Sexuality expert says parents should ask for consent to change a baby’s diaper

Liberals and their whacky ideas…
From NY Post: An author and educator has been ridiculed after saying parents should ask babies for consent before a diaper change and watch for a response through body language.
Deanne Carson said in an ABC News segment that families could set up “a culture of consent” in the home by asking newborns: “I’m going to change your nappy now, is that OK?”
The CEO of youth relationship service Body Safety Australia added: “Of course, a baby’s not going to respond, ‘Yes, Mom, that’s awesome, I’d love to have my nappy changed,’ but if you leave a space and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact, then you’re letting that child know that their response matters.”
The segment was highlighted on Sky News Australia’s “Outsiders” show, with Rowan Dean introducing the clip with a dig at the rival channel. “This is just superb and it was on YOUR ABC earlier this evening, which you paid for this leftie lunacy, have a look,” he said.
“There we go, Ross, consent for changing nappies,” he told co-host Ross Cameron. “I’m sure that that would, I think that might get a bit, er, anyway we won’t go there.”
The video was shared on YouTube, racking up more than 20,000 views, before Carson made a statement on Facebook in response to her vocal critics.
“I gave an interview the other day about teaching consent to young children,” she said. “Sadly, some people have chosen to ridicule me (oh no! Pink hair! Must be a lesbian!) and the notion of giving infants bodily autonomy (poo in nappies har har amiright?!)
“For those people I’m posting this. One in three girls, one in seven boys will be sexually assaulted by the time they are eighteen years old. One in twelve girls will be sexually abused before their sixth birthday.
“The work we do with children, teachers and parents is international best practice in abuse prevention. It teaches children their rights AND their responsibilities and connects them with people who care and can help. It invites their parents into the discussion and is sensitive to cultural and family values.
“Troll me all you want, add to your blog inches, but remember that when you do, you are negating the voices of these brave survivors of sexual abuse.”
Her remarks elicited a mixed response, with one Facebook user commenting, “What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard,” while another said, “You’re doing such an excellent job, hence the reason they’re trolling.”
Danny Snee said it was “an insult to genuine sexual assault victims to compare their experience to a baby having a nappy changed without giving the right expressions.”
Skye Chalker said she was a survivor of sexual abuse and thought Carson “possibly could be” going too far with her teachings, but believed that “teaching children what is ok touching and not ok touching and if they don’t feel comfortable they should say something is a good thing.”
A group called Facts Without Frenzy said Carson was “right on the money,” adding that they had seen “similar denigration of other educators who work in similar areas such as sexuality education and the awful trolling and outright misplaced hate directed their way.”
But former New South Wales Senate candidate Kirralie Smith posted on Facebook: “This goes way beyond lunacy! This is neglect and child abuse!!!!
“Many children never want you to change their nappy. Asking them for consent is a serious indication of severe mental problems. Nappies must be changed to prevent serious skin damage and pain for the child. What is worse is the fact the ABC actually spent our tax dollars on this moronic opinion.”
DCG
Welcome to Crazy State! Some people fervently believe that children should be wards of the state. When that happens, the parents themselves will have become wards of a state run by control freak dictators.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes I saw this already. This is what I’m talking about when I talk about “permission”. These tyrannical loons don’t wait for OUR permission. They just DO whatever their owner’s please. If we don’t stop them, COLD, they’ll win. The do not wait for our permission. If we didn’t ask them to do this why are they at it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I tried it to my 3mo old gdaughter and she replied to me…wtf, go to America!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure the baby’s body language would be his/her little middle finger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HA HA HA HA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Deanne Carson a man or a woman? Or one of the other 80+ alleged genders?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where this is going—some day girls will have oral sexual acts performed on them by lesbians in positions of authority like Deanne, and the parents and courts be damned if the child later claims it was consensual. There is no other reason for having a lesbian deliver this official ABC policy statement, cleverly being passed off as “mildly controversial” matter of genital touching being a child’s sole prerogative to forbid or allow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, generally, when an idiot does something like this it presupposes that there’s a problem. I am not aware that there is any problem with having two genders as God designed. It is only a “problem” for insane perverts that are unhappy with nature as it is.
I’m sure there are those out there who wish that humans mated with members of their own gender through their armpits or something. Who knows? Where did this idea come from that every deviant must be pleased?
Further, where is it written that all citizens must admire deviancy? To top it off, when did it become acceptable to teach deviancy in school?
All of this is totally out of control. The Bolsheviks know full well that if people just “do” things they are seldom stopped. That’s how this whole “left vs right”, Trump vs Whatever, is being played. Anything they want to do is simply portrayed as something that Trump hates and they get it.
The New Odor is up and running. People had better put the brakes on this soon or they will find themselves in the Gulag for failure to worship Satan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Deane Carson must not know what “age of consent” means.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nappies should not be changed until the child has a complete understanding regarding all the consequences of the decision and there is notarized signed statement expressing that child’s wishes. (Sarc.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Until the proper age of consent they can obtain a power of attorney from the SPLC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am a stay at home dad. My girls are both under 3. Call me crazy but I have always told / asked them before changing thier diapers. I also tell / ask them before I open thier windows, knock on the doors before opening. I dont wait for body language mind you, i just do it.
LikeLike
“Excuse me, little baby? Do you want me to take your diaper full of smelly, runny poo and replace it with a clean one? Or are you okay laying in this filth?”
LikeLike