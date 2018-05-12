National data bases don’t show 6 adults were killed at Sandy Hook school

We are told that on December 14, 2012, lone gunman Adam Lanza went on a shooting spree in Sandy Hook Elementary School (SHES) in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 20 children and 6 adults.
The six adults are the principal, teachers and school psychologist at SHES:
- Rachel Davino: teacher’s aide; age 29.
- Dawn Hocksprung: principal; age 47.
- Anne Marie Murphy: teacher’s aide; age 52.
- Lauren Russeau: teacher; age 29.
- Mary Sherlach: school psychologist; age 56.
- Victoria Soto: teacher; age 27.
Strangely, three national data bases do not show that the above six adults had actually died.
(1) Social Security Death Master File
To begin, neither the 6 adults nor the 20 children show up in Social Security’s Death Master File — the data base for the Social Security Death Index that’s reported on genealogy websites. I addressed this in my post, “No one died in Sandy Hook: Testimony from Social Security Death Master File“.
(2) FBI Crime Statistics
Then, there is the FBI’s 2012 crime statistics for Connecticut, which show the number of homicides (“murder and nonnegligent manslaughter”) for the city of Newtown in 2012 as zero (0). Here’s a screenshot of the table, which I’d taken from the FBI website as recently as April 28, 2018.
Some claim the reason for the zero homicide is because the FBI used only data reported by city and town law enforcement, but the Sandy Hook incident was handled by the Connecticut state police, which explains why Newtown police reported to the FBI zero homicides in 2012.
Indeed, the FBI does say this about its data sources:
The data used in creating this table were from all city and town law enforcement agencies submitting 12 months of complete offense data for 2012.
But how do we know that the reason why the FBI table shows zero homicide for Newtown in 2012 is because Newtown police left the reporting to the state police?
The FBI’s methodology for compiling its annual reports on crimes in the USA does not support that claim. The FBI states:
The national UCR Program published the Uniform Crime Reporting Handbook (revised 2004), which details procedures for classifying and scoring offenses and serves as the contributing agencies’ basic resource for preparing reports. The final responsibility for data submissions rests with the individual contributing law enforcement agency.
And who is the “individual contributing law enforcement agency”? The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Handbook, 2004 clearly states that the city, not state, police is the law enforcement agency responsible for reporting offenses, including homicides, that occurred within that city:
pp. 8-9: “Jurisdiction – The purpose of establishing appropriate jurisdiction is to depict the nature and volume of crime in a particular community, not for an agency to claim or take credit…the national UCR Program developed the following guidelines:
1. City law enforcement agencies should report offenses that occur within their city jurisdictions.
2. County or state law enforcement agencies should report offenses that take place in the county outside the limits of the city….
6. Agencies must report only those arrests made for offenses committed within their own jurisdictions….
In other words, cities having their own police departments, as a rule, report their own crime data to the UCR Program…. In some localities, the sheriff, state police, or a federal law enforcement agency will assist a local police department in the investigation of crimes committed within the limits of the city. Even though this is the case, the city police department will report the offenses, unless, again, there is a written or oral agreement specifying otherwise. The jurisdictional guidelines provide for most local reporting. Whenever possible, the local law enforcement agency of the geographical area in which the crime occurred should report the data.
From the above, it is clear that according to the FBI’s methodology, specifically the Uniform Crime Reporting Handbook, it is the responsibility of city police departments, including Newtown’s police department, to report their crime data — including the number of homicides — to the FBI, which in 2012 numbered zero (0).
(3) Bureau of Labor Statistics on occupational fatalities
The U.S. Bureau of Labor collects and publishes data on the number and types of occupational fatalities, including fatalities in education — of management (e.g., school principals) and teachers.
But the data for Connecticut in 2012 do not support the claim that six staff members of Sandy Hook Elementary School had been killed.
To begin, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Table A-5 shows that there were only two deaths (“fatalities”) from “violence and other injuries by persons or animals” of elementary school teachers in the entire U.S.A. in 2012:
↓Click image to enlarge↓
It should then come as no surprise that the Bureau of Labor Statistics show no fatalities of teacher or principal in all of Connecticut in 2012:
↓Click image to enlarge↓
H/t Wolfgang Halbig and James Fetzer
See also “Are Sandy Hook child victims alive and well?”
~Eowyn
This is the most incompetent way of reporting data, I’ve ever seen. Intentional or non intentional.
Really? How so?
