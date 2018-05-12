California becomes first state to mandate solar panels in new homes

Doesn’t sound like a fantastic ROI for homeowners but makes the government feel good about their environmental causes.
From Fox News: California has become the first state in the nation to mandate solar panels for all new homes, in a move to cut greenhouse gas emissions that critics say will end up raising home prices in the already expensive market.
In a unanimous 5-0 vote Wednesday, the California Energy Commission approved the policy.
The regulation will require all homes and apartments built after 2020 to have solar panels, adding an average of roughly $10,000 to construction costs for a single-family home. On the flip side, the commission says, the panels could yield much more in energy savings.
Spokeswoman for the Energy Commission Amber Beck told Fox News that under the new standards, new homes would be expected to reduce energy use by more than 50 percent. She argued that the change will lead to savings in the long run.
“For residential homeowners, based on a 30-year mortgage, the Energy Commission estimates that the standards will add about $40 to an average monthly payment, but save consumers $80 on monthly heating, cooling, and lighting bills,” Beck said in a statement. “On average the 2019 standards will increase the cost of constructing a new home by about $9,500 but will save $19,000 in energy and maintenance costs over 30 years.”
Few industry groups outwardly oppose the plan after working for years with the commission to shape the regulations. But Republican legislative leaders said Californians can’t afford to pay any more for housing in the state’s already expensive market.
“That’s just going to drive the cost up and make California, once again, not affordable to live,” said Assemblyman Brian Dahle, the chamber’s Republican leader.
The solar panel decision is just the latest example of what critics see as the state’s ever-evolving nanny-state policies. California often is at the leading edge of government mandates and bans, having recently prohibited everything from plastic bags to foie gras – and even flirting with phasing out internal combustion engines.
Bill Watt, a homebuilder and design consultant, told The Orange County Registerthe added solar panel costs, in addition to other building mandates, will make homeownership out of reach for many buyers.
“We’re not building enough housing already,” Watt, former president of the Orange County Building Industry Association, told The OCR. “Why not just pause for a little while, focus on the affordability and housing issues, then circle back?”
Despite the increase in construction costs, the California Building Industry Association generally supports the plan, but expressed a preference to delay the launch.
“[W]e would prefer that this had been put off for a few more years, but the fact is that the California Energy Commission has been working on this, with us, for the past 10 years,” the association’s technical director, Robert Raymer, said in a statement, noting that the group worked with the state’s energy commission to alter the policy. “We know this is coming, we did everything we could to push down compliance costs and increase design flexibility.”
The mandate is the latest win for the solar industry, despite past controversies tied to companies’ use of taxpayer funds.
The most notorious example was California company Solyndra, which filed for bankruptcy in 2011. An Energy Department inspector general report in 2015 said the company misrepresented facts in order to secure a $535 million loan guarantee from the federal government. Taxpayer lost most of that money in the deal.
The new California measure would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 700,000 metric tons over three years, according to the commission. The Energy Commission said this would be equivalent to taking 115,000 cars off the road.
DCG
“The new California measure would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 700,000 metric tons over three years, according to the commission. The Energy Commission said this would be equivalent to taking 115,000 cars off the road.”
Meanwhile, the number of illegal aliens in Calif. in 2014 was 3.019 million, who drive cars in the millions.
https://www.migrationpolicy.org/data/unauthorized-immigrant-population/state/CA
LikeLiked by 3 people
here is commiefornia dealing with drought so bad that cities are planning on recycling sewer water for drinking water and the legislators are worried about new houses having solar panels….can they just go away and take all of their corruption and idiocy with them?
if we had fewer illegals (or none at all) in commiefornia, we would have more available resources, like water, land, electricity (even budget surplus).
LikeLiked by 4 people
“if we had fewer illegals (or none at all) in commiefornia, we would have more available resources, like water, land, electricity (even budget surplus).”
But then the Republican Party might actually win elections in California! /Sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Follow the money.
How much did the solar companies use to bribe Sickramento?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Grant You, $$olar panel$$$$ are a good investment and indeed represent savings, however, the average homeowner/consumer won’t see their savings until after the mortgage is paid off. Who can afford that type home when the banks ask for lots of cash up front? On sunny Florida, today, no sun at all, and tomorrow the same, guess what? YOU NEED ELECTRICITY……….and here comes Florida Power and Light, the mighty octopus, but wait, last hurricane season took 7 days to restore power in 102+ degrees Fahrenheit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whats new for them they already tell you what kind of toilet you have to use so this doesn’t surprise me at all.So if buying a house there is so expensive now how do the illegals afford to stay in the state other than the rest of the tax payers foot the bill. Wonder when the exodus will begin?
You have to begin to wonder how many illegals are voting to keep the dems in power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is all part of the conditioning. Measures like these are designed to make the idiots feel great about paying more for less. Obviously, besides the solar industry which will reap huge profits, the state already taxes and imposes fees on homes with solar panels. That’s right, they make the residents pay for generating electricity. So even though the energy is “free”, and you paid for the equipment, you owe the state.
