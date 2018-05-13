Reporter exposes Molenbeek, Belgium mayor’s indifference to Muslim terrorists

Posted on May 13, 2018 by | 3 Comments

Katie Hopkins is an English reporter who frequently appears on Tucker Carlson’s show. The other night I saw her report on how Molenbeek, Belgium is being invaded by Muslims.

About Molenbeek, from Wikipedia:

In 2015, the municipality gained international attention as the base of Islamist terrorists, who carried out attacks in both France and Belgium. The municipality’s mayor has described it as “a breeding ground for violence”.  The commune of Molenbeek has gained a reputation for being a safe haven for jihadistsin relation to the support shown by some residents towards the bombers who carried out terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels.

Katie spoke with the Molenbeek mayor, Francoise Schepmans, and asked her why she ignored the list of terrorists. She stammered her way through the question and offered this response: “…it was not the job of the local police to follow those people. This is the job of the federal police and still now is the job of the federal police.”

Way to look out for the safety of your citizens, Mayor Schepmans.

Watch both videos and you’ll understand why Europe is toast.

DCG

This entry was posted in 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, 2015 refugee crisis, crime, Culture War, Europe's refugee crisis, Evil, illegal immigration, Islam, Islamic State/ISIS/ISIL, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Middle East, Muslim refugees, Syrian refugees, Taxes and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Reporter exposes Molenbeek, Belgium mayor’s indifference to Muslim terrorists

  1. marblenecltr | May 13, 2018 at 8:24 am | Reply

    Belgium holds the NWO Luciferian capital of Europe. Home of The Mother of Darkness and its castle with the thousand points of light. The Bushes and others of that rank and higher were in it.

    Liked by 4 people

  2. dee | May 13, 2018 at 10:12 am | Reply

    I’m so glad I was fortunate to tour Europe before these people invaded. I don’t understand the indifference to loosing your country and heritage.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. lophatt | May 13, 2018 at 10:24 am | Reply

    I’m certain I don’t have to state the obvious here. The New Odor has taken control. Anyone wishing a seat at the table will cooperate. Obviously, the mayor, as well as most of the political parasites in Europe and America have pledged their fealty.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s