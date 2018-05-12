Animals love, grieve, and have empathy

With the ubiquity of cameras and especially cell-phone cameras, we no longer need to solely rely on scientists to tell us about animals.
We can see with our own eyes — that animals not only love, but they grieve; some display the empathy and altruism that too many humans lack; and they even have a sense of right and wrong, of justice and fairness (see “Animals can tell right from wrong“).
Swallows are monogamous. Below are the heartbreaking pics of a swallow mourning the death of its mate.
A turtle in Taiwan’s Taipei Zoo displays empathy and altruism by coming too the aid of another, completely helpless turtle that (some human?) had flipped onto its back.
H/t Kelleigh
~Eowyn
Doc the tears won’t stop after the post on the autistic boy who was arrested had my blood boiling and then I hit this and it brought me to tears. thank you so much for what you do. you’re a blessing to the world with what you bring to the table and I thank God I meet you.
❤
