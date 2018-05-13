Abortionist: Women who abort should get a Mother’s Day card

Ghazaleh Moayedi, D.O., is an abortionist — an obstetrician-gynecologist at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
This twisted woman says that motherhood made her a better abortionist, and bemoans the fact that there isn’t a Mother’s Day card for women who abort, i.e., kill their child because “abortion is an act of love”.
From her op/ed, “How Motherhood Made Me a Better Abortion Provider,” Glamour magazine, May 11, 2018:
“Are you still planning on doing abortions after you have your baby?” a colleague asked. I was visibly pregnant in my third trimester and pushing a patient to the operating room. I was surprised at the question. We were friends, and most of my coworkers knew I became a doctor in order to provide abortion care. “Of course I am, why?” I asked her. She replied: “I just thought it might be hard to do abortions once you have a baby yourself.”
“Nothing’s going to change,” I said with a smile.
I became pregnant halfway through my second year of ob-gyn residency training. Despite working in a profession dedicated to the care of pregnant women, I was surprised to find that having a baby as a female resident is strongly discouraged. I immediately came under scrutiny from my superiors. There were “jokes” about forcing other residents to be on birth control to prevent spreading the disease. I was determined not to show any weakness in my training as a result of my pregnancy . . . . Nothing was going to change . . . .
I am often asked whether providing abortion care is hard as a mother . . . . Holding my baby’s tiny hands in my own not only strengthened my commitment to providing compassionate abortion care but also exposed how I needed to commit to supporting mothers in all aspects of my care . . . .
There is no Mother’s Day card to celebrate abortion. There are Mother’s Day cards to celebrate giving hugs, wiping noses, and kissing boo-boos—actions that are seen as the core of how a mother expresses love for her children. For my patients who were not parents, and did not want to be at that moment, or who never want to be a parent, I recognize their abortions as an act of intentional motherhood. Choosing when to parent is an act of love. For my patients that were already parenting, I feel the deep love they had both for the children they had and for the pregnancies they were ending. Choosing an abortion is an act of love.
Abortion is an act of love!
Yeah, I love you so much, I killed you. That’s how much I love you.
“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” –Isaiah 5:20
On this Mother’s Day, thank your mother that she didn’t abort you.
“Thank You” and “God bless you” to all the mothers of Fellowship of the Minds who chose not to abort.
H/t LifeNews and FOTM‘s stlonginus
~Eowyn
She is a depraved demon. What ever happened to the Hippocratic oath??!! She would have no problem killing her child at any age. Low life!!
Having tried for five years for a Baby, crying every month when I knew it would not happen. When finally I had my Son I felt the most amazing sense of love and devotion, four years later I was blessed with another Son, they are now Men. Women have many reasons for abortions, some I may not understand, others I do. This woman will one day have to answer to a higher power.
“How Motherhood Made Me a Better Abortion Provider”
I literally cannot read anything further.
It’s not my emotions, bur rather my refusal to go down this path, that makes me choose as much.
Happy Mother’s Day to all beautiful gals in FOTM, and to the fellas, they too have been a mom sometimes. 😌
Liberalism is truly a Mental illness
Whacky, delusional lib.
The card should read: To the negative Mother
that was
and was NOT —
NOT LOVING
NOT GIVING
And will NEVER Know my love for her.
Thank you Dr. Eowyn for the Mother’s Day wishes 🙂
Happy Mother’s Day to all the women who believe it is a blessing from God to be a mother.
now for this female who has been murdering babies (3-5 years) for about as long as she has called herself a “mother”:
“my coworkers knew I became a doctor in order to provide abortion care.”
-there is no “care” in murder…she must be a euthanasia supporter as well.
this female is the poster child for “hypocrite”. she even tweeted a
picture showing how to perform an abortion using a papaya
(probably a GMO papaya).
“I was determined not to show any weakness in my training as a result of my pregnancy . . . . Nothing was going to change . . . .”
-if she became a “doctor” because she wanted to murder babies, then
why did she herself not abort? she must be a sadist and a satanist to
abort other people.
considering she has an iranian name I will make an assumption that she
has a muslim background….considering how high sex-selective abortion
for girls is in the muslim community, here is a muslim female calling
herself a “doctor” while aborting babies….simply pathetic.
