Animals love, grieve, and have empathy

With the ubiquity of cameras and especially cell-phone cameras, we no longer need to solely rely on scientists to tell us about animals.

We can see with our own eyes — that animals not only love, but they grieve; some display the empathy and altruism that too many humans lack; and they even have a sense of right and wrong, of justice and fairness (see “Animals can tell right from wrong“).

Swallows are monogamous. Below are the heartbreaking pics of a swallow mourning the death of its mate.

A turtle in Taiwan’s Taipei Zoo displays empathy and altruism by coming too the aid of another, completely helpless turtle that (some human?) had flipped onto its back.

H/t Kelleigh

~Eowyn

2 responses to “Animals love, grieve, and have empathy

  1. Brian Heinz | May 12, 2018 at 6:29 am | Reply

    Doc the tears won’t stop after the post on the autistic boy who was arrested had my blood boiling and then I hit this and it brought me to tears. thank you so much for what you do. you’re a blessing to the world with what you bring to the table and I thank God I meet you.

