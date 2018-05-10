Thursday Funny: Loading a loader

Posted on May 10, 2018 by | 4 Comments

A loader is a heavy equipment machine used in construction to move aside or load materials into or onto another type of machinery, such as a dump truck. There are many types of loader, which, depending on design and application, are called by various names, including front loader.

loader gif

Loaders weigh thousands of pounds. The smallest Bobcat loader weighs 2,795 lbs.

Someone thought putting a loader onto a small boat is a good idea.

What do you reckon the collective IQ of all the people in the video to be?

H/t FOTM‘s EddieBG

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Humor, Idiots and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “Thursday Funny: Loading a loader

  1. Glenn47 | May 10, 2018 at 3:40 am | Reply

    OMG what were they thinking? My guess of total IQ is 29.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Cabin 1954 | May 10, 2018 at 4:13 am | Reply

    I agree with Glenn47.

    Like

  3. Stovepipe | May 10, 2018 at 4:15 am | Reply

    I hope their Insurance Policy has a Ryder for stupidity.

    Like

  4. kjf | May 10, 2018 at 4:23 am | Reply

    And these ppl are coming to replace us?

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s