Yeah, explain the incompetence and rather than just attacking the messenger (an old tactic of Saul Alinsky) how about telling the reasons why and showing something better, and a bit of kindness goes a lot farther than personal attacks. So what is your knowledge base that makes you smart enough to judge this article? Bet you won’t answer…those who sling unjustified attacks rarely do.
Does anyone remember if any of the numerous Wikileaks releases mentioned anything about Sandy Hook, Boston, or any of the other hoax events that the Obooboo administration was involved in?
None that I know of. But then the Wikileaks emails were of the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and John Podesta. They weren’t involved in the SH and Boston false flags.
It sure would be nice if some patriot out there in one of the agencies that has information about these fake events, would leak emails, etc. to Wikileaks, like Seth Rich did, but without the penalty he paid for doing it.
One thread that I found interesting during SHES was the “Up With People” thread. That group kept popping up throughout the operation. Various, almost coded, correspondence between members showed me that this was basically a secret society.
SHES brought together a host of these groups. Each apparently had an aspect or two to participate in. The thing had the feel of some religious retreats that are overly organized and secretive. Groups had various assignments and were supposed to look as if they were there spontaneously.
There simply are no coincidences in these things. The overall planning for this was at very high levels. The details were given to these little groups to sort out. Occasionally that proved to be a mistake. When that showed they just lied harder and pushed on.
I don’t remember any of them. Of course the actual operational aspects of these were compartmentalized. The various drill scenarios were disguised as drills. Any correspondence related to them would have been through those channels used for that purpose.
The art of clandestine control demands compartmentalization. These small groups only know those in their immediate chain-of-command and may not know the real purpose for anything they participate in.
SHES was full of these. BMB did not appear to have the same structure as I think it was directly supervised by Mossad or a similar Israeli group. They contracted a lot of that out to mercenaries. It was also a joint cop training exercise.
Most of the Wikileaks stuff appears to relate to DNC issues and some Hillary state department scams. There are also the information on their proclivity for oily adolescent boys and such. There are multiple clues in all that to more than suggest that the New Odor is in full swing.
I think we should never underestimate the importance to them of conditioning. That is really at the heart of these operations. They aren’t so much about “guns” (although they certainly want to disarm us) as they are about conditioning the population to state worship.
In this the “media” is an arm of the state and must not be challenged. Cops and other authorities, while paid by us, are not responsible or answerable to us. All this demands is simple repetition. If every request for information is treated with contempt, it doesn’t take long for most to accept that as the norm.
I think most of us know this was a fraud. It is obvious on the surface that establishing reporting requirements, based on jurisdictions, would be essential to accurate reporting. It is also worth mentioning that funding is often tied to these statistics. We have seen examples of that recently with Sheriff Israel and his Chabad Posse.
There were SO many things awry in the SHES debacle that we were asked to simply accept that it defied common logic. Psychologically I suppose one could say that this was designed as conditioning for those who would dare to question the veracity of The State.
While this happened in Connecticut, it was most definitely a federal operation. Obongo and his little buddy, Holder, were up to their money-makers in this. All of this could be summed up by “who are you going to believe, us or your lying eyes?”.
To date virtually none of the questions raised have been answered. The response has been to demonize those who would question “their betters” and threaten retaliation against anyone demanding accountability from their government.
These questions remain as valid today as they were when first asked. We need to keep the focus on this and never let it rest. This whole thing was an outrage.
Does anyone know if the famous side by side photos of Dawn, the Sandy Hook principal, and another woman interviewed by CNN who claimed to have been a block away from the Boston Marathon bombings, was ever debunked? They appear to have used the same photo so on the surface, she appears to be a crisis actor whose image was used both places. But I admit I never dug around to do enough research on this to confirm or debunk. Thoughts?
http://m.beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2013/04/cnn-caught-red-handed-interviewing-crisis-actor-boston-false-flag-video-2627246.html
Wow, that’s “interesting”. It is obviously EXACTLY the same photo. One is just blown up a little and a smaller section used.
I don’t recall this (there were so many). I think “Noah” was on his world tour about this time.
CrisisCast.com
Thanks Doc for having the balls to tell the truth.
SH,vegas,parkland….how many others?
I tell people to just investigate themselves.
Youtube has 86′ d many vids that prove the lies.
Dr. Eowyn, we have the truths presented by you and some others against the fake news (lies) of the CFR directed MSM. Such truths obstruct the Globalist achievement of worldwide full spectrum dominance. Control of our press began early in the last century through J. P. Morgan, was accelerated fifty years ago or so, and then exploded when the FCC approved media outlet horizontal monopolies or cabals. All the news that Globalists deem fit for the public to receive. By the way, did you know that Prince Harry is getting married next month?!
