
1 Corinthians 11:23-26
Brothers and sisters:
I received from the Lord what I also handed on to you,
that the Lord Jesus, on the night he was handed over,
took bread, and, after he had given thanks,
broke it and said, “This is my body that is for you.
Do this in remembrance of me.”
In the same way also the cup, after supper, saying,
“This cup is the new covenant in my blood.
Do this, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of me.”
For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup,
you proclaim the death of the Lord until he comes.
How very much He must love us, in spite of ourselves . . . .
May the joy and peace of Jesus Christ, our risen Lord, be with you!
~Eowyn
Amen.
Excellent post.
We shall NOT be without Our Lord forever, unless we end up in hell.
For me, there are two things going on here. First, the fact that Our Lord was, initially, unrecognized by those who knew Him. I believe there is a simple explanation for this. On at least two occasions, I met two persons, one man and one woman, whom I used to know, but had not seen in a long time. The first was a fellow cab driver who had retired about two or three years earlier. He recognized me, and I did not recognize him. He shouted, “Hey, Teacher! Don’t you recognize me? It’s me, Dorlinger!” (His nickname). Tony had been retired for a couple of years, and he looked glorified, at least to some degree.
The other person was a young lady I had a crush on in college. At first, I did not recognize her. She, too, look glorified, different. That was in 1998. Sadly, she was killed in a car accident in 2000. I would have talked to her, but I did not want to appear to come inbetween her and her husband.
I am convinced that, as there is a law of entropy, Nature and our own sins weigh us down and wear us down. Let no one say that “the years were kind to us” in this respect: Time—and sin—catch up to us all. So if a person can actually undergo a purification or a glorification of some sort, at least to some degree, we would not recognize that person, at least at first glance. I do not believe that this is necessarily a supernatural phenomenon, but whatever the case, I believe it bears out phenomenologically: A person’s appearance CAN improve, despite age, if his conditions improve, especially if his spiritual conditions improve. As God Permits, of course.
So it comes as no surprise to me that a number of people initially did not recognize Our Lord when He Appeared to them again: He was Glorified, while His former associates had not yet been glorified.
T.S. Eliot pined for that day when we “could see something all over again for the first time.” Not being particularly fond of Eliot (I prefer Wallace Stevens), I used to scoff at his efforts to incorporate his theological beliefs into his poetry. (His efforts were noble, but I don’t think he pulled it off. Whereas Stevens kept things simpler).
Our Lord would never lie to anyone. If He did not leave, the Holy Ghost would not be able to proceed. We have to remember that, as we are constrained by the physical world and time, that we are at the disadvantage. But given my years, and that I know I have more years in back of me than I have in front of me, Christ is right in what He Said and in what He Does. I cannot comprehend it: All I must do is struggle to believe it.
If we make it to Heaven, we, too, shall be glorified. I won’t be surprised to find others I knew here on earth there: I will be surprised to find MYSELF there. Then, maybe Eliot’s words shall come true: I shall see things and people again—for the first time.
Amen, Dr. Eowyn. Amen.