PG&E loves it because they get free electricity and get to charge them again for it. California is largely hydro-electric so there is no “carbon footprint” involved. It is all bovine excrement.
Every one of these is but another example of them dictating every aspect of daily life. It is State worship.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Folks, I must say (all politics aside) that Solar Energy is the way to go, all oil aside.. I’ve been in electronics for 65 years and have seen many Massive improvements in the efficiency of electron flows to get things done.. My old 32in Tube TV took 285 watts, = my New 48in LED flat-screen takes a mere 42 watts.. The first primitive 1960 LED’s projected 50 to 150 miliwatts. Today those LED efficiencies are in the ten’s of watts to hundreds of watts. In time – they will project Kilowatts, & ultimately “Megawatts.” Science will continue to improve their power efficiencies.. Don’t you just Hate those intense LED headlights in the auto coming your way..?? Now about the efficiency of the Solar Cell, – the first solar cells captured about 3-5% of the Sun’s Photons. We now can capture 22-26% of the impacting Sun’s Photons on the solar cell.. The typical roof on the home in the sunny SW States absorbes about 15,000 to 24,000 watts of solar energy per day that converts to unwanted & un-used HEAT for which the over-heated SW States must run Power-Hungry air-conditioners to cool themselves.. Go Figure..!! A High Level Manager of a SW Power & Light Co. told me, “We’re NOT in the business of promoting individual solar power systems.” = Going on to say: “Such Individual Solar Systems would put Us Out of Business..!!” Folks, Its’ – $PowerMoney & Power Politics, & Power Companies. We-the-People’s Self-Sufficiency & Self-Reliance Be Damned..!!
LikeLike
We are told that the payback time is thirty years; will the panels hold up for thirty years? What about insurance costs for various types of storm damage? And how often are such cost and expense recuperation estimates accurate? (All the questions asked can be forgotten if the life of one polar bear can be saved. Sarc.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
The panels might, they seem to get better with time. That will not stop California from charging those who bought them. I see no authority to tax the sun. Between selling the water and taxing the sun it won’t be long before they tax they air you breathe. Oh, maybe that’s what “carbon taxes” are all about.
None of this is possible if people realize that “the state” does not have the authority to do these things. Somebody should ask them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once electric is installed by whatever city, you are not allowed to disable that utility. You will get a service charge every month for their meter. If the grid goes fown, you go down also. The law mandates you are not allowed to bypass their system. They don’t tell you this up front. I foresee a new excuse for more taxation on the horizon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it’s worse than that. They used to have PG&E pay the customers for “surplus” energy they returned to the grid. Now they tax them on surplus power. So, they pay for the electricity they get from the grid and for any power they contribute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One More Interesting Phenonoma, “Nicola Tesla” is Correct, = there is More Free Electrons in the Atmosphere & Space – than there are Atomic Nuclei (mass) with the attractive power to hold them in captivity.. (how else can Lightning occure.?) I found “proof” of this phenonoma – when I worked on the Laguna Indian Reservation back in the early 60’s. They all lived in remote mud-hut Hogans, – each family assigned a large land-plot by the Counsel for their survival.. I was there helping 2-3 Indian families gain a better life. We had to run a 2200ft electric fence-line parallel with, but 150 ft. away from the NMP&L 450,000 volt lines xcrossing the Indian Resv. from Farmington,NM – to – Albuquerque,NM. – The more fence wire we un-wound & attached to the post insulators, the “Hotter” the roll of wire became.. Finally I had to use leather gloves to prevent electrocution.. When we finished the 2200ft electric fence, we put a Volt-Ohm-meter on the line and observed 195 standing wave volts of “induced Power.” This was enough power to brilliantly light a 25 watt light bulb. – the only electric light that this Indian family would have at night in their mud-hut hogan home.. They bragged to other Indian Families and soon the NMP&L Electric Co. found out and brought “suit” against me & the Indian family to shut down & discontinue use of the “light.” = We could keep the electric fence up, but were Not Authorized to “intercept” the “stray Voltage” for personal use..!! This Story could go deeper into the Science, but will suffice for now.. Again, Nicola Tesla is Correct.. The Free Electrons are out there now more than Ever Before, – with Cell Towers tranmitting electron power every ten miles.. These Free Electrons are out there in Great Abundance, = now Go Get-em..!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, of course. Electrons are everywhere. “Electricity” is just getting them to move from one point to another. It is not something that is “expended”. You are paying for the equipment and transmission system. The electrons are free for the taking.
This is why taxing people for producing solar power is insane. The state doesn’t “own” the sun. I suspect if more people properly understood electricity this would be a much harder sell for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m planning to get a Generac Power System generator, natural gas system for the house before hurricane season gets underway -no solar panels to be blown away fridge operating, no spoiled food, ice, cold water, lights, and won’t have to leave my home at all, how cool is that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m surprised the control freaks of Californicate didn’t make their law retroactive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t give them any ideas. I read about one just the other day that was clearly “ex post facto”. They don’t care.
LikeLiked by 2 people