Reporter exposes Molenbeek, Belgium mayor’s indifference to Muslim terrorists

Katie Hopkins is an English reporter who frequently appears on Tucker Carlson’s show. The other night I saw her report on how Molenbeek, Belgium is being invaded by Muslims.

About Molenbeek, from Wikipedia:

In 2015, the municipality gained international attention as the base of Islamist terrorists, who carried out attacks in both France and Belgium. The municipality’s mayor has described it as “a breeding ground for violence”. The commune of Molenbeek has gained a reputation for being a safe haven for jihadistsin relation to the support shown by some residents towards the bombers who carried out terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels.

Katie spoke with the Molenbeek mayor, Francoise Schepmans, and asked her why she ignored the list of terrorists. She stammered her way through the question and offered this response: “…it was not the job of the local police to follow those people. This is the job of the federal police and still now is the job of the federal police.”

Way to look out for the safety of your citizens, Mayor Schepmans.

Watch both videos and you’ll understand why Europe is toast.

DCG