Increase in Black approval of President Trump

A Reuters poll taken on April 29, 2018 found that Black male support for President Donald Trump has doubled in just one week, from 11% to 22%.
Trump experienced a similar jump in approval among black people overall, spiking from 8.9% on April 22 to 16.5% on April 29.
~Eowyn
yes,the american people is only one,no matter how hard the libtards trying to push their evil agenda thru many,many sick ongs&evil persons,i found the ,,black,,ppl as wonderful as we all are,who trying to say different is a bastard lier
I am so glad to hear that after all of those years the Democrats have been stringing them along and playing them for fools and laughing behind their back. One thing for sure – they know the way is not the muslim way. They found out during Obama’s time when he put the muslims before everyone in the U.S. and brought terrorists into the country to kill us.
Praise The Lord.
The funny thing Trump really loves this country and from all I can tell he really wants to help all Americans that is ALL so once people see he is sincere I think more and more will cross over. But there are the other no matter if he gave each one a million dollars they still wouldn’t. Go figure satan working double overtime.
Wonder how much Kanye’s tweet had to do with this- at least them feeling they could also say what they really think?
Funny how a tax break will loosen folks’ minds. Those who earn paychecks will like him more because less is being taken from them. But there will always be those who would rather the gov’t GIVE them more, so they still hold him in contempt. Easier to curse the darkness and all that.
