Autistic student in Texas arrested for playing with imaginary rifle

From Fox Houston: CONROE, Texas (FOX 26) – Handcuffed and hauled away. It happened Monday to a 5th grade autistic student at Conroe Independent School District‘s Bozman Intermediate school.
The offense alleged against 12-year-old David Sims is brandishing an “imaginary” rifle at his art teacher, an educator who apparently felt threatened.
“She (CISD Police Officer) just put handcuffs on me and told me I need to go with her,” said David Sims.
“They just said, ‘We don’t tolerate that. We take it as a threat.’ A threat? He didn’t threaten anyone. He didn’t do anything but play,” said Amy Sims, David’s mother.
Amy Sims says she wasn’t notified of the classroom incident until after her son was in custody. Like many students challenged with autism, Amy says her son simply didn’t understand “make believe” gunplay on campus has become inappropriate behavior.
“Being put in handcuffs, not knowing what he did wrong, I could have had a talk with him and told him look, I know you like to play guns, but you can’t do it in school,” said Amy Sims.
David spent two hours and eleven minutes at the Juvenile Detention Center. Montgomery County Attorney J.D. Lambright says given his age and disability it’s likely criminal charges can be avoided. “We want to get them turned around and on the right path,” said Lambright.
Lambright says the imaginary rifle fire from David Simms was reportedly preceded by a verbal threat and had happened in class before. He called the incident at Bozman just the latest in a slew of troubling outbursts from students in schools across his jurisdiction.
“Right after the Florida incident we were getting two a day, three a day and it wasn’t isolated to any particular school. We have six school districts in Montgomery County and they were coming in across the County,” said Lambright.
Conroe ISD would not comment on the specifics of David’s arrest, but did say in a statement to FOX 26, “Situations involving students with special needs are responded to with consideration for each unique need.”
For her part, Amy Sims believes her son is certainly getting special treatment — the discriminatory kind.
“Because he’s disabled, they automatically think he’s got something mental, so he might go shoot up a school,” said Amy Sims.
The Sim’s family tells FOX 26 Conroe ISD has informed them David must attend an alternative disciplinary school for the remainder of the Spring semester.
h/t Breitbart
DCG
This is nothing less than outrageous.
If we don’t do something about this anti-gun hysteria and tyranny, things will just continue and get worse. Contact info. for Bozman Intermediate School:
Amber Debeaumont, Principal
Address: 800 Beach Airport Road, Conroe, Texas 77301
Email: adebeaumont@conroeisd.net
Phone: 936-709-1800
Fax: 936-709-1899
The school has 2 art teachers:
Whitney Campbell, Art teacher
Email: wcampbell@conroeisd.net
Ph: 936-709-1800
Kathryn Troy
Email: ktroy@conroeisd.net
Ph: 936-709-1883
Well…Folks. See how the lefty’s (socialists/communists) have made everything satanic??
I just want to say, on the subject of mental illness, that treasure hunting has gotten me committed twice. I KNOW their coded signs and symbols, so I had to proven insane. But, on both cases, I was found to be just fine. But here’s what I want you to know. #1) Psychiatry is a lie….and #2)…Muslim doctors are now doing the “diagnosis” on Americans, and as such, Muslims ALREADY feel Christians are infidels, so just what kind of diagnosis do you think you’ll get (if you’re a Christian)??
My last committing was in Lewiston, Maine, just last November. Once again, they tried to kill me (Isaiah 54: no weapon formed against thee shall prosper), the nurse (Harley) came into my room in the wee morning hours (sacrifice time) with a body bag. As she came into the room, she was looking at me and as she made her way to my rack (bed), I said “Good morning,” which scared the hell out of her. Harley walked a 90-degree turn, and walked right back out of the room. After that, she still shook when I was near her.
IT IS PROVEN, that satanic children ARE mentally ill, so when you hear about the antics of the Freemasons, then know that these things MUST BE, so that Father can turn them to ashes on Judgment Day.
I’d rather have an Autistic boy as President, than a Freemason piece of trash.
May Father Bless this young lad to the degree that his cup runneth over!!
AMEN!! (that’s that!!)
This is C R U E L T Y in elevated form. Do the teacher and the police officer have any common sense? and are they parents of a child with a disability? They really need help and training, otherwise they are in the wrong field of educator and policing. C O M P A S S I O N and good judgement comes from within.
Do they even realize how they traumatized this child he has conditions already now how long of an effect will this have on him going forward. My child would have been picked up and I would have to told the cops to shove it and the school to stick it were the sun don’t shine and now they have no rights over this child any more HOME SCHOOL.
My rights do not stop at your emotional break down. We the People need to step up and keep stepping up until they know no matter how many times they try we will stand in the door and stop them at every turn only then will we get any relief from this PC garbage being shoved down our throats. Don’t know about everyone else but I am FED UP WITH IT. Sending emails to them all and letting them know they are not educators but puppets of the destruction of this Country. I am only one but we are strong in numbers we must stand against this type of repression or it will over take and consume us.
It used to be considered cruel to beat people for being crazy, now (because anti-gun political correctness takes priority) progressive educators think it’s okay to arrest people for being autistic.
